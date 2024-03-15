Ronja Blöchlinger to Miss Opening Rounds of the 2024 XC World Cup Series

A shity timing for the following lesson which I'm currently learning: Also my brain needs an offseason and not only my body.



It's the time of the year to drop into a new season of mtb racing. But unfortunately I have to say that the season won't start for me just yet.



Since the beginning of the year I have some struggles with my health. My brain needed a big rest from everything. So he just went into an offseason without asking for my permission. That was hard for me to understand, because my motivation and passion for the sport was and still is very high. But when I look at the current situation with a bit of distance, I can understand now why my brain boycotted.

Being a professional athlete, studying sports science, managing and organising my whole life and all my dates, traveling a lot, cooking multiple times everyday, spending some time with the people I love... All of this things need a lot of brain energy. And although I like all the things I do (except grocery shopping), it was to much for my head.



That's why I won't be competing at the two Swiss races in Gränichen and Rivera. I will also skip the first two rounds of the World Cup in Brazil, so I can fully focus on my recovery.



Luckily I have the best support of amazing people around me A huge thank you! — Ronja Blöchlinger