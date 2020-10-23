ROKiT Made to Open 'Largest e-Bike Manufacturing Facility' in the United States

Oct 23, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
AUTODROMO HERMANOS RODRIGUEZ MEXICO - FEBRUARY 15 Felipe Massa BRA Venturi EQ Silver Arrow 01 during the Mexico City E-prix at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on February 15 2020 in Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Mexico. Photo by Dom Romney LAT Images
Photo: Dom Romney / LAT Images

ROKiT Made has announced it will create the "largest e-bike manufacturing facility in the United States” that is set to open in 2021.

There currently aren't many ebike manufacturers based in the United States, and certainly none of significant size, but the facility will apparently produce 300,000 units in its first year with plans to increase that to 900,000 in the future.

The facility will be located on a campus named Orb near Las Vegas and ROKiT has already allocated funding for building the infrastructure and campus. The Orb campus is designed to be big enough to view from the International Space Station and will employ over 2,000 workers. ROKiT Made claims the facility will provide on-the-job training for its employees and will assist in boosting the local economies.

ROKiT Made is part of the ROKiT Group that describes itself as "a next-generation global media company" and is made up of businesses that deliver mobile phones, beverages, WiFi services and film and music distribution. It doesn't currently produce any electric vehicles but it does sponsor the Venturi Racing team that competes in the FIA Formula E race series.

The ROKiT Group is made up of a number of brands across a wide spectrum of sectors.

ROKiT Group is entering the ebike market based on analysts' predictions that 130 million e-bikes will be sold globally between 2020 and 2023 and, according to a May 2020 study by Fortune Business Insights, the global e-bike market is expected to reach $46.04 billion by 2026. Rather than produce the bikes in East Asia like most manufacturers, ROKiT says it wishes to "reimagine American manufacturing by moving away from the current trend of robotics and artificial intelligence, and instead utilize human intelligence and American labor." The company has apparently secured exclusive rights to 10 consumer-tested designs from established e-bike companies at a range of price points and intends to license more in the future. After production, ROKiT Made will take on the marketing, and both retailer distribution and direct-to-consumer sales. It is not clear at this point if any of the designs will be for eMTBs.

Jonathan Kendrick co-founder of ROKiT Made, said: "We are bringing manufacturing jobs to America. ROKiT Made is the future of American manufacturing. We are dedicated to identifying, licensing, and manufacturing cutting-edge products. The focus is on building e-bikes in our Las Vegas Orb campus, which is strategically situated in an enterprise and duty-free foreign-trade zone."

Dean Becker, Chairman and CEO of ROKiT Made, said: "There is no better time than now to invest in a new American manufacturing facility, and that's exactly what ROKiT Made is doing. We have studied the e-car business for several years and noticed that the existing concepts for the public new entrants into the e-car business and other e-mobility sectors are currently flawed; none of the companies show serious consideration to where their vehicles will be manufactured and built. We believe that to create a strong e-mobility business you have to start first with the facility, and then move on to the product. By ensuring that the build and assembly of our products will be done domestically we are adding American-built value to our products."

Regions in Article
Las Vegas

Posted In:
eMTB Industry News


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 Round 2
88576 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 1
87412 views
Spotted: Prototype Shimano DH Derailleur
75661 views
Bike Check: Loic Bruni's Specialized Demo
74298 views
Qualifying Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2020 - Round 2
61538 views
Must Watch: Christian Rigal Rides San Diego on an Enduro Bike in 'Redemption'
50015 views
First Ride: Orbea's Rise is a New Breed of eMTB
46941 views
Major Private Equity Firms Considering Buying Canyon Bicycles - Sale Could Bring in $592 Million
41541 views

30 Comments

  • 26 0
 "a next-generation global media company"
- Prestige Worldwide
  • 9 0
 "Last week we put liquid paper on a bee..."
  • 1 0
 Entertainment 720... because you're willing to go around the world twice for your clients. Swag baby.
  • 1 0
 How much travel does your unit have ROKIT?
  • 12 0
 Hopefully some cool high end tech will come from it but even if they make a zillion consumer e-bikes and change the way the general population commutes that would be cool. Living in Los Angeles, land of great weather but horrific traffic it's nice to fantasize about the 405 being one giant bike lane with happy, fit people zipping along to work in half the time they do now in their smog belching death machines.
  • 1 0
 Sounds like they are just buy the licenses to manufacture bike that were already designed by other companies, so I don't expect them to be developing any of their own technologies.
  • 6 0
 "The Orb campus is designed to be big enough to view from the International Space Station"...

WTF! This has to be the worst design brief ever put to tender.
Rolleyes
  • 1 0
 Yeah that line alone, made me extreeeeemely dubious. Are you here to fluff your ego or build some freaking bikes?
  • 6 1
 They are gonna get hundreds of millions of dollars in tax breaks and then pull a Foxconn www.theverge.com/21507966/foxconn-empty-factories-wisconsin-jobs-loophole-trump
  • 1 0
 Great News for America. Jobs, Jobs, Jobs!
  • 5 0
 Damn dude, this is exactly the link I came here to post. It does sound like another public tax dollar squeeze. I mean, sincerely hope that they pull it off, but all the hype and corporate speak dripping from this article- and the fact this company has zero experience is bicycle production makes me extremely dubious. Vegas does have the gigafactory, so there could be some agglomeration effects of having these industries located in a cluster, but I'll believe it when I see it.
  • 1 0
 Also, I know that the state has no corporate tax, so there is a chance that this could work out well, especially given the "trade war" tariffs and escalating tensions with China.
  • 2 0
 Does ROKiT know what an eBike is...or a bike in general?

I'm not even sure what ROKiT is...other than they sponsor a racecar. Is "a next-generation global media company" like RedBull...but not as cool or successful?
  • 1 0
 Ebikes will be the biggest innovation in personal transport this century. (over self-driving because they're a tiny fraction of the cost of FSD systems/cars) I think it will be a steady gradual wave of adoption, instead of an explosion like everyone seems to think. Democratized mobility is good for humanity.
  • 1 0
 That look like a project that only purpose is to suck public money into them own pockets. Base on the ongoing Foxcomm in Wisconsin money sucking. MAGA
  • 1 2
 The US, home of the lazy. LOL, I kiiid. But honestly, who is buying all these e-bikes? I rarely see any but maybe there's alot on the road and bike paths? I don't go on the road, cars are more dangerous than trees.
  • 6 0
 I’ve a feeling that they’ll be churning out bog-standard commuter type bikes rather than the type that make PB’ers lose their reason.
  • 1 0
 Most by me are 20" fat tire commuter bikes, look like a Bike Friday and beach cruiser style. At $2500+ you could build up a pretty sweet normal bike.
  • 1 0
 The e-bike rental market in resort towns in CO is huge; they are everywhere. Although they are mostly being used as a lazy day activity to cruise around town....not so much for sending it on trails.
  • 6 2
 Is eBiking to work lazier than driving to work?
  • 1 0
 "I choose a lazy person to do a hard job. Because a lazy person will find an easy way to do it." - Bill Gates
  • 2 0
 Raises hand- I am. I got one for my 10 mile one way commute because....well yeah I'm pretty lazy and don't want to show up to work all sweaty or kill myself on the climb back. And to run errands. And to cruise with my kid around on the back. Ebikes as commuters and car replacements are rad. Don't knock it till you try it. Also, I've been seeing a lot more on the bike paths over the last year or two here on the east coast. It's definitely catching on.
  • 2 1
 @withdignityifnotalacrity: You speak the truth. So much more fun, and often times faster, but never lazier than driving a car. It's still often easier to use a car but I would never want go back.
  • 1 0
 Hoping for the best but this has Solyndra written all over it. Let’s hope it is more than just selling nationalism.
  • 2 0
 The machines take over
  • 2 1
 I just heard the doubters heads explode
  • 1 0
 But which presidential candidate is gonna take the credit.. Wink
  • 1 0
 at least it's creating jobs
  • 1 0
 Is this a real company or is this a venture capital scam hype company?
  • 1 0
 I smell Rich Energy

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011226
Mobile Version of Website