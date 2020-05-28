Rose Unveils 2021 Root Miller & Ground Control Trail Bikes





- Fork: RockShox 35 Gold RL, 150mm, 29"

- Shock: RockShox Deluxe Select+, Debonair

- Brakes: Shimano BL-MT401/ BR-MT420/400, 203mm/180mm Rotors

- Drivetrain: Truvativ Descendant 6K Eagle, 32T, 175mm Cranks // Sram 11-50 Eagle Cassette with an SX Chain and NX Shifter and Rear Mech

- Dropper: ROSE Dropper, 31,6mm, 150mm

- Cockpit: Level Nine Race, 6°, 31,8 mm, 45mm // Level Nine Race, Rise 15mm, Back Sweep 9°, UP Sweep 5°, 31,8 mm, 800mm

- Contact: Ergon GA20 Grips // Selle Italia X3 Flow Saddle

- Tyres: Continental Trail King II ShieldWall black/black 29x2,4

- Wheels: Sunringlé Düroc 35 Comp, 31mm, 15x110/12x148mm Boost, 29"

- Weight: 15.3kg

- Price: €1,899 // £1,723.47

