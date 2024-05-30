Rónán Dunne Presented with Red Bull Helmet at Hardline

Rónán Dunne was presented with a Red Bull helmet at Hardline in Wales today.
Dunne won the first edition of Red Bull Hardline in Tasmania earlier this year in his first race for Mondraker Factory Racing and then went on to win his first World Cup last weekend in Poland.
The 21-year-old Irishman has had a meteoric rise through the rankings. He secured his first top 30 result in Leogang in July of 2021 and then cracked the top 20 for the first time with a 17th in Les Gets later that year. At that point, just three years ago, he was funding his own race season and even had to pay for his bike.
From being a top 30 contender to World Cup winner, Dunne has made a name for himself in a very short time. If you haven't already, you can listen to the interview I did with Ronan Dunne earlier this year for the Pinkbike Podcast
In it, he mentions that he drinks several Red Bulls on race day to get fired up. Now, he won't have to sneak into the Syndicate pits to get them anymore!
We look forward to see what Dunne can accomplish with this new partnership with Red Bull.
Do they present him with the helmet out of nowhere as a true surprise, and then he gets a flat rate contract to wear the helmet and rep the brand.
OR,
Do they approach the athletes prior, negotiate a contract, and then surprise them with the custom helmet that they will now wear based on pre-agreed upon contract terms?
But, a lot of what I typed could be hearsay. I believe that's what the program originally entailed, so I'm sure it's more encompassing nowadays.
Usually what I see is they are already affiliated with the other athletes and potentially some training/camps/events/physio with RB. In no special way, basically as a mutual show of interest. Likely with no pay. The helmet is a surprise (but rarely 'surprising') and guarantees a contract. And again, I'm sure they say 'this is what your worth' and I can't imagine a rider sayin 'no ur wrong'. Would love to know if it's happened lol. Earning a helmet is usually a 'life-changing contract'. That's full-time career status.
Riders are usually a lot more agreeable than almost anything else, such as footballers. Despite recent slopestyle happenings. Particularly if the alternative to agreeing to the contract is... No sponsor/contract instead. It would be very challenging to negotiate with RB. There are so many riders. If you said Monster is offering 'this' they'd probably say 'ok then take it, if ur heart isnt with RB'. Like another poster said, it's more than a paycheck. Having RB's support as an athlete is the top. It's a game changer.
I was just thinking after the last world cup race that it surely is about time now and that it would be pretty much perfect to present him with the lid at Hardline. So great to see it happen, surely means a lot to him
It hasn't happened yet, but it's an inevitability at this point.
I'd love to know what happened between Monster and Sam Pilgrim!
May as well have both
The perception I have of all those athletes is that they’ve essentially retired, without coming out and saying it.
There does seem to be less XC riders getting RB deals, which would explain why Puck Pieterse who is the perfect RB athlete hasn't got one.
Theyve done a really good job of keeping it "exclusive" as well, notice you cant buy any type of redbull merch hats, shirts etc. Athletes only.
.. I didn't hear that about that guy u said I love when people stand-up for what they beleive and don't become sucker to society ..
On a side note I wonder why BK has never picked up a fizzy pop sponsorship?
I enjoy BK as he's more salt of the earth and speaks off the sleeve. Also goes public on issues which may be controversial and offers his opinion. Him and the Pivot crew have good times with cheap cars/mopeds, get rowdy, and crack jokes. I'm not sure RedBull wants people who speak their honest opinions which may not always be positive. eg the Semi-finals, BK was out front on calling them crap, I noticed Bruni and a few others were far more neutral in the early days, but eventually jumped on the bandwagon once consensus was clearer that nobody likes them.
Merely speculating. It seems like RB wants clean-cut hype people who are either very likeable or so top of the sport it overrides faults. BK might be too publicly honest for RB.
Not to mention that the UK already has Gee, Laurie and Kade as DH riders with helmets who race WC, a fourth rider would be odd.
Maybe this is why we always say Brendog got robbed
Are modalities the same for athletes of other sports like ski, motogp?
(My observation, not intended as a diss)
Do the athletes have a website they can go to and request different hats/gear? Do Red Bull send them a bunch of stuff in a box at the start of/throughout each season and they pick and choose? Do they grab a hat/hoodie any time they are at one of the Red Bull facilities?
"Jackson Goldstone Awarded a Bernard Kerr helmet"