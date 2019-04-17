VIDEOS

Video: Powering Through the Port Angeles Pro GRT

Apr 18, 2019
by Rooted MTB  

We're back, with maybe our weirdest episode yet, this time for the Port Angeles Pro GRT. We always love the NW Cup events. Well run, good tracks, and awesome people.

Port Angeles is beautiful, especially when the clouds decide to clear. Definitely worth taking some detours to scope the views.



Harrison was happy to be feeling more competitive than at Windrock. Putting a bad qualifier behind him was important.


Wiley didn't have the greatest race run. He looked awesome in practice all weekend but Port Angeles results have not been on his side.




Hopefully only one more episode of filming for Austin, then back to riding with his friends. Time will tell. See you next at the Tamarack GRT!

Must Read This Week
Can You Guess These 21 Tires By Their Tread Patterns Alone? - Sea Otter 2019
174984 views
Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with The 2019 DH Fantasy League
58309 views
New Fox Open Face Dropframe Trail Helmet Spotted - Sea Otter 2019
57274 views
Video: 8 New Suspension Forks - Sea Otter 2019
56612 views
Sunday Randoms - Sea Otter 2019
54171 views
Randoms: Bags, Shoes, Racks, & More - Sea Otter 2019
45739 views
Video: Mike vs Mike: Geometry Battle - Specialized Stumpjumper vs EVO
42002 views
Video: 7 More New Products - Sea Otter 2019
40282 views

1 Comment

  • + 2
 Wow you guy should def switch to basketball hahaha!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.035283
Mobile Version of Website