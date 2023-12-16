Ronan Dunne is Leaving Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing

Dec 16, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Dunne with the ride of a lifetime and almost snatching the win.
Ronan Dunne on his way to his career-best result at this year's Snowshoe World Cup.

Ronan Dunne has announced on social media he is leaving the Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing and no longer riding Nukeproof bikes.

Following a successful three years with the team and Nukeproof brand Ronan Dunne will be riding for someone new in 2024. In his time with the team, Ronan has released wild edits and collected some top World Cup results including a 2nd place finish at this year's Snowshoe round.

bigquotesAfter 3 years I’ve decided that I will no longer be riding for Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing & Nukeproof

I’d just like to thank everyone behind this team for there hard work and determination , From qualifying for my first World Cup too getting my first podium it’s been a amazing experience and trip with this lot , and I’m sure they will do great things in the future, onto 2024 Ronan Dunne

bigquotesThe time has come to say goodbye to Ronan. We’re stoked to have been able to give him the platform to thrive over the past 3 years, from back when it was just the lads in the camper, to the 13+ strong setup we have today. 2 World Cup Podiums, 6 top 20s, 2 Red Bull Hardline appearances and 22 World Cup races for the team, it has been an honor to witness his growth and success and we can only assume there’s more to come wherever you end up next.

We take immense pride in knowing that we have played a significant role in Ronan’s journey, thank you for being a valuable member of our team and remember you’ll always be welcome back to the pits for a Guinness.

Sláinte Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing

We don't know where Ronan is heading next year just yet, but we'll keep you updated when we learn more.

10 Comments
  • 8 1
 Let this serve as proof to all other Pinkbike editors that an announcement of a team change can in fact be reported without using the term ‘part ways’.
  • 2 1
 I see the anti part ways police are out in force
  • 1 0
 @browner: I’m the chief of the anti part ways police.
  • 3 0
 Not really looking to defend the phrase 'part ways' but here Ronan's statement heavily implies that this is his rather than Nukeproof's decision. In this scenario 'leaves' is accurate but 'part ways' is more neutral and more appropriate whose decision it was for the contract to end. I suppose when it is clear that it is the brands decision the headline should be [bike brand] drops [rider], but it probably feels disrespectful to the rider writing a headline like that
  • 8 0
 Hope he isn't totally dunne.
  • 1 0
 He will keep on fighting, like a Ronan Gladiator
  • 3 0
 With no Nukeproof in future this looks obvious
  • 2 0
 He's probably going to replace Minnar for the Syndicate
  • 7 0
 Minnaar isn't replaceable.
  • 1 0
 @phatcapone: True Minnar will always be the G.O.A.T







