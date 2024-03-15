Ronja Blöchlinger to Miss Opening Rounds of the 2024 XC World Cup Series

Mar 15, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Ronja Blocklinger has been on fire all season long in the XCC. She could make it a perfect score today in MSA.

Ronja Blöchlinger has announced on social media she will be skipping the opening two rounds of the 2024 World Cup series as she is focusing on her mental health.

The 2023 overall U23 XC and XCC World Cup champion posted to social media: "Since the beginning of the year I have some struggles with my health. My brain needed a big rest from everything."

To ensure she can focus on recovery and return to her race-winning form, Ronja has said she will be skipping the March rounds of the Swiss Cike Cup and the back-to-back World Cup rounds in Brazil next month.

bigquotesA shity timing for the following lesson which I'm currently learning: Also my brain needs an offseason and not only my body.

It's the time of the year to drop into a new season of mtb racing. But unfortunately I have to say that the season won't start for me just yet.

Since the beginning of the year I have some struggles with my health. My brain needed a big rest from everything. So he just went into an offseason without asking for my permission. That was hard for me to understand, because my motivation and passion for the sport was and still is very high. But when I look at the current situation with a bit of distance, I can understand now why my brain boycotted.
Being a professional athlete, studying sports science, managing and organising my whole life and all my dates, traveling a lot, cooking multiple times everyday, spending some time with the people I love... All of this things need a lot of brain energy. And although I like all the things I do (except grocery shopping), it was to much for my head.

That's why I won't be competing at the two Swiss races in Gränichen and Rivera. I will also skip the first two rounds of the World Cup in Brazil, so I can fully focus on my recovery.

Luckily I have the best support of amazing people around me A huge thank you! Ronja Blöchlinger

We wish Ronja all the best in her recovery and we hope she is back to her World Cup winning form soon.

