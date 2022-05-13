Rose Bikes Actually Called Their New Hardtail the Bonero

As a teenager, I remember laughing hysterically with friends over the brand of a camping trailer called the Bonair. Now I'm not as plagued as the character, Seth from the movie Superbad, with his obsession for drawing arrow shaped body parts, but it's impossible to steer your attention away from the name.



The French word "bon" translates to "well" in English, which could be somewhat acceptable when a brand names a bike the Bonero, except Rose Bikes are from Germany, not France. There are no other direct translations to English for that word.





Rose Bonero Details



• Wheel size: 29 F/R, 27.5 F/R (XS-S)

• Travel: 140mm

• Frame material: Aluminum

• Head angle: 65º

• Seat tube angle: 76º

• Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL

• Weight: 12.7 kg / 27.99 lb (MD frame, highest spec)

• MSRP: EUR €1,499 - €2,199

rosebikes.ie

• Wheel size: 29 F/R, 27.5 F/R (XS-S)• Travel: 140mm• Frame material: Aluminum• Head angle: 65º• Seat tube angle: 76º• Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL• Weight: 12.7 kg / 27.99 lb (MD frame, highest spec)• MSRP: EUR €1,499 - €2,199