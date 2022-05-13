Rose Bikes Actually Called Their New Hardtail the Bonero

As a teenager, I remember laughing hysterically with friends over the brand of a camping trailer called the Bonair. Now I'm not as plagued as the character, Seth from the movie Superbad, with his obsession for drawing arrow shaped body parts, but it's impossible to steer your attention away from the name.
The French word "bon" translates to "well" in English, which could be somewhat acceptable when a brand names a bike the Bonero, except Rose Bikes are from Germany, not France. There are no other direct translations to English for that word.
Rose Bonero Details
• Wheel size: 29 F/R, 27.5 F/R (XS-S)
• Travel: 140mm
• Frame material: Aluminum
• Head angle: 65º
• Seat tube angle: 76º
• Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL
• Weight: 12.7 kg / 27.99 lb (MD frame, highest spec)
• MSRP: EUR €1,499 - €2,199rosebikes.ie
There's also a very culturally confused launch video that depicts two technically clad ladies embarking on an overnight mountain bike adventure through a gravel pit, where they encounter German-speaking ranchers.
Their new progressive aluminum hardtail is aimed at enduro riding, as well as bikepacking, which sounds like any type of mountain biking really. It's actually lower, longer, and stiffer than the XC-oriented Count Solo model - implied or simply coincidental naming? Apparently "there's a right Bonero for everyone!" I can't make this stuff up. What Rose Bikes actually mean is that there are six frame sizes to choose from, between XS and XXL, and the two smallest sizes use 27.5" wheels front and rear, while the other four are full 29ers.
Rose Bikes operates under the consumer direct sales model and offers the Bonero in three build kits which start at €1,499 and two colorways; "Avocado Green" and, um... "Sandy Taco". Each component package uses a 1x12 drivetrain, Kenda Regolith SCT 2.4" tires, and includes a dropper post. On the highest component package, you'll find DT Swiss M1900 Spline wheels, Formula Cura 2/4 brakes, a SRAM GX drivetrain and a RockShox Pike Select+ fork with 140mm of travel.Geometry
As for the geometry, the seat tube and head angles sit at 76 and 65-degrees, respectively, while the chainstays grow with each frame size. They start at 420 and 425mm on the XS and S sizes, jumping to 433 on the MD, where dual 29" wheels are introduced and the rear center continues to grow by 5mm. As for the reach number, that begins at 395 on the XS and incrementally grows 30mm up the size ladder to 545 on the XXL frame.
Other frame features include the usual rubber padding along the chainstay, internally routed housings, and plenty of threaded mounts for bolting on accessories. More info on the specifications and detailed bike photos can be found at rosebikes.com
