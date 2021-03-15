Rose Bikes Announces Price Increases of 8-12%

Mar 15, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Germany's Rose Bikes has become the latest manufacturer to announce price rises due to the effects of COVID-19.

The direct sale brand will be increasing its prices by 8-12% across all segments, joining brands including Commencal, Propain, Santa Cruz and others that have recently all felt the pandemic's toll on the cost of doing business.

The brand has described the bike boom as "unstoppable" and says that this has meant a scarcity of raw materials has increased prices across the industry and throughout the supply chain. The brand also says that shipping containers cost eight times more than normal and there have been increases in cost for land freight too. The price increase won't come into effect until March 25th so anyone considering purchasing a Rose bike is recommended to do so before that deadline.

bigquotesAlmost all components of the supply industry are now more expensive for us. On top of that are increased freight costs. Of course, we would also prefer to keep the old prices. Unfortunately, we could not delay it any longer. As a small compensation, we are offering our customers the option of ordering their bike at the old price until March 25th.Thorsten Heckrath-Rose, Managing Director at ROSE Bikes GmbH

bigquotes"If you want to cycle next summer, buy now! Because the boom is not stopping and delivery times will continue to be higher than customers are used to in the bike industry."Anatol Sostmann, Director Product & Brand

More info, here.

Posted In:
Industry News Rose Bikes


19 Comments

  • 8 0
 If you want to cycle next summer, keep riding the bike you already have.
  • 1 0
 I don't know what the rest of the world has been like in regards to bike sales but in the UK bikes shops have been selling out and the second hand bike market is at a ridiculous high so I really do not understand how these manufacturers are bumping up the prices?
  • 1 0
 Would be really nice to see manufacturers (in all industries) willing to take a 8-12% hit to their bottom line for 1-2 fiscal years instead rather than passing it to consumers. We all know once Covid is gone and the supply chain returns to normal that prices aren't coming back down, so taking the hit would be a lot more inline with what the majority of consumers are also feeling in terms of their own income and expenses during these times. If this keeps happening across the board (which it is) it just means inflation is driving higher while incomes are staying the same which is recipe for what? Ah, another recession...
  • 5 1
 Who cares. They won’t send them to England any way Smile
  • 10 0
 you ordered your brexit, you got your brexit Smile
  • 1 0
 And who cares that they want send them to England??
  • 1 0
 @Sethimus: didn’t order bitterness as we aren’t EU family anymore tho
  • 1 0
 Boo hoo business is the best ever so we will raise prices. Margins may be smaller due to costs going up but selling absolutely everything you can produce makes up for that on the bottom line,
  • 3 0
 Never heard of them, I’ll just keep my 8-12%
  • 2 0
 Will the price drop by 8-12% once the pandemic is gone?
  • 2 0
 oof
  • 6 0
 Well those really rose.
  • 1 0
 I've removed my Rose-coloured glasses.
  • 1 0
 @caleb93: Lots of price increase articles sprouting up lately :-(
  • 2 0
 @caleb93: these rises are likely to get a thorny reception
  • 2 0
 Rosé Bikes now
  • 1 0
 I guess you could say the prices ROSE...
  • 1 0
 Every Rose has its Thorn
  • 1 3
 And who cares that they want send them to England??

