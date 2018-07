The view of Mont-Blanc made the best start gate view imaginable.

A sideways Wiley is a happy Wiley.

Austin trying to keep up in the Whip-off.

Wiley's 89th place finish left him hungry to improve in Val Di Sole.

Armen sprinting into 56th.

69th for Austin in finals. Entertained but not satisfied.

Harrison ended up 101st in the Les Gets DH and 38th in the Mont-Chery DH.

When Isak Leivsson isn't watching excavator videos or or being stoked on his Walmart pants, he is probably doing bigger whips than you.

Brian Cahal flew out from California and had a busy week of riding and heading right back up the hill to film.

Hope you enjoy. We had a lot of fun and we can't wait to figure out how to do it again.

Les Gets, France was our favorite place of the trip. The Portes Du Soleil region is incredible, and with one reasonably priced day pass you can ride about 1030240 lifts. And to top it off, the Crankworx race was pretty damn sweet too. An epic track with epic views really capped off an amazing trip. Enjoy episode five of Rooted!