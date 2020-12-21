Rose Bikes Cancels All UK Orders, Citing Brexit

Dec 21, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

BikeRadar reported today that Rose Bikes will be cancelling all UK orders, citing Brexit, and will no longer ship any orders to the UK, including those for parts and accessories.

In September, Germany’s Rose Bikes announced it will stop selling bikes in the UK market due to laws dictating which side brake levers must be fitted on complete bikes, but now if you visit the UK Rose Bikes website from the UK, the below pop-up appears explaining that no orders will be fulfilled for parts and accessories either.

bigquotesDear Customer,

Due to the Brexit and the withdrawal from the EU domestic market without an Free Trade Agreement from then 01.01.2021, we can no longer fulfill any orders from the UK. Already ordered goods, that can be shipped until 20.12.2020 will be send out. Orders that can not be shipped until this date will be cancelled.

If your goods cannot be shipped, our customer support will contact you via E-Mail. Unfortunately we feel compelled to not fulfill UK orders currently, we hope to be able to ship to our UK customers soon again. Thank you very much fr understanding and for your loyalty and support.Rose Bikes

This means that current owners of Rose bikes in the UK are not currently able to purchase spare parts for their bikes, such as derailleur hangers.

We've reached out to Rose Bikes for further comment.

Posted In:
Industry News Rose Bikes


65 Comments

  • 54 11
 UK and US taking turns kicking to see who can kick themselves in the ball hardest. UK in the lead it seems!!
  • 9 6
 I don't get it. There must be more to it. I mean, Rose Bikes don't deliver the goods. They use a third party, that will no doubt still collect in Germany and ship to any country Rose Bikes chooses. Surely it would be propitious to simply adjust the prices?
  • 6 1
 @jaame: You would think.... worst case scenario they would charge import duties. Only D2C brand that has pulled out of UK thus far. Something else at play.
  • 5 2
 @jaame: there is WWII they just can’t let it go it seems haha
  • 7 0
 @anthonysjb: problem is until they find out if and what to do /charge they cant take orders, this will be for everything ordered from EU for next few weeks..
  • 7 0
 @jaame: I think without a trade agreement there are too many unknowns. They probably can't eat the difference with a large loss if say the import/export structure is too expensive. It uses to be just the tax difference and a duty fee? Now who knows, it may vary by hundreds of dollars.
  • 6 0
 @jaame: another (non bike) shop I use emailed all customers the other day saying they're suspending exporting from UK to mainland EU because their delivery partner (DHL) can't guarantee shipping costs / times for the foreseeable, and they'd rather not disappoint customers with variable shipping quality so for now they're pausing all EU sales. May be something similar going on here.
  • 3 0
 @jaame:
I guess they are still responsible for the entire process to get the package in your mailbox. I also guess that because of the current situation it’s not worth the risk for them.
  • 6 0
 @jaame: Think about any business you know of or have run, think about how well it would survive an instant 20% price raise. I don't think Rose can be bothered with the UK when it's a small percentage of their overall sales. Paying someone to sit and sort out all the paperwork, then someone else to deal with all the slow delivery complaints, or just bug out of that part of the market.
.
Give it six months (or longer) for whatever our border rules are going to be and they might come back, or they might be first out the door and we end up like the US with several of the Euro direct brands not available.
  • 3 0
 @jaame: I suspect it’s down to practical issues: (1) no one knows what duties will apply from 1 Jan, (2) customs forms are a pain, (3) expected hold ups at the border will mean dhl may be charging more, (4) unclear returns process and handling

Like @bat-fastard said it will be like this for weeks or months now.
  • 2 0
 it's not just about a price increase.... and a third party doesn't solve any of the future problems. Nobody knows how things will evolve Jan 1 - there's no agreement. Moving product from a to be can be a complex process, especially if you operate in kind of a legal vacuum. Smart move - don't expose your business to unpredicable risk and trouble.
  • 1 0
 @Altron5000: (1) If there is no trade agreement duty is known for cycles and parts - its widely available by searching the correct commodity code.

(2) Customs ‘forms’ are not much of a pain and are not hand written anymore, using the right service (even Royal Mail do this) it is almost completely automated so long as you set things up correctly - it’s already done to the USA, Canada, Aus etc when sending from the UK.

(3) Cant argue with that, though will be short lived pain as most items are air-freight and delays won’t last beyond a month or so being realistic (road freight who knows though)

(4) That’s up to the customer to organise the return, but again it will only be more difficult, not impossible and no extra work for the seller being realistic.

I am a completely staunch remainer by the way but part of a small business selling into the EU, we have no intention of throwing in the towel and will weather the initial disruption before the inevitable return to a workable, albeit comparably much worse reality.
  • 1 0
 YT has a banner on the front page. They are basically going to charge the same and warn customers they are going to be hit with duties.

I guess with Rose they just don't think it's worth it for the business they already have. Adding an extra 16% or whatever may just turn their 18 monthly orders into 3 which is not worth bothering with.
  • 1 0
 @jaame: is yt bigger than rose?
  • 40 2
 Bloody brexiteers...
  • 20 7
 Spot on dude. I have never been so ashamed to be British. Everything is such a mess ;(
  • 9 2
 I’d say bloody people who didn’t bother to vote because they had more important things to do than get involved in the most important political decision of the century in the UK...
  • 2 1
 @tracktion74: Welcome to the penitent party. We're glad to have you.
  • 5 2
 @tracktion74: At least Boris Johnson is slightly better than Donald.
Here we have the president telling the military to kill citizens on Jan 6th so he can stay in power.
  • 1 2
 @abzillah: LOL you're one of those useful idiots the left loves.
  • 1 0
 @tracktion74: the sky is falling!
  • 1 0
 @abzillah: At least you lot voted your idiot out of power. This place gave Boris a record election win, after he'd spent months in office f*cking up at every opportunity.
  • 1 0
 @TheOriginalTwoTone: it's not polite to speak with a mouthful of boot.
  • 21 2
 I don't know how many people will get the enormity of what this means. Think of what a single bicycle company cancelling the entirety of their UK business. Now think of all the other industries that will undoubtedly follow them. The implications are for lack of a better word, tremendous.
  • 9 2
 Clearly all the people who voted for Brexit... they all lacked this understanding... this will happen with every consumable good.
  • 4 0
 @Jsmoke: That's why I often say that a referendum is not always the right thing. Of course one wants the people to decide on which way their country heads. But way too many people are not informed enough/intelligent enough to understand how far their decisions could influence the future.
So one should let experts make these decisions (politicians often ain't better, I know)
  • 1 0
 I think the enormity is overstated. Is it the best case scenario? Certainly not. However, businesses that have a large presence in the UK, will find a way to make it work, as strenuous as it may be in the first few months. It's not like this is the first time in history this has happened. Canada for instance recently signed what is essentially a free-trade deal (with a lot of exceptions for cheese...) with the UK, and a lot more will follow.

My assumption is Rose Bikes has minimal exports to the UK and couldn't be bothered with it.

I still put in my CRC order, and I'm sure they'll find a way to ship it to me.
  • 1 0
 @splitlit: exactly. There are about 160 countries that are not in the UK. It's not the end of the world.
As far as people not knowing what they were getting into, I think they did know and thought it was worth it.
You can't put a price on freedom. For some people, everything else is secondary. This isn't necessarily my view, but I am intelligent enough to understand that there is no binary truth on whether Brexit was a good idea or not. I totally get it if someone thinks being poorer, having higher costs of living and more ballache when going on holiday, probably rising unployment, property prices falling and the potential stick we will receive from foreigners, insinuating we are all racist etc.
For some, it's worth it. To each their own I guess.
  • 1 0
 *EU
  • 18 2
 I'm sure the British government will reconsider Brexit because of the loss of Rose Bikes...
  • 11 0
 its to do with import taxes, its all up in air until we know if deal or no deal. Once that is sorted them they can reprice or advise if taxes to be paid like if we buy from the USA etc.
  • 10 3
 Yeh its funny i see they sponsor James Shirley a scottish rider then when i go to just browse bikes i can't. The older generation have fucked us here in the UK. You can vote out trump we can't undo our rebellious moment.
  • 1 0
 That's pretty ageist
  • 8 0
 I hope Propain doesn't do the same!
  • 4 0
 Im not sure if this is rose reacting to brexit, or just pure logistics, as a truck driver ive seen the build ups at ports, just this last weekend dover and the tunnel are shut, probably just Rose thinking its not worth it at the moment, anyone have a figure for how many bikes they sold in the uk last year ? If Giant ,Spesh,Trek etc said they were pulling the plug itd be different .
  • 5 0
 Doesn't change much, would be keen to see a poll from the UK on who has ever seen a Rose bike on trail. This being said, nice looking bikes, shame.
  • 2 0
 I have a Rose Soul Fire. My mate used to run Rose UK, he left a couple of years ago, he knew then something funny was going on back then.
  • 10 7
 Polls consistently show 60% of the country don't want brexit

But the brexiteers have cunningly latched brexit on to culture war issues

It means that no matter how much damage brexit does to the country, many will still support it.


The simple fact of brexit is that it puts up trade barriers to our nearest and by far biggest trading partner

It makes no logical sense whatsoever, but millions still believe in it.
  • 5 0
 What polls?
  • 5 0
 It's the fact that the (non-binding) referendum was on staying a member of the EU or not, and now we're leaving the EEA / Common Market and all sorts of other things with the word "European" in that aren't the EU. Demonstrating perfectly how few people seem to understand that while all these things are related, they're still separate entities.
  • 7 2
 Nigel Farages' garage is going to be a very lonely place to be this Christmas.
  • 4 0
 I thought they couldn't sell there anyway because of some new law that came in stating all bike must come with front brake on the right as stock.
  • 6 0
 Wow! No deal no joke!
  • 2 1
 This is old news it's been around for weeks. It was said the way they build their bikes from now on there wasn't a way to swop the brakes around to UK sides. It sounded to me at the time that the bikes were built up in the far east and they didn't have the facilities to swop them in Germany.
  • 2 0
 THIS JUST IN:
In response to the Rose press release, Pole Bicycles increases order availability!

Fine print:
(Orders will not be fulfilled and customer service will still not be provided)
  • 1 0
 Who wants a crappy Euro geo bike these days anyway. If it doesn't have a 79.7 degree seat angle, 687mm reach, 58.6 degree head angle and 1465mm wheelbase it just won't cut it in the UK. We have trail centres with black runs here don't ya know.
  • 5 0
 That stinks...
  • 4 0
 Bollocks innit?
  • 1 0
 One of the things that you need to weigh out with a direct to consumer brand. They might just stop shipping orders at a moment's notice, and with no dealer support you're stuck.
  • 3 0
 The cherry on top of the cake for what has been such a great year, go Britain better alone!!!
  • 2 0
 Seems strange to do this now and not in January, who knows what they will come up with in the next week
  • 2 0
 Well... I can’t imagine it was easy to say goodbye to all those sales......
  • 1 0
 Great year for me to have bought a Propain. FML.
  • 3 5
 I’m just waiting for one brave EUremainer/climate alarmist to actually admit that less stuff being shipped around the planet might be a good thing (in their mind). I won’t hold my breath.
  • 3 1
 Sunlit fucking uplands.
  • 2 1
 Its Rose bikes who cares!!!!
  • 1 0
 Pick for England!
  • 1 2
 Someone on their BuySell ad has cited YT doing the same thing. Their son has currently lost his Christmas present!! : (
  • 1 0
 for fucks sake
  • 2 2
 What with our covid response and brexit I'm ashamed to be british now
Below threshold threads are hidden

