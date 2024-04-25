Rossignol Announces Limited Edition 'The Super Heretic'

PRESS RELEASE: Rossignol
Launched in 2023, the emblematic movement of the "Super Project" capsule edition is back in full force for the year 2024. The "Super Project" embodies a true philosophy: exceptional products in limited series, with unique designs that stand out. It's a real mindset that brings together outdoor enthusiasts throughout the year, thus weaving a symbolic connection with the mountain vibe.
At the heart of this collection lies the legendary model: the 7SK from 1990. This slalom ski, with 63 mm underfoot and the "K" technology for Kevlar, represents the ultimate evolution of the mythical Rossignol 4S, repeatedly rewarded at the Olympic Games and World Cups. The 7SK has captivated with its bold marriage between retro aesthetics (turquoise) and cutting-edge technology, illustrated by its chromed gradient. But the saga of the "Super Project" doesn't stop there! It continues with the Super Heretic, the Super Black Ops, and the Super Revenant. Models that are both agile and high-performing, promising mountain adventures with a retro backdrop. A living, free, and above all unique experience.
The Super Heretic :
The "Super Heretic" is an ultra-limited series mountain bike designed for riders in search of originality. It offers a fun, agile, and high-performance riding experience, ideal for competition or fast descents in bike parks. Equipped with high-end components, it allows for pushing the limits with precision. Its incredible and unique range of colors makes it an outstanding bike, perfect for those looking to stand out on the trails.
• Wheel size
: 29"
• Aluminum frame
• Travel
: 160mm (r) / 160mm (fr)
• Suspension
: RockShox Zeb ultimate front; Vivid Ultimate rear
• Wheels
: DT Swiss EX1700
• Drivetrain
: Sram GX AXS T-TYPE
• Sizes
: M, L
• Price
: Europe: 5300€; USA: $5,300 USD
• More information
: rossignol.com
Now available exclusively on: rossignol.com
