Rose Bikes Cancels All UK Orders, Citing Brexit

BikeRadar reported
today that Rose Bikes will be cancelling all UK orders, citing Brexit, and will no longer ship any orders to the UK, including those for parts and accessories.
In September, Germany’s Rose Bikes announced it will stop selling bikes in the UK market
due to laws dictating which side brake levers must be fitted on complete bikes, but now if you visit the UK Rose Bikes website from the UK, the below pop-up appears explaining that no orders will be fulfilled for parts and accessories either.
|Dear Customer,
Due to the Brexit and the withdrawal from the EU domestic market without an Free Trade Agreement from then 01.01.2021, we can no longer fulfill any orders from the UK. Already ordered goods, that can be shipped until 20.12.2020 will be send out. Orders that can not be shipped until this date will be cancelled.
If your goods cannot be shipped, our customer support will contact you via E-Mail. Unfortunately we feel compelled to not fulfill UK orders currently, we hope to be able to ship to our UK customers soon again. Thank you very much fr understanding and for your loyalty and support.—Rose Bikes
This means that current owners of Rose bikes in the UK are not currently able to purchase spare parts for their bikes, such as derailleur hangers.
We've reached out to Rose Bikes for further comment.
65 Comments
I guess they are still responsible for the entire process to get the package in your mailbox. I also guess that because of the current situation it’s not worth the risk for them.
Give it six months (or longer) for whatever our border rules are going to be and they might come back, or they might be first out the door and we end up like the US with several of the Euro direct brands not available.
Like @bat-fastard said it will be like this for weeks or months now.
(2) Customs ‘forms’ are not much of a pain and are not hand written anymore, using the right service (even Royal Mail do this) it is almost completely automated so long as you set things up correctly - it’s already done to the USA, Canada, Aus etc when sending from the UK.
(3) Cant argue with that, though will be short lived pain as most items are air-freight and delays won’t last beyond a month or so being realistic (road freight who knows though)
(4) That’s up to the customer to organise the return, but again it will only be more difficult, not impossible and no extra work for the seller being realistic.
I am a completely staunch remainer by the way but part of a small business selling into the EU, we have no intention of throwing in the towel and will weather the initial disruption before the inevitable return to a workable, albeit comparably much worse reality.
I guess with Rose they just don't think it's worth it for the business they already have. Adding an extra 16% or whatever may just turn their 18 monthly orders into 3 which is not worth bothering with.
Here we have the president telling the military to kill citizens on Jan 6th so he can stay in power.
So one should let experts make these decisions (politicians often ain't better, I know)
My assumption is Rose Bikes has minimal exports to the UK and couldn't be bothered with it.
I still put in my CRC order, and I'm sure they'll find a way to ship it to me.
As far as people not knowing what they were getting into, I think they did know and thought it was worth it.
You can't put a price on freedom. For some people, everything else is secondary. This isn't necessarily my view, but I am intelligent enough to understand that there is no binary truth on whether Brexit was a good idea or not. I totally get it if someone thinks being poorer, having higher costs of living and more ballache when going on holiday, probably rising unployment, property prices falling and the potential stick we will receive from foreigners, insinuating we are all racist etc.
For some, it's worth it. To each their own I guess.
But the brexiteers have cunningly latched brexit on to culture war issues
It means that no matter how much damage brexit does to the country, many will still support it.
The simple fact of brexit is that it puts up trade barriers to our nearest and by far biggest trading partner
It makes no logical sense whatsoever, but millions still believe in it.
In response to the Rose press release, Pole Bicycles increases order availability!
Fine print:
(Orders will not be fulfilled and customer service will still not be provided)
So this means they've got more to lose? No, because as you will know much of this trade is back and forth to do with manufacturing things like cars, eg. Car made in Dagenham from parts made across mainland EU countries. Problem with brexit is that any disruption to free trade area with massively impact this movement of goods. To the point where manufacturers will simply stop making cars in Dagenham, Sunderland or wherever as the tariff costs outweigh the costs of creating a new factory within the remaining EU countries.
"Save billions we give to the EU" it is true that membership costs each country but that cost is less than the trade it generates see above about free trade area and factories in many locations.
"Feed many children who's parents are struggling " come on now, the UK govt have just been forced to U turn on providing free school meals over winter
holidays at a cost of £60 million to the government by a campaign led by a footballer having spent £120 BILLION on a non existent track and trace system, £100 BILLION earmarked for "operation moonshot" (no me neither) and so on. Just today it was revealed another "company" recently registered on Isle of man (tax haven) has been paid £200 million of public money to provide PPE. This is not the first with several other high profile examples of clear corruption of the UK government and its covid response.
You can literally look all this up now.
There are many problems with the EU but everything is worse for those of us in the UK and that includes your hobbies. Best of luck to you, we are all going to need it.
Thanks for the mess Stuart (I’m British from and living in the UK btw) and great to see someone still spouting completely unrivalled jibberish.
There are 46 MEPs, at 240k each that’s £11m. Free school dinners for children from low income backgrounds costs about £20m a week.
So, you get half a week’s school dinners but you lose representation at a Parliament of Europe that serves to regulate - among other things - the free movement of bike parts among member states!
Unfortunately when we take back all of the administration that the EU currently does for us, if will cost a lot more than £11m. There are already over 18,000 new civil service roles.
