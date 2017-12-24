Roots: A Film by The Forest Crew

A Mountain bike film Directed by Alan Perreard.Featuring:Joris Mahieu, Sacha Kojevnikov, Gregory Roux, Julien Groseiller, Jean Philippe Nam, Valentin Nam, Lucas Bernier, William Robert, Alan Perreard and Adrien Petra.This movie is the second one we made with the crew. When the first one was more serious and focused on the beauty of the ride, this new one tries to convey the global atmosphere and friendship of the crew to the spectator. People will discover one by one the riders and their personality before understanding that even if they are different, they are complementary.During the film, you'll follow them during their road trip in France. From Les Gets to Fontainebleau without forgetting The Evo Bikepark (all places in France) these 10 guys will try to immerse people on the different tracks with OUR point of view. Some of these tracks have been built by our hands, and so are precious and symbolic for each of us. To resume, it's just a movie about friends, bikes and good times where everybody could see itself or its crew. Our goal isn't to show how we ride, our goal is to show why we are always motivated to ride.