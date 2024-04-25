Rossignol Announces Limited Edition 'The Super Heretic'

The Super Heretic :



The "Super Heretic" is an ultra-limited series mountain bike designed for riders in search of originality. It offers a fun, agile, and high-performance riding experience, ideal for competition or fast descents in bike parks. Equipped with high-end components, it allows for pushing the limits with precision. Its incredible and unique range of colors makes it an outstanding bike, perfect for those looking to stand out on the trails.





• Wheel size : 29"

• Aluminum frame

• Travel : 160mm (r) / 160mm (fr)

• Suspension : RockShox Zeb ultimate front; Vivid Ultimate rear

• Wheels : DT Swiss EX1700

• Drivetrain : Sram GX AXS T-TYPE

• Sizes : M, L

• Price : Europe: 5300€; USA: $5,300 USD

• More information : rossignol.com



