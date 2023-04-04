Rossignol’s SUPER project is a movement in graphic design with a singular purpose: To create a line of limited-edition products that call back to the most cherished and obscure parts of Rossignol’s heritage. SUPER is a design process that draws on elements from different mountain sports across the brand’s history and combines them in three unique new products.



The project draws its inspiration from a beloved but rare 1994 ski called the Super Virage, which was only sold in Japan. Its loud, vivacious design symbolized the frenetic energy inherent in Japanese ski culture—with bright accents of pink, fuchsia, and purple. As a nod to one of the least-known but most-coveted Rossignol designs of all time, we’re bringing it back for a select time. You can now find it in a limited run of the Heretic mountain bike, the Blackops 98 ski, and the Sashimi snowboard, redesigned into the Super Heretic, Super Blackops, and Super Sashimi. As three burly toys built for descending gnarly mountains in all conditions, they’re loud, capable, and one-of-a kind—and they’re made to play anywhere.

