RockyMounts Launches New MachTen Upright Rooftop Carrier

PRESS RELEASE: Rocky Mounts

The RockyMounts MachTen Features

Offering a stylish, convenient and rugged way to transport a mountain, road, gravel or BMX bike, the new RockyMounts MachTen is ideal for transporting bikes while being able to utilize the hatch or trunk of a vehicle. Named in honor of the brand's tenth roof-mounted carrier, the MachTen is our latest innovation featuring the added security of dual arms, integrated security chain, and a corrosion free wheel tray.• Universal mounting hardware fits all factory, OEM & aftermarket crossbar systems• Dual arm design cradles the bike with no frame or fork contact• 8mm square link chain secures the bike to the rack• Alloy wheel tray and load arms are corrosion free• Can be mounted passenger or driver side• Flip levers are easy to operate and secure the bike• Blue anodized alloy touch points make operation simple• Fits wheel sizes 20” to 29”• Works with tires up to 3”• Wheelbase 34” to 55”• Load capacity 45 lbs. per bike• MSRP $299.99