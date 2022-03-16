Rose Bikes Announces 10% Price Increase

Rose bikes has announced a second annual price increase of 10% on its bikes due to the impacts of the COVID 19 pandemic.
Last year, Rose announced increases of "8-12%" on its models
and this has been followed with a further increase almost exactly a year later. Rose blamed supply chain issues for the price rises, saying, "New year, old challenges. Due to the still rising freight costs and a lack of raw materials, we are unfortunately forced to raise our bike prices by 10 percent again this year." If you want to buy a Rose bike at the current price, the brand is holding off on implementing the increase until March 28, so all bikes ordered on March 27 or before will remain at the current price.
Rose also reported longer bike delivery times due to increase bottlenecks, increased demand and limited capacities as a consequence of ongoing hygiene regulations. The brand is hoping to mitigate these delays by introducing partial shipping. It said, "In this way, our logistics department can already send you the items that are in stock. The rest just follow. We have also reduced the configuration of bikes so that your ordered bike gets to you faster. In addition, we are now increasingly cooperating with external partners who support us with bike assembly."
While we doubt that Rose is the only brand forced to raise its prices
due to the current global situation, we admire its openness and transparency to announce it publicly. More info, here
.
12 Comments
I'm probably not going to buy a new bike or frame 'just to try this new thing out' in the foreseeable future. And honestly, neither should anyone.
because X * 1,1 x 1,1 = 1,21X
Would never consider one personally.
Post a Comment