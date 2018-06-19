Rocky Mountain's Parent Company Changes Name To... Rocky Mountain?

Today Procycle, the parent company of Rocky Mountain Bicycles, announced they would be taking on the Rocky Mountain brand name and dropping their Miele and eVox lines of urban and electric bikes. We caught up with Raymond Dutil, the owner and CEO of Procycle to dig into the future of the North Vancouver brand. Their full press release is included below.

It's not often that a parent company takes on the identity of a subsidiary brand. Why are you rebranding?

It was a two-part process. First, we decided to focus on one brand only: Rocky Mountain. Internationally that’s what most people know us for, but in Canada we had the Miele and eVox brands for urban, electric, and kids bike markets. Moving away from those offerings allows us to put all our resources into product development and marketing for Rocky Mountain, and to focus exclusively on our mountain bike business.



Once we decided to focus only on Rocky Mountain, the decision to adopt the name across our entire company made sense. It’s just simpler. One brand , one vision, one team.

Will Rocky Mountain stay in North Vancouver? Will the geographical base of the company shift to Quebec now?

Of course Rocky Mountain will keep a foot firmly in North Vancouver. The spirit of the company will span the country now, with our R&D and marketing development centre in BC, and our head office in Quebec.We’re not cutting jobs or making major structural changes, we’re just putting all our resources into high end mountain bikes. Our goal is to be the best mountain bike brand within 5 years—not the biggest, but with no doubt in riders’ minds that we are top of the heap. We already think that today, but we want to push further and we need to be focused to do it.

Are global mountain bike sales strong enough that you'll make up for the lost revenue from your non-MTB brands?

First of all, we’re going to keep our “Solo” gravel bike. It was designed with a mountain bike spirit and we love it.But to answer your question, yes. There’s no doubt that with no urban and no road bikes we’ll be leaving money on the table in the short term, but we think we’ll make that up quickly with our new focus.The MTB market is growing, but we’re also a small fish in a big sea so we’ve got lots of room to grow before we run up against the limits of any market. With a global market we need to be deeper, less spread out, and more focused. Competition is fierce, and we want to make some waves.

Will Rocky Mountain now produce cheaper "urban" and kids' bikes to fill the void for your dealers?

No, it’s a different focus for the company. We’ll be working on new kids mountain bikes, but no urban or road bikes.

We've heard persistent rumours of people being in talks to purchase Rocky Mountain—or perhaps that it has already been purchased by a silent partner. Is there any truth to those rumours? Who owns the company?

I’ve heard those rumours too, but they’re not true. I own 100% of the company, and haven’t entered any talks to sell it. I strongly believe in the strength and sustainability of Rocky Mountain, especially with us putting the entire company behind the brand.I’m better at buying companies than selling them anyway.

Will you continue working with independent bike shops? Will you go direct?

The IBD model is there to stay, but it will need to adapt. How we do business with shops will change over time. Everyone knows the internet exists, but our premium product does need premium service. That’s where we want to be represented.

Was it hard to give up what you’ve built as a brand over the years?

Business-wise it was an easy decision to make, but locally it was a bit emotional. Everyone here in Saint-Georges de Beauce knows us as Procycle, and we’ve been involved in the community for so many years.I started Procycle 41 years ago, with a very different focus. It’s changed and grown over the years, but it was never a consumer-facing brand. Charles Darwin said it’s not the most intelligent that survives, it’s the one most adaptable to change. We’ve changed, I think for the better.

Thanks for your time.