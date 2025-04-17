Powered by Outside

RockyMounts Launches New MachTen Upright Rooftop Carrier

Apr 17, 2025
by RockyMounts  
RockyMounts Mach10 with Canyon Mountain Bike

PRESS RELEASE: Rocky Mounts

Offering a stylish, convenient and rugged way to transport a mountain, road, gravel or BMX bike, the new RockyMounts MachTen is ideal for transporting bikes while being able to utilize the hatch or trunk of a vehicle. Named in honor of the brand's tenth roof-mounted carrier, the MachTen is our latest innovation featuring the added security of dual arms, integrated security chain, and a corrosion free wheel tray.

RockyMounts Mach10 on Lamborghini

The RockyMounts MachTen Features
• Universal mounting hardware fits all factory, OEM & aftermarket crossbar systems
• Dual arm design cradles the bike with no frame or fork contact
• 8mm square link chain secures the bike to the rack
• Alloy wheel tray and load arms are corrosion free
• Can be mounted passenger or driver side
• Flip levers are easy to operate and secure the bike
• Blue anodized alloy touch points make operation simple
• Fits wheel sizes 20” to 29”
• Works with tires up to 3”
• Wheelbase 34” to 55”
• Load capacity 45 lbs. per bike
• MSRP $299.99
https://rockymounts.com/products/machten.html

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Bikeracks Rockymounts Rockymounts Machten


Author Info:
RockyMounts avatar

Member since Mar 4, 2019
6 articles
Report
19 Comments
  • 460
 Finally some thing that works better on my Lamborghini before I head up into the forest roads.
  • 201
 Brb taking my Lamborghini to the trail so I can ride my Ozark Trail Fs.2
  • 41
 @densign1: taking the koenigsegg to go ride my huffy
  • 30
 On my own Lamborghini, the doors open upwards. Never thought I could clamp a roof rack there. I'll start saving up for one of these roof racks and try it out. My car mechanic refused to install a tow-ball so this seems like a great alternative!
  • 51
 I like roof racks more than most people, but this style rack just doesn't work very well on the roof. If the rear "arm" could fold rearward completely flat (to get it out of the way while loading / unloading), it'd be better.
  • 31
 Its because most switched to SUVs. Roof racks are amazing though, they are always there , never in the way.
  • 270
 @theukrainian1: my neighbor's was in the way when he pulled into the garage .....
  • 10
 The Kurt piston sr can do that.
  • 10
 Looks like a roof mounted version of their GuideRail, in which case both arms do fold flat.
  • 10
 If you look at the user manual for this product you can see that it is possible to fold flat when mounting a bike on the rack.
  • 21
 Good point. I'm always lifting front or rear up to some degree to get out of my Oneup. Shorter folks might struggle with this aspect more so than their ability to lift their bike to roof level.
  • 53
 I miss the days when you could get rocky mounts in different colors. Now they're all just boring black.
  • 75
 1Up with less adjustment? Cool
  • 42
 Why do nearly all the images look AI generated and fake?
  • 30
 They couldn't afford a real Lambo
  • 20
 @querent--good call--also it looks to my old eyes like the shadow/image of the rider on the non-lambo is wearing a backpack...multiple shadow angles haha--also the Lambo is about to drive headlong into some poor suburban family's SUV--since it is clearly in the wrong lane speeding down a residential street!
  • 10
 Keep an eye on those bolts with the brass bushing, they tend to loosen and fall out.
Below threshold threads are hidden







