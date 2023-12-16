Ronan Dunne is Leaving Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing

Ronan Dunne
has announced on social media he is leaving the Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing and no longer riding Nukeproof bikes.
Following a successful three years with the team and Nukeproof brand Ronan Dunne will be riding for someone new in 2024. In his time with the team, Ronan has released wild edits
and collected some top World Cup results including a 2nd place finish at this year's Snowshoe round
.
|After 3 years I’ve decided that I will no longer be riding for Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing & Nukeproof
I’d just like to thank everyone behind this team for there hard work and determination , From qualifying for my first World Cup too getting my first podium it’s been a amazing experience and trip with this lot , and I’m sure they will do great things in the future, onto 2024— Ronan Dunne
|The time has come to say goodbye to Ronan. We’re stoked to have been able to give him the platform to thrive over the past 3 years, from back when it was just the lads in the camper, to the 13+ strong setup we have today. 2 World Cup Podiums, 6 top 20s, 2 Red Bull Hardline appearances and 22 World Cup races for the team, it has been an honor to witness his growth and success and we can only assume there’s more to come wherever you end up next.
We take immense pride in knowing that we have played a significant role in Ronan’s journey, thank you for being a valuable member of our team and remember you’ll always be welcome back to the pits for a Guinness.
Sláinte— Continental Nukeproof Factory Racing
We don't know where Ronan is heading next year just yet, but we'll keep you updated when we learn more.