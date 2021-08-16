Rose Grant & Keegan Swenson Win Leadville 100

Rose Grant and Keegan Swenson won the women’s and men’s editions of the Leadville Trail 100 on Saturday. The course is one hundred miles across the high-altitude terrain of the Colorado Rockies, starting at 10,152 feet and climbing to 12,424 feet. The low point is 9,200 feet and the high point is Columbine Mine at 12,516 feet.
As the defending champion, winning the 100-mile mountain bike race was held in 2019, all eyes were on five-time U.S. marathon mountain bike national champion Grant at the start. Grant finished with a time of seven hours, 23 minutes, and 57 seconds ahead of second-place finished Moriah Wilson of Mill Valley, California. The third spot on the podium was filled by Sarah Sturm, with a time of seven hours, 30 minutes and 32 seconds.
|My favorite part of the day, in a love-hate type of way, was the depth of field this year. The racing was completely different than two years ago; the women were mixing it up the entire time and kept the pressure on. It was super suspenseful as to who was going to be the strongest.—Rose Grant
In the men's race, it was US national cross country champion Keegan Swenson who took the win on the brutal course for the first time in his career with a time of six hours, 11 minutes and 26 seconds ahead of EF Pro Cycling's Lachlan Morton and Rio Olympian Howard Grotts. Swenson said he waited until the steep slopes of the Powerline climb at mile 75, to make his move.
Women's Results
|I just tried to ride smooth, Lachlan is a heck of a rider and so is Howard. Columbine was my favorite part of the course -- I loved the views, seeing everyone climbing up as I was descending, everyone was cheering for each other. I’m definitely coming back next year.—Keegan Swenson
1. Rose Grant, 39 (Columbia Falls, Montana) 7:23:57
2. Moriah Wilson, 25 (Mill Valley, California) 7:27:32
3. Sarah Sturm, 32 (Durango, Colorado) 7:30:56
4. Hannah Finchamp, 26 (Salt Lake City, Utah) 7:45:13
5. Katerina Nash, 44 (Emeryville, California) 7:47:39 Men's Results
1. Keegan Swenson, 27 (Heber City, Utah) 6:11:26
2. Lachlan Morton, 29 (Boulder, Colorado) 6:19:22
3. Howard Grotts, 28, (Missoula, Montana) 6:21:47
4. Payson McElveen, 29 (Durango, Colorado) 6:24:08
5. Peter Stetina, 34 (Santa Rosa, California) 6:24:09
Incredibly, both winners and Lachlan Morton are going on to race the multi-day Breck Epic this week. Swenson took the win on the first stage of the event, while Alexis Skarda took the win for the women on stage 1 with fresh legs while Rose Grant finished sixth.
Perhaps even more remarkably, the day after Leadville 100, more than 100 riders took on the LeadBoat Challenge and rode back-to-back events, first completing the Leadville 100 mountain bike race less than 24 hours before completing the 144-mile SBT gravel race, a net gain of more than 21,000 vertical feet. Due to her combined times from the Leadville 100 and SBT Gravel, Sarah Sturm was the overall women’s winner with a combined time of 15 hours 20 minutes and 37 seconds, followed by Melisa Rollins in second and Jasmin Duehring in third. Kaysee Armstrong secured fourth place and Kristen Legan secured fifth.
Peter Stetina finished fourth at Leadville and third at SBT to take the first-ever men’s LeadBoat title with a combined time of 12 hours 43 minutes and 54 seconds. Russel Finsterwald secured second and Payson McElveen ended up with the third place for the LeadBoat title. Alex Howes, who finished 16th overall at Leadville, and then, during a final sprint in Steamboat, took home the first place trophy, moving him to fourth place for Leadboat followed by Cameron Piper who secured fifth.
