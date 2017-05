To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Check out the competition antics and behind the scenes action of Rose Rad Squad at Swatch Rocket Air. Torquato Testa, Jakub Vencl and Lukas Knopf absolutely killed it!Rose Rad Squad is currently ranked first at the FMB Factory Team Ranking together with the rest of the team Anthony Messere, Antoine Bizet and Tobias Wrobel.