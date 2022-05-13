Rose Bikes Actually Called Their New Hardtail the Bonero

May 13, 2022
by Matt Beer  

As a teenager, I remember laughing hysterically with friends over the brand of a camping trailer called the Bonair. Now I'm not as plagued as the character, Seth from the movie Superbad, with his obsession for drawing arrow shaped body parts, but it's impossible to steer your attention away from the name.

The French word "bon" translates to "well" in English, which could be somewhat acceptable when a brand names a bike the Bonero, except Rose Bikes are from Germany, not France. There are no other direct translations to English for that word.

Rose Bonero Details

• Wheel size: 29 F/R, 27.5 F/R (XS-S)
• Travel: 140mm
• Frame material: Aluminum
• Head angle: 65º
• Seat tube angle: 76º
• Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL
• Weight: 12.7 kg / 27.99 lb (MD frame, highest spec)
• MSRP: EUR €1,499 - €2,199
rosebikes.ie

There's also a very culturally confused launch video that depicts two technically clad ladies embarking on an overnight mountain bike adventure through a gravel pit, where they encounter German-speaking ranchers.



Their new progressive aluminum hardtail is aimed at enduro riding, as well as bikepacking, which sounds like any type of mountain biking really. It's actually lower, longer, and stiffer than the XC-oriented Count Solo model - implied or simply coincidental naming? Apparently "there's a right Bonero for everyone!" I can't make this stuff up. What Rose Bikes actually mean is that there are six frame sizes to choose from, between XS and XXL, and the two smallest sizes use 27.5" wheels front and rear, while the other four are full 29ers.

Rose Bikes operates under the consumer direct sales model and offers the Bonero in three build kits which start at €1,499 and two colorways; "Avocado Green" and, um... "Sandy Taco". Each component package uses a 1x12 drivetrain, Kenda Regolith SCT 2.4" tires, and includes a dropper post. On the highest component package, you'll find DT Swiss M1900 Spline wheels, Formula Cura 2/4 brakes, a SRAM GX drivetrain and a RockShox Pike Select+ fork with 140mm of travel.

Geometry



As for the geometry, the seat tube and head angles sit at 76 and 65-degrees, respectively, while the chainstays grow with each frame size. They start at 420 and 425mm on the XS and S sizes, jumping to 433 on the MD, where dual 29" wheels are introduced and the rear center continues to grow by 5mm. As for the reach number, that begins at 395 on the XS and incrementally grows 30mm up the size ladder to 545 on the XXL frame.

Other frame features include the usual rubber padding along the chainstay, internally routed housings, and plenty of threaded mounts for bolting on accessories. More info on the specifications and detailed bike photos can be found at rosebikes.com.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Hardtails Rose Bikes Rose Bonero


Must Read This Week
Spotted: GT Prototype DH Bike
51515 views
9 Hardtails from the Albstadt XC World Cup 2022
45155 views
Prototype Tires, Custom Bikes & More Tech Randoms from the Albstadt XC World Cup 2022
42533 views
Darren Berrecloth Fractures Vertebrae in Crash
40864 views
Review: 2022 Vitus Sommet 297 AMP - Good Performance, Great Price
39072 views
Final Results from the Albstadt XC World Cup 2022
34782 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill & Friends in 'Do A Wheelie'
32605 views
21 World Cup Riders' Race Bikes from the British National DH at Fort William
31120 views

55 Comments

  • 48 0
 This is the perfect bike for Dick Pound!
  • 4 0
 You want to say how this one is not a hardtail, but stifftail?
  • 30 0
 Former Rose Bikes marketing person: "I think our North American audience is probably mature enough that this won't be an issue."
  • 13 0
 That's a HARD no.
  • 1 0
 lol....in Turkey a drink is called like this.
  • 2 0
 @themountain: www.youtube.com/watch?v=wI6BIx9GDx4
  • 1 0
 “Former” Rose Bikes marketing person is so perfect. You win the inter webs today, good Sir! ; )
  • 24 0
 Definitely don't want your Bonero anywhere near a "sandy taco"
  • 5 0
 Speak for yourself, I'll take my chances.
  • 15 0
 bonero and sandy taco is a rough combo
  • 2 0
 Still better than being Count Solo
  • 7 1
 Nissan once launched their offroad car under the name "Pajero", it was not such a great success in spanish speaking counties, in Germany it sold just fine.
  • 7 0
 Mitsubishi
  • 3 0
 Well...first it was Mitsubishi and second in Spanish speaking countries it was called Montero and it sold quiet well Wink
  • 1 0
 @jdkellogg: yes, confused it with the Nissan Patrol.
  • 7 0
 this actually looks like a decently spec'd bike with sensible geometry. also, tee hee boner.
  • 1 2
 Not spec'd with Assegai's. Fail.
  • 1 0
 Awesome. Perfect comment! ; )
  • 6 0
 Never put your Bonero in a sandy taco. - Dad
  • 4 0
 Well at least it is stiff, as a hardtail I mean....
  • 2 0
 ...and it's long as well!
  • 1 0
 Nice. I always found the word "Hardtail" funny also, tail translates to Schwanz in Germany which is usually used for the arrow shaped thing word. Therefore Bonero is an eben more fitting name for a Hardtail Smile
  • 3 0
 545mm reach is long, even for an XXL!
  • 2 0
 Right? I'm 6'9" and my last custom squishy bike is only 535mm reach. I like my hardtails smaller since they grow in cockpit length as the fork cycles.
  • 2 0
 @GTscoob: 6’9” dude commenting that a bike called the Bonero is too long for him. The article’s top comment is about Dick Pound. The bike can be colored Sandy Taco.

My mental age really did stop at 13, didn’t it?
  • 3 0
 Great name for a hardtail. Not so good for a squishy suspension bike.
  • 3 0
 I feel like they stole this name from Cove...
  • 8 0
 Cove wouldn’t bother use the o on the end. I’ve got a hooker hanging in the garage, not a hookero
  • 1 0
 There needs to be an award in the shape of a arrow pointed body part for marketing content created that's this bad... so so bad, it's actually pretty epic.
  • 3 0
 haha nice
  • 2 0
 What's a "Tangle Teezer"?
  • 1 0
 A folding hairbrush, it would appear, that is worth a great deal of money.
  • 1 0
 To be fair if you need a new bell for your bike you can go buy a Giant Ding-A-Ling
  • 1 0
 I was just looking through a 2011 Rose brochure and the product names even then didn't do anything for me
  • 2 0
 Wow, the bike, whatever, but the video... completely lost in translation.
  • 1 0
 Fortunately they will not have to rename it for the UK market...guess that's another season on the DONKIS NOB
  • 1 0
 back in the day Ibis had a nice name for their beige color way of their 26" mojo: "Bone-Tone" #teehee
  • 1 0
 Really missed out on giving it downtube storage. Could have called it the Bonero Zone
  • 2 0
 I don’t get the joke
  • 2 0
 Well Im sold.
  • 2 0
 It was mitsubishi...
  • 1 0
 "This boner rose up out of nowhere"
  • 1 0
 Next up... the Rose Palmer in Clown Punch Purple and Beat Red
  • 1 4
 Looks like a great bike (minus the Sram drivetrain). The name is fine unless you are a 13 YO boy or mentally stuck at that age. Regardless, that video was.... Mexicans, wild west, and Germans? Strange at best, and not really any good (maybe edit out the horse crapping at 2:37?)
But "Sandy taco" as a colour? What the hell?
  • 3 0
 clearly you’ve never been in a pinkbike comment section. This is hysterical
  • 2 0
 @peterfoley5: poop at 2:37! My Tangle Teezer is gone too
  • 1 0
 @peterfoley5: I don't spend much time here, I've been finishing /painting my house, so my hands are usually full of caulk.
  • 1 0
 Is it pronounced bow-nair-oh? Or buon-uhr-oh?
  • 1 0
 This video is the biggest Friday Fail yet.
  • 1 0
 Cove bikes would be proud.
  • 1 0
 the phrasing in the second-to-last paragraph deserves a pulitzer prize
  • 1 0
 I wonder if you could ride a bonero on uranus.
  • 1 0
 Idaho has a bonner County, it's pretty cool
  • 1 0
 'respectfully' lol
  • 1 0
 hehe boner





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011592
Mobile Version of Website