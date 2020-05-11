Rocky Mountain Welcomes Alex Volokhov

PRESS RELEASE: Rocky Mountain Bicycles
We’re proud to announce Canadian freerider, Alex Volokhov, will be riding for Rocky Mountain this year. Alex grew up in Nelson, British Columbia and over the past few years he’s been busy with the FEST series, shooting content, and has set some big goals for this year.
Given that Alex is all about sending it big and riding gnarly lines with style, we set him up with a Slayer, an Instinct BC Edition, and a custom painted Maiden. He's been riding his new bikes on Vancouver Island for the past few months and has a busy season of filming and several of the FEST series events (hopefully, COVID-19 pending).
Welcome aboard, Alex. You'll fit right in.
|Alex has been a good buddy for a number of years now. We've had some insanely good times riding FEST events, filming all over the world, and it's been a treat to see him progress into such an influential style-based rider! I couldn't be more excited to have him on board as a teammate on Rocky Mountain. We’ve had some amazing times but the best ones are yet to come!" - Carson Storch
|I've had the chance to ride with Alex at a few FEST events and always been impressed with his abilities on the bike and his positive vibes off it. I think he'll be a great fit with the Rocky Mountain team." - Thomas Vanderham
|I’m over the moon to be teaming up with Rocky Mountain. Joining a brand and team of riders that influenced me so much as a young rider is a huge honour. I watched videos of Thomas Vanderham and Wade Simmons on repeat as a kid, and to now ride the same bikes as these legends is a bit surreal. I’ve been on the Slayer, Instinct BC, and Maiden for a couple of months now and I’m loving it.” – Alex Volokhov
Rocky Mountain has been a part of the freeride movement from the beginning, and we're so excited to have Alex help carry that torch. Follow along on Alex' season through his Instagram channel: @alexvolokhov_Photography by Calvin Huth
