Privateer Life at Port Angeles Pro GRT - Video





Round one of the NW Cup also served as the second round of the Pro GRT, and as always the crew up there nailed it and another epic Port Angeles race ensued. If you think DH is dead, get to a NW Cup and you will see that it is alive and well, and fun as ever. As always, the field was stacked and times were tight at PA. Not the most successful weekend as far as results go for the Rooted boys, but there was no shortage of excitement. Check it out in Episode 2!





The PNW is easy on the eyes.









The pits are always packed at PA.









Magnus Manson didn't slow down once all weekend.





Mike Giese crushed it on the trail bike all weekend.





Race weekend at PA is always a blur. On to the next one.. Hope you enjoy!



