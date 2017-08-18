VIDEOS

Rogatkin Looking to Secure Triple Crown in Whistler - Video

Aug 18, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  
Rogatkin vs Rheeder

Rogatkin can take the triple crown in Whistler, but Rheeder, who he has battled with throughout 2017, won't want to let him have it easy.


 What? Isn't Semenuk riding Joyride this weekend? I was hoping for a battle of the big three.
 it's not a triple crown is there's more than 3 events
 They're referring to Rogatkin having a chance to win 3 of 4 events.
 Brandon gonna take it and doesn't even care. ha
 Wow

