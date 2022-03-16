close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Rose Bikes Announces 10% Price Increase

Mar 16, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

Rose bikes has announced a second annual price increase of 10% on its bikes due to the impacts of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Last year, Rose announced increases of "8-12%" on its models and this has been followed with a further increase almost exactly a year later. Rose blamed supply chain issues for the price rises, saying, "New year, old challenges. Due to the still rising freight costs and a lack of raw materials, we are unfortunately forced to raise our bike prices by 10 percent again this year." If you want to buy a Rose bike at the current price, the brand is holding off on implementing the increase until March 28, so all bikes ordered on March 27 or before will remain at the current price.


Rose also reported longer bike delivery times due to increase bottlenecks, increased demand and limited capacities as a consequence of ongoing hygiene regulations. The brand is hoping to mitigate these delays by introducing partial shipping. It said, "In this way, our logistics department can already send you the items that are in stock. The rest just follow. We have also reduced the configuration of bikes so that your ordered bike gets to you faster. In addition, we are now increasingly cooperating with external partners who support us with bike assembly."

While we doubt that Rose is the only brand forced to raise its prices due to the current global situation, we admire its openness and transparency to announce it publicly. More info, here.

Posted In:
Industry News Rose Bikes


Must Read This Week
14 More Bikes That Could See an Update in 2022
47666 views
Review: Scott Spark RC World Cup - 120mm Is The New XC
47095 views
Spotted: A Closer Look at the New Intense Prototype DH Bike
40424 views
Slack Randoms: AWD Bikes, eBike Grand Prix, World's Lightest Carbon Cranks & More
37238 views
Review: Aenomaly SwitchGrade Saddle Angle Adjuster
36262 views
Results: Camille Balanche & Loris Vergier Win the Brioude DH Cup
36193 views
First Look: Öhlins RXF34 m.2 Downcountry Fork
35239 views
First Look: Airdrop Filter - When Less Aims to be More
30690 views

12 Comments

  • 21 0
 Price Rose...
  • 2 0
 That's it. That's the comment of the year.
  • 5 1
 Given the prices of gas, electric, diesel, food, drink, council tax, insurance, child care, I won't be buying a bike in the foreseeable future anyway. Times are tight and it's only going to get worse.
  • 5 0
 On the plus side this makes it easier to convince the wife I have to order a new bike RIGHT NOW.
  • 2 0
 20% rise in 2 years huh? At least they're transparent.

I'm probably not going to buy a new bike or frame 'just to try this new thing out' in the foreseeable future. And honestly, neither should anyone.
  • 2 0
 21% if you follow the logic.

because X * 1,1 x 1,1 = 1,21X
  • 2 1
 If there's no demand for what's being supplied, then supply and demand doesn't apply. Just sayin'... Keep blaming Covid and supply chains. RIP Rose bikes March 28, 2022.
  • 2 0
 Does anyone actually buy a Rose bike?
Would never consider one personally.
  • 1 0
 So has everything else in the world.....
  • 1 0
 Sounds great... pay 2022 prices for 2016 geometry
  • 2 0
 don´t forget the 2012 aesthetics.
  • 1 0
 They make the most.generic ugly bikes no ones gonna buy one

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007788
Mobile Version of Website