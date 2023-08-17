Rose Announces New Scrub Aluminum DH / Park Bike

photo


Rose Bikes, the German direct-to-consumer brand, has added a new aluminum-framed downhill / park bike to its lineup called the Scrub. This is the same company that has the Psycho Path, Thrill Hill, and of course, the Bonero hardtail in their lineup, so I'd say Scrub is a very reasonable name all things considered, even though I now have TLC stuck in my head...

Joking aside, the Scub does cast a very clean shadow; it's one of those bikes that looks speedy just standing still. It's available in four sizes, all rolling on mixed wheels with either 190 or 200mm of rear travel depending on whether it's spec'd with a single crown or dual crown fork.

Rose Scrub Details
• Aluminum frame
• Intended use: DH / freeride
• Wheelsize: 29" F / 27.5" R
• Rear travel: 200mm or 190mm
• Head angle: 63° or 64°
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• MSRP: 3299 - 4499 €
rosebikes.com
The frame comes with an angle-adjustable headset, allowing riders to choose between a 63- or 64-degree head angle - that's a much better feature than thru-headset cable routing. On that topic, the Scrub's derailleur housing is internally routed through a port on the downtube that's located behind the fork bumper. The rear brake line is externally routed, but it's hidden from view under the downtube protector, a feature that preserves the bike’s lines while also making it easier to do a quick brake swap if necessary.

photo
Now you see it...
photo
And now you don't. A magnetic cover protects the shock from mud and other debris.

The Scrub's shock is partially tucked inside the split seat tube, a design that looks like it should make it easy to access for suspension adjustments. When it's time to ride, a magnetic cover attaches over the shock to protect it from flying rocks, mud, and anything else that gets kicked up by the rear wheel.

Other details include a threaded bottom bracket, a chainguide and bashguard on all models, and mounts under the top tube to hold a tube or tool, reducing the likelihood that a rider will need to do the bike park walk of shame back down to the bottom.

The Scrub's pricing is quite reasonable considering the spec, ranging from 3,299 EUR to 4,299 EUR.

photo

Geometry
photo


Build Kits
photo
photo

photo
photo

photo
photo

photo
photo



6 Comments
  • 7 0
 GT with still unreleased vivid. nice.
  • 2 0
 Are they still boycotting the UK ?? If so as it's a shame as that thing looks hot!! Like a Fury without the pregnant down tube
  • 2 0
 This thing is gorgeous! I wish I was mullet curious. Zero session chi coming from this.
  • 2 0
 rose to GT: „can i borrow your homework“?
  • 3 0
 Looks like a Fury
  • 1 0
