Rónán Dunne Presented with Red Bull Helmet at Hardline

May 30, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


Rónán Dunne was presented with a Red Bull helmet at Hardline in Wales today.

Dunne won the first edition of Red Bull Hardline in Tasmania earlier this year in his first race for Mondraker Factory Racing and then went on to win his first World Cup last weekend in Poland.

The 21-year-old Irishman has had a meteoric rise through the rankings. He secured his first top 30 result in Leogang in July of 2021 and then cracked the top 20 for the first time with a 17th in Les Gets later that year. At that point, just three years ago, he was funding his own race season and even had to pay for his bike.

From being a top 30 contender to World Cup winner, Dunne has made a name for himself in a very short time. If you haven't already, you can listen to the interview I did with Ronan Dunne earlier this year for the Pinkbike Podcast.

In it, he mentions that he drinks several Red Bulls on race day to get fired up. Now, he won't have to sneak into the Syndicate pits to get them anymore!

We look forward to see what Dunne can accomplish with this new partnership with Red Bull.


Ronan Dunne number one... it wa only a matter of time really

Ronan Dunne on top of the world for the first time
Ronan Dunne on top of the world for the first time in Poland.


162 Comments
  • 98 1
 Pardon my stupidity, but I am curious how this works.

Do they present him with the helmet out of nowhere as a true surprise, and then he gets a flat rate contract to wear the helmet and rep the brand.

OR,

Do they approach the athletes prior, negotiate a contract, and then surprise them with the custom helmet that they will now wear based on pre-agreed upon contract terms?
  • 179 1
 They just hide in the bushes or behind trees, watching him ride, then discuss with the higher council and surprise him (I have no idea)
  • 18 1
 B….he was at RB training camp a while ago.
  • 34 2
 I was under the impression that RedBull "helmet" athletes aren't compensated just for wearing the helmet, but are instead offered world class training, trainers & PT, travel stipends, fitness centers, health care, and other "perks" (like paid media shoots) that make joining worth it.

But, a lot of what I typed could be hearsay. I believe that's what the program originally entailed, so I'm sure it's more encompassing nowadays.
  • 10 11
 My guess is RedBull goes thru the riders agent to negotiate the contract so it is somewhat a surprise.
  • 64 1
 It's kinda like a marriage proposal in hopes he says yes. Then when he stops perfoming they divorce and Redbull finds another young performing stud.
  • 8 1
 @mrbrighteyes: nah they get money for sure.
  • 35 5
 Red Bull is a marketing company that happens to also sell soda. "Presenting" a new rider with a nicely painted helmet sounds a lot cooler than "we are now paying another athlete to help us sell soda for the few short years that he's in the prime of his career and an asset to our brand, after which point we'll cut him loose."
  • 2 0
 It's just like the 2006 video game Sneak King, the King of Redbull hides with the helmet and tries to give it to him without being spotted by the rider.
  • 6 1
 I'd love to hear a story where someone turns down the helmet/contract. My inclination is if you are a helmet-worthy rider, you are getting a contract that is pleasing. I mean it's pretty rare that you even hear of somebody voluntarily dropping an energy drink sponsor or even complaining about the contract. The company has a ton of money. Generally speaking you'd have to be totally off the mark to ask for more than you're worth from them. They pay.

Usually what I see is they are already affiliated with the other athletes and potentially some training/camps/events/physio with RB. In no special way, basically as a mutual show of interest. Likely with no pay. The helmet is a surprise (but rarely 'surprising') and guarantees a contract. And again, I'm sure they say 'this is what your worth' and I can't imagine a rider sayin 'no ur wrong'. Would love to know if it's happened lol. Earning a helmet is usually a 'life-changing contract'. That's full-time career status.

Riders are usually a lot more agreeable than almost anything else, such as footballers. Despite recent slopestyle happenings. Particularly if the alternative to agreeing to the contract is... No sponsor/contract instead. It would be very challenging to negotiate with RB. There are so many riders. If you said Monster is offering 'this' they'd probably say 'ok then take it, if ur heart isnt with RB'. Like another poster said, it's more than a paycheck. Having RB's support as an athlete is the top. It's a game changer.
  • 2 1
 @tullie: Or they voice support for polarizing geopolitical movements? Catalonia
  • 21 1
 @VtVolk: Bulldog and the Gwinner still have RB lids.
  • 5 1
 @mrbrighteyes: They get compensated for sure, Richie probably makes 30k-100k from RB alone.If you have been a Red Bull athlete for a long time and are at the end of your career, then your paid contract might run out, but the athlete will often wear the helmet.
  • 19 0
 We have had a few local redbull athletes here over the years (Claw, Messere, Semenuk, Smith, Goldstone) and I have heard some stories from those close. From what I understand, athletes can essentially submit their CV to RB (I guess like a job application), and then when they are presented with the helmet, it is a surprise, and also a "you got the job" kind of thing. Even if no application was given, RB is obviously known to have the best athlete care, compensation, and seems to be flexible with how the athlete wants to go about their career so I don't think it's ever been turned down. So even without a application, I think an athlete would be inclined to accept the RB lid.
  • 8 2
 @lepigpen: A lot of riders/athletes have turned down the helmet, either better offer or they don't align with Red Bulls product. I know a handful of BMX riders have turned down a Red Bull or Monster sponsor as they don't align with promoting energy drinks. I think Asa Vermette might have even turned down a RB helmet for GoPro, heard GoPro was paying wayyy more.
  • 4 0
 @leon-forfar: This has been my understanding as well from what I've read online in the past. You can apply for a place as an RB athlete, but then it might be a long waiting game after that. So if and when you do get the helmet, it really is the moment you find out you've been accepted.

I was just thinking after the last world cup race that it surely is about time now and that it would be pretty much perfect to present him with the lid at Hardline. So great to see it happen, surely means a lot to him
  • 40 0
 @zendxn: Every time I do a sweet whip upwards of 2, maybe 3-inches off the ground I look around and see if RedBull is ready to pounce out of the foliage and present me with a helmet.

It hasn't happened yet, but it's an inevitability at this point.
  • 8 0
 @lepigpen: "I mean it's pretty rare that you even hear of somebody voluntarily dropping an energy drink sponsor or even complaining about the contract."

I'd love to know what happened between Monster and Sam Pilgrim!
  • 2 0
 @avg-roadie: Lol probably because RB wants them to wear their RB helmet Razz
  • 2 0
 @korev: I think he meant when presented with the deal in the first place, not after their contract has not been renewed/ extended
  • 2 0
 @suspended-flesh: I don’t think anyone understands what you’re referring too. Which is unfortunate.
  • 1 0
 @tullie: For real though, athletes who get the lid keep it for a long time.
  • 3 0
 @VtVolk: Can you name a rider who they've cut loose?
  • 2 0
 @korev: or makken
  • 7 0
 The terms are painted into the helmet in silver. They’re bound to the contract once the helmet is placed on their head.
  • 9 1
 I think the athletes MUST know about it before hand - because they fully have to agree and negotiate $ and sign contract before they accept. The handing of the helmet as a surprise is just a gimmick and a good marketing one at that
  • 7 0
 @lepigpen: give ratboy a call..
  • 1 0
 @on-the-move: plenty of skiers
  • 2 0
 @zendxn: spaghett
  • 5 10
flag zachypoo (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @lepigpen: Pretty sure Bernie turned down RB. He's got to have, probably one of the best all around riders on the planet with a sizable yt following. I would surely hope they have reached out in the past only to be shut down by the legend.
  • 7 0
 It's all marketing BS. Pre negotiated contract, big bucks , big perks (hence the big grin on his face)
  • 2 0
 @avg-roadie: GoPro and Redbull would be an ideal combo together, non competing entities
May as well have both
  • 1 0
 @on-the-move: Aaron Chase
  • 3 1
 @tullie: like any sponsorship or job for that matter, if you stop performing at your job, you get let go, unless your a gov worker then you milk the system until you die.
  • 1 0
 @dirtmakesmehappy: A bit like the Santa Clause?
  • 2 1
 @zachypoo: Yeah I've thought about that. He's kinda known more in the past of making fun of fizzy drink sponsors. But I feel like he's ok with drinking them. Would love to hear the back story on that one. Cuz as you mention it's a CLEAR choice in terms of Hardline, WCs, AND youtube presence. But he may have some distinct maybe even moral inclination on promoting fizzy drinks to youngsters. Which is a take I'd totally respect. Having worked at Woodward and seen how kids consume the stuff. As if its water...
  • 1 0
 @zendxn: “higher council” brilliant
  • 1 0
 @on-the-move: Simone Barraco, BMX.
  • 6 0
 @avg-roadie: I mean, I know a handful of bmx riders who've turned down a helmet in general
  • 1 0
 @on-the-move: tanner hall
  • 7 0
 @on-the-move: andreu, bearclaw, martin soderstrom, Aaron chase, Jill kitner Kyle strait ect. It goes on and on. There’s definitely more but that’s what I remember off the top.
  • 1 0
 @on-the-move: rennie, strait and a couple of others i cant remember
  • 4 0
 well I watch a interview of Johny Salido, at certain point the presenter ask him how was the process of get the RB helmet, and more or less, he indicate that was in part a surprise because they have some meetings but it wasn't clear that RB going to sponsor him, in fact some executive call him to meet on a restaurant and being there some one appear with the RB helmet... and that was the way he get notified he become an a RB athlete.
  • 1 0
 @bigmeatpete420: but did they cut those guys? Like it’s not a lifetime deal, surely you have to be doing something. Claw said it was time to open the spot to someone new, he seems to be more interested in fishing and running his earthworks business.

The perception I have of all those athletes is that they’ve essentially retired, without coming out and saying it.
  • 3 0
 A little more info on how the process of being a athlete for red bull from an ex employee in the comments:
www.reddit.com/r/CyclingFashion/comments/162xq7f/red_bull_helmet
  • 2 2
 @plustiresaintdead: 30k for red bull, 50k for monster
  • 1 0
 @lepigpen: great response
  • 3 3
 @VtVolk: precisely. A helmet from the existing helmet sponsor in the correct size, painted up with the RB logos is unlikely to be a surprise.
  • 1 0
 @korev: I think it was the slug reel
  • 5 0
 You could tell it was coming when he came out with the blank helmet this season. It was just a case of which sugary drink manufacturer at that point.
  • 2 0
 @VtVolk: I don't agree. How many athlete we can name being far from their peak and still being supported by Red Bull. If you are unique in what you do, they are not going to cut you loose after your prime. Travis Pastrana, Sebastian Loeb, Felix Baumgartner, just to name a few.
  • 1 0
 @lepigpen: Pauline Ferrand-Prevot is no longer a Red Bull athlete, and it's rumoured that MvdP turned them down, as the offer wasn't big enough......

There does seem to be less XC riders getting RB deals, which would explain why Puck Pieterse who is the perfect RB athlete hasn't got one.
  • 2 0
 @tajtigabor: Carlos Sainz has had a deal since the 90s......(not the F1 driver, but his dad).
  • 1 0
 @pedaler: Looks like RedBull chose Insta 360 instead of GoPro…
  • 2 0
 Yeah the contract is negotiated before hand, id imagine they all get a salary but also RedBull has an insane amount of resources, rehab centers, surgeons a call away. But for the big names the salary is the main driver guys like Marquez, Jett, and Billy Bolt are probably the highest paid guys atleast in our two wheel universe.

Theyve done a really good job of keeping it "exclusive" as well, notice you cant buy any type of redbull merch hats, shirts etc. Athletes only.
  • 1 0
 @korev: isn't he coming out with his own competing product?
  • 2 0
 @leon-forfar: "I have nothing against energy drinks; I'm just anti helmet"
  • 1 1
 @lepigpen: Full disclosure this is 5th hand hearsay, but I think Asa turned down a redbull helmet in favor of gopro sponsorship?
  • 1 0
 @on-the-move: Darren Berrecloth
  • 1 0
 @korev: Sam is running a business and I'm sure he/his agent tried to negotiate more money at the end of the contract and 'Monny' said "Nope!".....see ya later. Good knowing you.
  • 2 0
 how it works it's very low income from redbull ..but u get the best health insurance and best doctors in the world ...having insurance to cover ur health worldwide is so expensive ..but yes they do negotiate first just him excepting it without negotiations could overlap other sponsors so term have to be agreed to first ...at thus level this is a business
  • 4 0
 @lepigpen: Gary Young detailed the reasons he turned down a Red Bull contract earlier in his career on an episode of the Unclicked podcast. Funnily enough it was because he doesn’t drink carbonated drinks as a rule and didn’t feel like he should rep a brand he doesn’t actually stand by
  • 2 3
 @patrickv155:...red bull is disgusting and so is monster I can't even drink them ..if u ever had sponsors u know u can't just go get knew sponsors without talking To your sponsors first u don't want breach of contract

.. I didn't hear that about that guy u said I love when people stand-up for what they beleive and don't become sucker to society ..
  • 1 0
 @mrbrighteyes: that is incorrect. I know for a fact they get paid. Often each athlete has different rates based on their value, age, point in their career, etc. A certain RB athlete I know, who at this point is retired, still gets a 30k paycheck each year and most likely will for as long as he still does his sport.
  • 1 0
 @Timmybike: I don't believe it is "low income". No doubt, their contracts are tailored to the athlete, but I have heard that they pay a decent base salary, and fully match all earnings from contests, or X amount of $ for X amount of views for videos etc. and that is ignoring the other costs associated with being an athlete (medical care, travel, accommodation). All in all, it ends up being anything but low income. I know for a fact that one of our local RB athletes makes bank from bonus', and another RB athlete local to this area has proven to have also done very well for themselves so far.
  • 2 0
 @mrbrighteyes: the world class rehabilitation and elite status alone is totally worth donning a fancy helmet and ball cap or beanie on the podium while sipping a silver and blue can o soda.
  • 1 0
 @on-the-move: Andrew Lacondeguy
  • 1 0
 @leon-forfar: Finn
  • 1 0
 @on-the-move: Bare Claw
  • 1 0
 @on-the-move: Jill kitner!
  • 66 0
 About time! He's responsible for almost 40% of sales in Ireland.
  • 68 4
 Good, now we don't have to look at that giant white pumpkin head helmet anymore.
  • 6 1
 It certainly is a design improvement! It’s also well deserved!
  • 15 0
 i think that helmet was a hint already
  • 2 0
 I don't know why Alpinestars supplies their riders with moto helmets instead of the DH lid.
  • 2 0
 @Hectorres2001: I mean downhill helmets are getting bigger anyway, just look at the current offerings from Bell, Giro, and 6D. It seems like these are all gaining traction more than any other helmet, and there’s been a general move towards more moto-influenced gear over the past couple of years
  • 2 0
 @samdaman1: You're right but still every A-stars athlete is running the Supertech m10 (Moto lid) instead of the Missile Tech Racer ( DH lid).
  • 2 0
 @Hectorres2001: bigger helmets have more surface area for their sponsors logos.
  • 38 0
 Not gonna lie this one should have went to me. But congrats i guess
  • 4 0
 #raygotrobbed
  • 34 2
 He Dunne got himself a Red Bull helmet
  • 3 0
 Gitter Dunne
  • 27 0
 About time he got paid for mentioning the brand, every time he is on Wyn TV!
  • 20 0
 I remember seeing n Matt Jones channel about the extensive world class medical care he received as an RB athlete, In their line of work it's got to be worth signing up for that alone.

On a side note I wonder why BK has never picked up a fizzy pop sponsorship?
  • 7 2
 He’s an entrepreneur, Kerr probably has designs on selling a BK Sport Energy Drink.
  • 14 4
 Maybe he's too busy trying to stop the bailiffs taking his bikes away!
  • 7 2
 @korev: What in the actual F does that even mean?
  • 5 0
 @TStruckMTB: It's an old story
  • 12 2
 Considering Bernard was completely shitting on redbull last year cus they cancelled hardline, well you can see why they haven't sponsored him, he's a bit sporadic to say the least
  • 6 0
 @TStruckMTB: there’s an episode of this debt collectors show from the UK, where they appear at his house to seize a bunch of his assets because he hasn’t paid his bills. Seems more of an oversight due to intensive travel during the season. But was funny to watch.
  • 5 0
 @TStruckMTB: He was on UK TV as he hadn't paid a bill youtu.be/75cHMGP93OY?si=pynFBeRpHkVVcfEB&t=2180
  • 5 0
 Trying to figured out why some athletes get picked up, and others passed has been a puzzler to me. My best guess is RedBull wants to hire billboards which present as clean cut, premium, and top level in whatever their discipline. Bruni, Gwin, Goldstone, they're all clean and present carefully to preserve their public persona as top shelf.

I enjoy BK as he's more salt of the earth and speaks off the sleeve. Also goes public on issues which may be controversial and offers his opinion. Him and the Pivot crew have good times with cheap cars/mopeds, get rowdy, and crack jokes. I'm not sure RedBull wants people who speak their honest opinions which may not always be positive. eg the Semi-finals, BK was out front on calling them crap, I noticed Bruni and a few others were far more neutral in the early days, but eventually jumped on the bandwagon once consensus was clearer that nobody likes them.

Merely speculating. It seems like RB wants clean-cut hype people who are either very likeable or so top of the sport it overrides faults. BK might be too publicly honest for RB.
  • 5 0
 @joshroppo: I think it's more so that Red Bull usually sign young riders that have won or have the potential to consistenyl win at the highlest level of their chosen sport. Bernard is fast and all, but he's near the end of his career and is not getting any closer to unlocking a WC win.

Not to mention that the UK already has Gee, Laurie and Kade as DH riders with helmets who race WC, a fourth rider would be odd.
  • 2 0
 @korev: LMAO no way. this is hilarious
  • 3 0
 BK is a narcissist
  • 2 0
 @MrNally: Don't forget Matt Jones.. TBH he's no longer top tier at anything, but had a good social media following.
  • 19 0
 Now Monster just needs to given Oisin a deal.
  • 14 1
 The MOST well deserved and well played REDBULL deal ever, I have never heard of someone drinking so many redbulls than this kid! congrats.
  • 6 0
 His poor heart!
  • 11 0
 Every time this happens, all the redbull/energy drink company bashers come out in full force, and then every world cup weekend, a lot of people lament the absence of free coverage, rob warner, etc. Nothing's perfect
  • 1 0
 I am grateful that other people poison themselves for my gratification, I guess?
  • 15 2
 Maybe now he can buy that RS6 for towing his ma's caravan
  • 8 1
 This is very cool and I am happy for him, but I don't know which Redbull helmet to look for now. Isn't like 90% of the field at Redbull hard line a Redbull athlete?
  • 19 2
 Redbull only gives helmets to those that deserve it. At the same time I think the Ven diagram between those that deserve Red Bull helmets and those that are capable of riding hardline Wales fast has a lot of crossover.
  • 9 1
 Its almost like its a Redbull run marketing event and they want to have their own athletes present.
  • 3 0
 @casey79: I'm always slightly surprised they have Fairclough at Hardline, Rampage etc.

Maybe this is why we always say Brendog got robbed Smile
  • 9 0
 Andreu Lacondeguy just switched from RedBull to Monster helmets recently..
  • 2 0
 As did Toni Cairoli....which was a shock......
  • 8 0
 Couldn’t have picked a better spokesperson for the beverage
  • 2 0
 Had forgotten about that snippet from the interview. That was gold.
  • 5 0
 A RB helmet generally means that you're the shit in whatever sport you're doing. Definitely a huge feather in the cap for any athlete.
  • 6 0
 Ronan, Can we get a interview with your Mum please? This Story about the army etc to winning a world cup and a RB athlete
  • 2 0
 Always wondered what that means actually. It's a sponsorship for the whole career, right? But performance decreases naturally over the years. Are the payments negotiated every year? Are there other benefits like insurance, good health when injured?
Are modalities the same for athletes of other sports like ski, motogp?
  • 2 0
 It has contract lengths like any other brand, and then likely the option to extend or conclude based on whatever mutual agreements/disagreements the two parties have.
  • 7 2
 This is his job not a gift, contracts are negotiated, the presentation is marketing.
  • 1 0
 100%. It is being reported as if it's some sort of award, which is what Red Bull wants it to be seen as, when it's really just advertising like any other sponsor.
  • 2 0
 Red Bull's marketing of their athlete sponsorship is insane. It seems to me they market the idea of being sponsored by them in such a way that the best up-and-coming action sports athletes in the world covet a Red Bull logo on their helmet over anything else, such as a bike, clothing, or car brand.
(My observation, not intended as a diss)
  • 5 0
 To be fair they have probably done more than just about any other company to push and highlight all sorts of extreme sports, from things like cliff diving to Air race and their long backing of MTB and BMX.
  • 1 0
 @SBdhmtb: They did a homemade Soap Box Derby on a hill by my house in 2008 - I still have the freebie cowbell.
  • 1 0
 So you're not wrong. There's an extensive strategy in play when it comes to athletes, and this sort of presentation & reaction is all part of the process (there's exceptions here & there). RB has a vast field marketing network & athlete management sits within this, so in theory there are relationships being built with up and comers across different scenes that are relevant to the brand (and geographies). They know who they're going to invest in, but it's likely never a case of "will you sponsor me please". On top of that is an exercise in brand integrity / scarcity... the only people to rock the straight RB Logo are athletes, everything / one else gets a hybrid / event based logo. All part of the game that is marketing.
  • 2 0
 I've always wondered how the other RedBull gear works for the athletes. I tried asking Martin Maes, but I think he thought I was trying to get a Red Bull hat from him, but I was only curious about the logistics.

Do the athletes have a website they can go to and request different hats/gear? Do Red Bull send them a bunch of stuff in a box at the start of/throughout each season and they pick and choose? Do they grab a hat/hoodie any time they are at one of the Red Bull facilities?
  • 4 1
 It’s wild that being the 30th best person in the world at something, still requires self funding… like top 30 from billions…
  • 8 0
 Well to be fair it's probably more like top 30 from 5,000 that ever had a fair chance. Which is still pretty good going.
  • 5 0
 Ya, but there are hundreds of other skills people are best at and they don’t get paid a dime. Doesn’t matter how good you are at something, it matters how many other people care. Mountain biking has devoted fans, but in the end not very many.
  • 7 2
 Big move into the prestigious $50K+ /year salary bracket.
  • 15 0
 But his Red Bulls will be compensated, should free up a fair amount of cash flow for our boy.
  • 4 0
 That is awesome news, he's been chasing that dream. Well done dude, stoked for you.
  • 4 0
 Well deserved! He should have got it when he won the first hardline in tasmania.
  • 5 0
 unlike some, he actually likes Red Bull
  • 4 1
 Greg refused the energy drinks helmets for years, but road for Cliff energy bars. Hope these youngsters are as skilled at contract negotiations
  • 5 1
 Fast forward five years....

"Jackson Goldstone Awarded a Bernard Kerr helmet"
  • 2 0
 If BK plays it right he could do a lot, he could also blow it
  • 4 0
 Least surprising news of the day, but so good to see it happen. Lfg!
  • 2 0
 Sorry for the naïveté but are all the RedBull lids manufactured by the same company or do they get a lid from the rider sponsor and paint it?
  • 2 0
 They are sponsored based.
  • 4 0
 The helmets are sponsor correct or I assume riders choice if they don't have a helmet sponsor. Ronans helmet is alpine stars, Jackson goldstone and Tawnee Seagrave have fox helmets for example.
  • 3 0
 @Jshanney: it's tricky for owls to get helmets.
  • 2 0
 We lived up the road from Ronan during lockdown. Him and his brother were on the pipe of their Crossers 6 hours a day. Our small discomfort was worth it Smile Well done!
  • 3 0
 Fuck yea Ronan Dunne! I've never even met the guy and I feel like I wanted this for him. lol
  • 1 1
 Maybe redbull should be offering their world class medical support to every rider that competes in their events as they get plenty of coverage from these guys who are risking their lives.
  • 3 0
 Ronan Dunne Good!
  • 1 0
 Which current Red Bull rider presented ot to him? That's a cool part of the process.
  • 4 0
 matt jones right?
  • 3 0
 Yeah it was Matt. It's shown in the end of Red Bull's Hardline first practice video youtu.be/0h4LwWRLXCg?si=GeJcE1yhVjwz0Rxi
  • 1 0
 Very well done thought this may happen.
  • 6 7
 The only way I can stomach the cough-medicine-tasting, sugar syrup style post dental work mouthwash type beverage is with a double vodka and heaps of ice in the glass first!
  • 24 2
 Nobody: that's good to know.
  • 1 0
 Ah yes, toss a barbiturate with a stimulant. Let your brain fight that one out.
  • 2 2
 Yep - who drinks that horrible stuff?
  • 1 0
 @dirtmakesmehappy: it used to be fun to watch on a friday night at the college bars... hgh energy liquor soaked idiots with minimal capability for cognitive function, yet still in full GO! mode
  • 1 0
 @Chumbawumbafan69: Thank you, nobody.
  • 1 0
 Very well deserved. Go on boy
  • 1 0
 got skills and a good attitude! congrats
  • 2 0
 About Bloody Time!
  • 2 0
 Well deserved!
  • 2 0
 lad
  • 2 0
 Did he drink it?
  • 1 0
 What's a shoey in a helmet called
  • 1 0
 Dunno + Redbull = Rampage
  • 2 0
 Well Dunne!
  • 2 1
 Congrats! Now he can afford himself RS6 with caravan.
  • 1 0
 hes got the best josh bryceland impression







