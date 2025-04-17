RockyMounts Launches New MachTen Upright Rooftop Carrier

PRESS RELEASE: Rocky Mounts
Offering a stylish, convenient and rugged way to transport a mountain, road, gravel or BMX bike, the new RockyMounts MachTen is ideal for transporting bikes while being able to utilize the hatch or trunk of a vehicle. Named in honor of the brand's tenth roof-mounted carrier, the MachTen is our latest innovation featuring the added security of dual arms, integrated security chain, and a corrosion free wheel tray. The RockyMounts MachTen Features
• Universal mounting hardware fits all factory, OEM & aftermarket crossbar systems
• Dual arm design cradles the bike with no frame or fork contact
• 8mm square link chain secures the bike to the rack
• Alloy wheel tray and load arms are corrosion free
• Can be mounted passenger or driver side
• Flip levers are easy to operate and secure the bike
• Blue anodized alloy touch points make operation simple
• Fits wheel sizes 20” to 29”
• Works with tires up to 3”
• Wheelbase 34” to 55”
• Load capacity 45 lbs. per bike
• MSRP $299.99https://rockymounts.com/products/machten.html