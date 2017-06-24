Rogatkin Nails It With Incredible Cash Roll-Tailwhip

It's hard for me to put into words. I was already super stoked about the first run. I saw all the people here, so stoked for us, and Rheeder threw down an insane run, so I knew I had to give it everything I had. It was a last second decision to add the cash roll-tailwhip. I have never done that one before. It worked for me and I hope the people liked it! — Nicholi Rogatkin