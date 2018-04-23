VIDEOS

Privateer Life at Port Angeles Pro GRT - Video

Apr 23, 2018
by Rooted MTB  
Rooted EP 2: Building Calluses, Port Angeles Pro GRT

by rootedmtb
Round one of the NW Cup also served as the second round of the Pro GRT, and as always the crew up there nailed it and another epic Port Angeles race ensued. If you think DH is dead, get to a NW Cup and you will see that it is alive and well, and fun as ever. As always, the field was stacked and times were tight at PA. Not the most successful weekend as far as results go for the Rooted boys, but there was no shortage of excitement. Check it out in Episode 2!

Washington is pretty neat.
The PNW is easy on the eyes.


The famous PA pits
The pits are always packed at PA.


The fast man of the weekend.
Magnus Manson didn't slow down once all weekend.

Mike Giese crushed it on the trail bike all weekend.

Race weekend at PA is always a blur. On to the next one.. Hope you enjoy!

5 Comments

  • + 4
 Sometimes when I fall down I just lie there for a while.
  • + 1
 so you’re that guy i jumped over the other day? rad.
  • + 1
 that was me please forgive me I am so sorry

