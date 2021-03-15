Rose Bikes Announces Price Increases of 8-12%

Germany's Rose Bikes has become the latest manufacturer to announce price rises due to the effects of COVID-19.
The direct sale brand will be increasing its prices by 8-12% across all segments, joining brands including Commencal
, Propain
, Santa Cruz
and others that have recently all felt the pandemic's toll on the cost of doing business.
The brand has described the bike boom as "unstoppable" and says that this has meant a scarcity of raw materials has increased prices across the industry and throughout the supply chain. The brand also says that shipping containers cost eight times more than normal and there have been increases in cost for land freight too. The price increase won't come into effect until March 25th so anyone considering purchasing a Rose bike is recommended to do so before that deadline.
|Almost all components of the supply industry are now more expensive for us. On top of that are increased freight costs. Of course, we would also prefer to keep the old prices. Unfortunately, we could not delay it any longer. As a small compensation, we are offering our customers the option of ordering their bike at the old price until March 25th.—Thorsten Heckrath-Rose, Managing Director at ROSE Bikes GmbH
|"If you want to cycle next summer, buy now! Because the boom is not stopping and delivery times will continue to be higher than customers are used to in the bike industry."—Anatol Sostmann, Director Product & Brand
