Rose Bikes Cancels All UK Orders, Citing Brexit

Dear Customer,



Due to the Brexit and the withdrawal from the EU domestic market without an Free Trade Agreement from then 01.01.2021, we can no longer fulfill any orders from the UK. Already ordered goods, that can be shipped until 20.12.2020 will be send out. Orders that can not be shipped until this date will be cancelled.



If your goods cannot be shipped, our customer support will contact you via E-Mail. Unfortunately we feel compelled to not fulfill UK orders currently, we hope to be able to ship to our UK customers soon again. Thank you very much fr understanding and for your loyalty and support. — Rose Bikes