Rose Unveils 2021 Root Miller & Ground Control Trail Bikes

May 28, 2020
Rose Bikes have announced the details of the updated 150mm Root Miller and 120mm Ground Control bikes.

The models have revised geometry and new frame shapes that have straighter lines and a cleaner silhouette to accompany updated kinematics. The auminum frames of the Root Miller and Ground Control bikes sit at either end of the trail bike spectrum with 150mm and 120mm of travel respectively. Both models roll on 29" wheels.

New features for the two models include seat and chainstay protectors to reduce the noise from chain slap, and the downtube uses a newly designed protector to minimise any damage from rock strikes.


Root Miller

The Root Miller is the bigger of the two bikes offering 150mm of travel front and rear and is designed to take on more demanding trails and terrain. The aluminum Root Miller frames come in at claimed 2.98kg and builds the basis for the 29" trail bike that can take up to 2.6" tires. The rear suspension is supplied by either RockShox or Fox (depending on the model) has been custom-tuned for the bikes kinematics.

With the new bike, Rose have completely reworked the geometry to fall more in line with bikes designed for similar usage. This has meant increasing the reach, slackening the head angle and steepening the seat angle. Rose has dubbed the new numbers as “aggressive trail geometry”.




Geometry:



Specifications:

The range of Root Miller bikes come in three model choices with sizes ranging from S to XL. Coming in at €1,899 is the Root Miller 1, Rose has specced this with Rockshox 35 Gold fork and a mix of SX and NX drivetrain. In the middle of the range, the Root Miller 2 sees a weight drop of over a kilo compared to the lower model and it is actually the lightest of the three options at 14.1kg. The middle option comes with a strong array of components such as Rockshox Pike Select+ fork with the Charger 2.1 damper. At the highest level is the Root Miller 3 comes with plenty of high-end parts but is great value at €3,399.


Root Miller 1


- Fork: RockShox 35 Gold RL, 150mm, 29"
- Shock: RockShox Deluxe Select+, Debonair
- Brakes: Shimano BL-MT401/ BR-MT420/400, 203mm/180mm Rotors
- Drivetrain: Truvativ Descendant 6K Eagle, 32T, 175mm Cranks // Sram 11-50 Eagle Cassette with an SX Chain and NX Shifter and Rear Mech
- Dropper: ROSE Dropper, 31,6mm, 150mm
- Cockpit: Level Nine Race, 6°, 31,8 mm, 45mm // Level Nine Race, Rise 15mm, Back Sweep 9°, UP Sweep 5°, 31,8 mm, 800mm
- Contact: Ergon GA20 Grips // Selle Italia X3 Flow Saddle
- Tyres: Continental Trail King II ShieldWall black/black 29x2,4
- Wheels: Sunringlé Düroc 35 Comp, 31mm, 15x110/12x148mm Boost, 29"
- Weight: 15.3kg
- Price: €1,899 // £1,723.47

Root Miller 2


- Fork: RockShox Pike Select+ Charger 2.1 RC, 150mm, 29"
- Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Select+ RT, Debonair
- Brakes: Front: Formula Cura 4 front wheel, 203 mm rotor // Rear: Cura 2, 180 mmk
- Drivetrain: Truvativ Descendant 7K Eagle, DUB, 32T, 175mm Cranks // Sram 10-50 Cassette with an NX Chain and GX Shifter and Rear Mech
- Dropper: ROSE Dropper, 31,6mm, 150mm
- Cockpit: Level Nine Race, 6°, 31,8 mm, 45mm // Level Nine Race, Rise 15mm, Back Sweep 9°, UP Sweep 5°, 31,8 mm, 800mm
- Contact: Ergon GA20 Grips // Selle Italia X3 Flow Saddle
- Tyres: Maxxis Minion DHR2, EXO, TR; Front 3C MaxxTerra // Rear: Dual Compound, black 29x2.3
- Wheels: DT Swiss M 1900 Spline, 30mm, 15x110/12x148mm Boost black 29"
- Weight: 14.1kg
- Price: €2,399 // £2,177.26

Root Miller 3


- Fork: Fox 36 Float FIT4 DPS, Factory Kashima; 29" Boost, 150mm travel
- Shock: Fox DPX2, Kashima black, black decal 205mm
- Brakes: SRAM G2 RSC 200mm/180mm black
- Drivetrain: Truvativ Descendant Carbon Eagle, DUB, 32T, 175mm Cranks // Sram 10-50 Cassette with an GX Chain and Shifter and X01 Rear Mech
- Dropper: ROSE Dropper, 31,6mm, 150mm
- Cockpit: Level Nine Race, 6°, 31,8 mm, 45mm // Level Nine Race, Rise 15mm, Back Sweep 9°, UP Sweep 5°, 31,8 mm, 800mm
- Contact: Ergon GA20 Grips // Selle Italia X3 Flow Saddle
- Tyres: Schwalbe Magic Mary / Hans Dampf, Evo SnakeSkin, TL-Easy, Addix Soft, black 29x2,35
- Wheels: DT Swiss M 1700 Spline, 30mm, 15x110/12x148mm Boost, 29"
- Weight: 14.2kg
- Price: €3,399 // £3,084.83



Ground Control

The Ground Control is the second bike to be added to Rose's Trail bike range with a focus on slightly less demanding trails than its 150mm travel sibling. The Ground Control, according to Rose, focuses on "agility and balance" with 120mm of travel front and rear. The alloy frame weighs in at a claimed 2.79kg and is designed to be built with 29" wheels, although the smallest size uses 27.5" wheels.

The Ground Control has what Rose call “Trail Tour Geometry” - this means a more generous amount of reach, a slightly slacker head angle and a steeper seat tube angle.




Geometry:



Specifications:

Again in a similar fashion to the Root Miller range of bikes, the Ground Control comes in three options with sizes going from S to XL. Although it is important to remember that the Ground Control only offer the size small with 27.5" wheels. The lower-end model, the Ground Control1, starts the range off at €1,699 with Rockshox Recon Silver RL and a mix of SRAM SX and NX drivetrain.

The middle option of the bikes is the Ground Control 2 sees a shift to Shimano componentry with a full SLX drivetrain and a fork upgrade to the Rock Shox Revelation RC. The change in parts sees a weight of 14.2kg this is down from the 14.8kg of the Ground Control 1. The top of the range Ground Control 3 sees an even bigger drop in weight as it hits the scales at 13.5kg. With a cost of €2,499, the top of the range model sees plenty of improvements in components with a Shimano XT drivetrain, RockShox Pike Select fork and DT Swiss M 1700 wheels.


Ground Control 1


- Fork: RockShox Recon Silver RL, 120mm, 29''
- Shock: RockShox Deluxe Select+ RT, Debonair black
- Brakes: Shimano BL-MT200/BR-MT200, 180mm Rotos
- Drivetrain: Truvativ Descendant 6K Eagle, 32T, 175mm Cranks // Sram 11-50 Eagle Cassette with an SX Chain and NX Shifter and Rear Mech
- Dropper: ROSE Dropper, 31,6mm, 150mm
- Cockpit: Level Nine Race, 6°, 31,8 mm, 60mm // Level Nine Race, Rise 15mm, Back Sweep 9°, UP Sweep 5°, 31,8 mm, 760mm
- Contact: Ergon GA20 Grips // Selle Italia X3 Flow Saddle
- Tyres: Continental Mountain King III ShieldWall System, TL Ready, 29x2.3
- Wheels: Sunringlé Düroc 35 Comp, 31mm Innenmaulweite, 15x110/12x148mm Boost, black 29"
- Weight: 14.8kg
- Price: €1,699 // £1,541.96

Ground Control 2


- Fork: RockShox Revelation RC, 120mm, 29''
- Shock: RockShox Deluxe Select+ RT, Debonair
- Brakes: Shimano BL-MT501/BR-MT500, 180mm Rotors
- Drivetrain: Shimano FC-MT6100, 32T, 175mm Cranks // Shimano SLX Cassette, Rear Mech, Chain and Shifter
- Dropper: ROSE Dropper, 31,6mm, 150mm
- Cockpit: Level Nine Race, 6°, 31,8 mm, 60mm // Level Nine Race, Rise 15mm, Back Sweep 9°, UP Sweep 5°, 31,8 mm, 760mm
- Contact: Ergon GA20 Grips // Selle Italia X3 Flow Saddle
- Tyres: Continental Mountain King III ShieldWall System, TL Ready, 29x2.3
- Wheels: DT Swiss M 1900 Spline, 30mm, 15x110/12x148mm Boost, 29"
- Weight: 14.2kg
- Price: €1,999 // £1,814.23

Ground Control 3


- Fork: RockShox Pike Select Charger RC, 120mm, 29''
- Shock: RockShox Deluxe Select+ RT, Debonair
- Brakes: Formula Cura 2, 180mm Rotors
- Drivetrain: Shimano XT FC-M8100, 32T, 175mm Cranks // Shimano XT Cassette, Shifter and Rear Mech and SLX Chain
- Dropper: ROSE Dropper, 31,6mm, 150mm
- Cockpit: Level Nine Race, 6°, 31,8 mm, 60mm // Level Nine Race, Rise 15mm, Back Sweep 9°, UP Sweep 5°, 31,8 mm, 760mm
- Contact: Ergon GA20 Grips // Selle Italia X3 Flow Saddle
- Tyres: Schwalbe Nobby Nic SnakeSkin, Addix Spgrip 29x2,35
- Wheels: DT Swiss M 1700 Spline, 15x110/12x148mm Boost, 29"
- Weight: 13.5kg
- Price: €2,499 // £2,268.01



Find out more about the Root Miller and Ground Control range of bike here.



