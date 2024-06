Rónán Dunne Presented with Red Bull Helmet at Hardline

Ronan Dunne on top of the world for the first time in Poland.

Rónán Dunne was presented with a Red Bull helmet at Hardline in Wales today.Dunne won the first edition of Red Bull Hardline in Tasmania earlier this year in his first race for Mondraker Factory Racing and then went on to win his first World Cup last weekend in Poland.The 21-year-old Irishman has had a meteoric rise through the rankings. He secured his first top 30 result in Leogang in July of 2021 and then cracked the top 20 for the first time with a 17th in Les Gets later that year. At that point, just three years ago, he was funding his own race season and even had to pay for his bike.From being a top 30 contender to World Cup winner, Dunne has made a name for himself in a very short time. If you haven't already, you can listen to the interview I did with Ronan Dunne earlier this year for the Pinkbike Podcast In it, he mentions that he drinks several Red Bulls on race day to get fired up. Now, he won't have to sneak into the Syndicate pits to get them anymore!We look forward to see what Dunne can accomplish with this new partnership with Red Bull.