Rocky Mountain's Jesse Melamed - EWS Interview: Crankworx Whistler 2017

This weekend's Enduro World Series race in Whistler, B.C., is a special one for Rocky Mountain Urge bp Rally Team racer Jesse Melamed. Not only is it in Melamed's hometown, but it's also the site of one of his best overall results, a second place after leading the field going into the long and demanding final stage, a bruiser of a run that started at the top of the mountain and finished in the village. The second step on the podium, after leading at his home event for so long, would have no doubt been hard to swallow for a lot of racers, but Melamed never saw it that way. Instead, the Canadian took the positives from the weekend and from the 2016 season that saw him take a third at the next event in France.



We caught up with the always smiling Melamed before the Whistler EWS to talk about racing at home in front of his family, that final stage of last year's race, and what he thinks of his 2017 season so far.

What's it like racing in front of friends and family in Whistler? Do you feel like there's more pressure or are you more relaxed than usual?

At last year's Whistler EWS, you were in the hot seat until the very last racer, Richie Rude, crossed the line and bumped you to second. Is that on your mind at all going into this year's event, or are you purely focused on what's ahead?

I think it's a combination of both. I definitely feel relaxed at home. I can stick to my own program, eat like usual, and be surrounded by my family, friends and my girlfriend. It makes it seem like a normal week. But it's not quite a normal week, is it? I have a lot of people wishing me luck and wanting the best for me, and I love that. It makes me want to perform for everyone and that's what creates the pressure. I have so much support here, and I don't want to let anyone down! There is a lot of expectation as it's my home trails and I consistently have good stages and results here; everyone knows I can do it, so there is pressure to live up to that. I'm very anxious for practice to start now...Honestly, I am one hundred percent happy with my race last year. I've been close so many times only to have some mechanicals keep me from a good result. I gave it everything I had last year and had a good, clean day, which I was very proud of. To me, second place was as good as a win last year. Richie deserved the win, no doubt about that. This year it's game on; I won't let him have it easy.