Leogang is beautiful.

European fans are epic.

Dakotah Norton is fast.

Neko Mulally is also fast.

The jealous faces of the boys who desperately wanted to be out there on finals day instead of watching. See you next week at Innsbruck. We're gonna try to go faster.

The views in Leogang are still pretty neat.

The first chapter in the boy's adventure in Europe.Turns out, World Cuppin’ is hard. We booked some plane tickets for a three-week European adventure to hit the Leogang World Cup, and the two following Crankworx events. Check out the Rooted episode from Leogang! The speed just wasn’t there for Austin and Harrison, and Wiley had a few crashes, but there was a lot of fun and learning to be had.