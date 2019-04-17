Video: Powering Through the Port Angeles Pro GRT

We're back, with maybe our weirdest episode yet, this time for the Port Angeles Pro GRT. We always love the NW Cup events. Well run, good tracks, and awesome people.Port Angeles is beautiful, especially when the clouds decide to clear. Definitely worth taking some detours to scope the views.Harrison was happy to be feeling more competitive than at Windrock. Putting a bad qualifier behind him was important.Wiley didn't have the greatest race run. He looked awesome in practice all weekend but Port Angeles results have not been on his side.Hopefully only one more episode of filming for Austin, then back to riding with his friends. Time will tell. See you next at the Tamarack GRT!