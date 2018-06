Rogatkin uses a hydraulic gyro with one spacer under his Spank stem. Rogatkin uses a hydraulic gyro with one spacer under his Spank stem.

Rogatkin's bike has a wide range of components including Michelin tires, and DT Swiss rims on Profile hubs. Rogatkin's bike has a wide range of components including Michelin tires, and DT Swiss rims on Profile hubs.

Dirt jump saddles are all about comfort for pre-run chilling and chat on the drop in. Dirt jump saddles are all about comfort for pre-run chilling and chat on the drop in.

Profile, the BMX'ers favorite. Profile, the BMX'ers favorite. Huge VP Harrier platforms must come in useful when trying to find your feet after multiple tailwhips. Huge VP Harrier platforms must come in useful when trying to find your feet after multiple tailwhips.

There's a good chance that fork is set to 'hard' in every possible setting. There's a good chance that fork is set to 'hard' in every possible setting.

Rogatkin stomped another commanding win and added another Crankworx medal to his collection. He rode a P:3 hardtail with SRAM components, a hydraulic gyro, DT Swiss rims, Spank bar/stem, Ergon saddle and Michelin tires.