Rossignol’s SUPER project is a movement in graphic design with a singular purpose: To create a line of limited-edition products that call back to the most cherished and obscure parts of Rossignol’s heritage. SUPER is a design process that draws on elements from different mountain sports across the brand’s history and combines them in three unique new products.
The project draws its inspiration from a beloved but rare 1994 ski called the Super Virage, which was only sold in Japan. Its loud, vivacious design symbolized the frenetic energy inherent in Japanese ski culture—with bright accents of pink, fuchsia, and purple. As a nod to one of the least-known but most-coveted Rossignol designs of all time, we’re bringing it back for a select time. You can now find it in a limited run of the Heretic mountain bike, the Blackops 98 ski, and the Sashimi snowboard, redesigned into the Super Heretic, Super Blackops, and Super Sashimi. As three burly toys built for descending gnarly mountains in all conditions, they’re loud, capable, and one-of-a kind—and they’re made to play anywhere.
The Super heretic is special bike born during the 2022 Enduro world championships. This retro bike distinguish itself by its unique paintjob . Available in a limited edition , the super Heretic is equipped with a high-end built for the most talented riders who wants to race the clock. But also for the ones who wants to rip bike parks and have fun riding fast.
Developed with our World Enduro Factory Team riders, the Heretic stays fast on the nastiest descents while offering enhanced pedaling efficiency on climbs. With 29’ inch wheel, and 160mm of travel the aluminium frame will smooth out big hits to small bump chatter providing the comfort needed for long enduro stages. The lively geometry encourages you to hit every jump and rip every last berm you can find.
• Wheel size: 29"
• Aluminum frame
• Travel: 160mm (r) / 160mm (fr)
• Suspension: Ohlins
• Wheels: Mavic Deemax
• Sizes: M, L
• Price: Europe: 5800€; USA: $5,800 USD
• More information: rossignol.com
Shimano XT drivetrain and Mavic Deemax wheels. A mainstay for the world’s fastest enduro riders.
Ohlins supension : Incredibly capable forks and shocks that give you super-consistent control, ground-hugging traction and an ultra-plush feel.
Morgane Jonnier and the team during the 2022 Finale Ligure Trophy of Nation.
