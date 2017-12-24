VIDEOS

Roots: A Film by The Forest Crew

Dec 24, 2017
by Alan Perreard  
by theforestcrew
A Mountain bike film Directed by Alan Perreard.

Featuring:

Joris Mahieu, Sacha Kojevnikov, Gregory Roux, Julien Groseiller, Jean Philippe Nam, Valentin Nam, Lucas Bernier, William Robert, Alan Perreard and Adrien Petra.

This movie is the second one we made with the crew. When the first one was more serious and focused on the beauty of the ride, this new one tries to convey the global atmosphere and friendship of the crew to the spectator. People will discover one by one the riders and their personality before understanding that even if they are different, they are complementary.
During the film, you'll follow them during their road trip in France. From Les Gets to Fontainebleau without forgetting The Evo Bikepark (all places in France) these 10 guys will try to immerse people on the different tracks with OUR point of view. Some of these tracks have been built by our hands, and so are precious and symbolic for each of us. To resume, it's just a movie about friends, bikes and good times where everybody could see itself or its crew. Our goal isn't to show how we ride, our goal is to show why we are always motivated to ride.

9 Comments

  • + 7
 I really enjoyed that, thanks. I have to confess though, looking at the article thumbnail, I thought it was pinkbike singing @redshift
  • + 6
 looks french
  • + 3
 Don't care if there's snow outside, I'm going to ride my bike. Really good movie!
  • + 3
 Shit yeah! Reminds me of some of my old crew shenanigans!!
  • + 1
 Congrats guys, well captured and edited #bikelife vid. I enjoyed it so much
  • + 1
 Loved it

Just trying to figure which end was going to exolode in McDonald's?
  • + 1
 Did "The Monkeys" make a bike film?
  • + 1
 Nice! Alternative music (roots) Smile youtu.be/F_6IjeprfEs
  • + 2
 look furious

