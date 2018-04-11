Torquato Testa, Anthony Messere & The Rose Rad Squad Go Flipping Insane in Rotorua





The first Crankworx stop of 2018 is done and dusted, and with it, the first ever Slopestyle World Championship, Speed & Style contest and other events. While the Slopestyle contest had to be moved twice due to torrential downpours, the rest of the week saw prime conditions for the season kick-off.



For the first part of the week, all eyes were on Czech rider Jakub Vencl who had a point to prove after winning Speed & Style in Rotorua in 2017 and claiming the Overall Speed & Style World Championship at the end of the season. Starting in two disciplines, the Czech aimed high and kept himself busy all week long.







Handily beating British young gun Kaos Seagrave with a run that included his classic 360 No-Hander and a Backflip Triple X-Up, Vencl met Speed & Style veteran Kyle Strait in the Round of 8 and the stage was set for an epic battle. Both riders pulled out all the stops rocketing down the course and throwing some steezy tricks. In the end, Strait edged out Vencl by 0.09 seconds and went on to the next round.



After two rain delays and a degree of uncertainty whether the first edition of the SWC would even take place at all, the all-clear was finally given by the weather gods.







Just like in 2017, Anthony Messere showed the world that he’s hungry and looking for that podium spot. His first run, which included a backflip tailwhip right out of the gate and a steezy cashroll, earned him a 77.50 and briefly gave him the hot seat until Thomas Genon put on a style seminar.







2017 slopestyle silver medalist, Torquato Testa, definitely wanted to repeat his performance but was unable to throw his signature tricks in his first run landing himself in a 12th spot following the first round.



