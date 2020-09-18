Rose Bikes Stops Selling Bikes in the UK Due to Brake Lever Laws

Sep 18, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Germany’s Rose Bikes has announced it will stop selling bikes in the UK market due to laws dictating which side brake levers must be fitted on complete bikes.

The news was initially broken by road.cc earlier this week who saw an email sent to a potential customer announcing the changes. Today, Rose Bikes has released a statement confirming the news and explaining the reasons for it exiting the UK market.

In the UK, market standards and laws dictate that bikes sold must have the front brake operated by a lever on the right hand side of the bars and the rear brake by a lever on the left hand side of the bars.

While Rose previously offered a la carte style bike building, where customers could pick and choose parts to complete their builds, they are currently in the process of streamlining that and moving towards standard specced models. Rose claims this will ensure faster delivery times for customers but we have no doubt that it is also a cheaper way to run things for Rose too.


During this transitional period, Rose has decided to stop selling to the UK as it currently sets all its bikes up the other way round and "installing the brake cables and brake levers on the opposite side would require the type of special solution for the UK that we simply can’t realise right now."

Rose is hoping this will be a temporary change and will begin looking for a long term solution once the transition period is over.


Statement: Rose Bikes

As some of you have already noticed, we recently had to discontinue the assembly and shipping of ROSE bikes for the UK. This was a difficult decision for us, so we want to take some time to explain it to you.

In the UK, bicycles are constructed differently than in the rest of Europe: the market standards and laws in Great Britain, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland clearly convey that the front brake lever must be mounted on the right-hand side of the handlebar and the rear brake lever on the left-hand side. For the rest of Europe, it is the exact opposite.

With the technical complexity of our bikes increasing, we are facing the ever-growing challenge of being able to offer affordable Rose bikes with a high level of quality and safety. And because we want to shorten our delivery times for our customers, this summer we decided to gradually shut down the configuration of bikes, so that we are able to maintain our usual standards. Installing the brake cables and brake levers on the opposite side would require the type of special solution for the UK that we simply can’t realise right now.

We want to be able to guarantee each and every Rose bike rider that they are sitting on a safe bike and keep the same level of quality. As soon as we are done with the transition in our production and get more clarity about the future of doing business with the UK, we will look for a long-term solution. Because we hope to soon be able to offer our bikes again to the UK and its vital market.

Until then, you can still find our bikes on www.rosebikes.com and in our stores in Germany and Switzerland. We’re hoping for your understanding.


rosebikes.co.uk is still active and will continue selling clothing, parts and accessories until a solution is found.

Posted In:
Industry News Rose Bikes


33 Comments

  • 37 0
 I gotta say, what a stupid law.
  • 15 12
 Agreed...sounds like a law out of CA.
  • 1 1
 @meSSican: lol
  • 2 0
 @meSSican: Along with a warning label saying that drinking the fluid inside the brake may give you cancer.
  • 1 0
 Hopefully these are elected law makers whom can be voted out.
  • 23 2
 Let’s face it, after Brexit there will be a lot more companies not selling in the UK
  • 3 3
 Does that law have anything to do with Brexit? I did not read anything about this new Brexit law, do you have a link?
  • 2 1
 @jgreermalkin: the brake law is not brexit related, however with the UK governments current stance there will be no trade deals coming and bikes will be the least of the average citizens concerned ie did and medicine.
  • 1 0
 *food and medicine
  • 6 0
 @jgreermalkin:

The law wasn't enforceable while the UK bike industry operated under EU regulations. Any time some brand was served notice of violating the UK law on the brake lever setup, the store/brand could simply appeal to the EU courts and have the charge thrown out.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=rvYuoWyk8iU
  • 15 0
 Wankers
  • 8 0
 I don't understand why this law exists
  • 7 0
 Poor Britain! They drive on the wrong side of the road and they use brakes the wrong way around.
  • 1 0
 Do they have craft beer at least?
  • 8 0
 Who?
  • 1 2
 Lol. Exactly. Slow news day
  • 3 1
 There is a reason the throttle, the front brake, and the back back are all on the right on a motorcycle. Most people are right handed. Imagine the accidents if the throttle was on the left. Even with the back brake on the right i still can't manual properly, If i lived in the UK i wouldn't have a chance.
  • 6 0
 Brake lever laws???? I get beer purity laws...but brake levers????
  • 5 0
 You know what would be cool, if they sold bikes in Canada.
  • 2 0
 I was riding shuttles once with my Brazilian friend, we swapped bikes for a lap. I quickly learned that they have their brakes other way round (ie Right hand rear brake) when I did a front flip coming into the first corner!
  • 3 0
 That sounds a bit drastic.
  • 2 2
 At least Rose bikes have routing that allows the rear brake to be routed properly if you run a rear left brake. Unlike 90% of bikes out there.
  • 2 0
 April 1 is some time from now pinkbike!!!
  • 1 0
 I’m no expert but literally swaping the hose’s over would fix this issue.
  • 2 0
 some levers are ambidextrous, so just flip the levers. ex. magura and sram
  • 2 0
 How bout just not putting the levers on the bar at all prior to shipping?
  • 3 1
 make coaster brakes great again!
  • 1 0
 Most of the rest of the world is driving on the wrong side of the road as well.
  • 1 1
 Heres a solution for Rose, get someone to swop the levers around for a bike sent to the UK. Can't be that difficult surely?
  • 2 0
 That's a lot of extra cost, doesn't seem like it but I quote 15 minutes to do it without a bleed in shop. Their lawyers would never let that happen meaning in an 8 hour shift if each bike is 30 mins you'd be through 16 bikes. That's a drop in the bucket compared to what their sales would be. They're probably better off boosting the sales to the point that they can add another line where they build bikes the other way around. Places like Europe and North America would likely take a bike that was the wrong way if it was overstock for the early years of that happening...
  • 1 0
 There are multiple issues but most prominently:
1) This literally doubles the amount of complete SKUs (1 for each lever configuration)
2) The odds of someone getting the levers the wrong way around is decently high. Rose probably doesn’t want to take absorb that risk.
  • 1 0
 Hilarious. Best news all day.
  • 1 0
 Britain does it again...

Post a Comment



