Ronan Dunne is Leaving Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing

The time has come to say goodbye to Ronan. We’re stoked to have been able to give him the platform to thrive over the past 3 years, from back when it was just the lads in the camper, to the 13+ strong setup we have today. 2 World Cup Podiums, 6 top 20s, 2 Red Bull Hardline appearances and 22 World Cup races for the team, it has been an honor to witness his growth and success and we can only assume there’s more to come wherever you end up next.



We take immense pride in knowing that we have played a significant role in Ronan’s journey, thank you for being a valuable member of our team and remember you’ll always be welcome back to the pits for a Guinness.



Sláinte — Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing