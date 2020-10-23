ROKiT Made to Open 'Largest e-Bike Manufacturing Facility' in the United States

ROKiT Made has announced it will create the "largest e-bike manufacturing facility in the United States” that is set to open in 2021.
There currently aren't many ebike manufacturers based in the United States, and certainly none of significant size, but the facility will apparently produce 300,000 units in its first year with plans to increase that to 900,000 in the future.
The facility will be located on a campus named Orb near Las Vegas and ROKiT has already allocated funding for building the infrastructure and campus. The Orb campus is designed to be big enough to view from the International Space Station and will employ over 2,000 workers. ROKiT Made claims the facility will provide on-the-job training for its employees and will assist in boosting the local economies.
ROKiT Made is part of the ROKiT Group that describes itself as "a next-generation global media company" and is made up of businesses that deliver mobile phones, beverages, WiFi services and film and music distribution. It doesn't currently produce any electric vehicles but it does sponsor the Venturi Racing team that competes in the FIA Formula E race series.
The ROKiT Group is made up of a number of brands across a wide spectrum of sectors.
ROKiT Group is entering the ebike market based on analysts' predictions that 130 million e-bikes will be sold globally between 2020 and 2023 and, according to a May 2020 study by Fortune Business Insights
, the global e-bike market is expected to reach $46.04 billion by 2026. Rather than produce the bikes in East Asia like most manufacturers, ROKiT says it wishes to "reimagine American manufacturing by moving away from the current trend of robotics and artificial intelligence, and instead utilize human intelligence and American labor." The company has apparently secured exclusive rights to 10 consumer-tested designs from established e-bike companies at a range of price points and intends to license more in the future. After production, ROKiT Made will take on the marketing, and both retailer distribution and direct-to-consumer sales. It is not clear at this point if any of the designs will be for eMTBs.
Jonathan Kendrick co-founder of ROKiT Made, said: "We are bringing manufacturing jobs to America. ROKiT Made is the future of American manufacturing. We are dedicated to identifying, licensing, and manufacturing cutting-edge products. The focus is on building e-bikes in our Las Vegas Orb campus, which is strategically situated in an enterprise and duty-free foreign-trade zone."
Dean Becker, Chairman and CEO of ROKiT Made, said: "There is no better time than now to invest in a new American manufacturing facility, and that's exactly what ROKiT Made is doing. We have studied the e-car business for several years and noticed that the existing concepts for the public new entrants into the e-car business and other e-mobility sectors are currently flawed; none of the companies show serious consideration to where their vehicles will be manufactured and built. We believe that to create a strong e-mobility business you have to start first with the facility, and then move on to the product. By ensuring that the build and assembly of our products will be done domestically we are adding American-built value to our products."
30 Comments
- Prestige Worldwide
WTF! This has to be the worst design brief ever put to tender.
I'm not even sure what ROKiT is...other than they sponsor a racecar. Is "a next-generation global media company" like RedBull...but not as cool or successful?
Post a Comment