Rossignol Recalls All Track DH Bike Due to Possible Headtube Failures

Aug 17, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Rossignol is recalling 2018 and 2019 model years of its All Track DH bike due to a fall hazard, Bicycle Retailer reports.

Rossignol is best known as a snowsports brand but has begun to diversify into the mountain bike world including now supporting an Enduro World Series team. It is recalling the RMH0006 2018MY Matte Black and RMH5009 2019MY Chartreuse models due to faulty welding leading to cracks.

The Canadian recall website states, "Rossignol has received reports of cracks forming at the head tube area of the bicycle frame in the above referenced models shipped to dealers between March, 2018 and October, 2020. This could lead to the frame's head tube and fork unexpectedly separating from the rest of the bicycle. This type of frame failure could result in severe injury or even death."

In total, Rossignol believes the recall applies to 153 units sold in the USA and a further 24 units sold in Canada. As of August 9, Rossignol has reported no injuries or incidents arising from the fault but is still advising customers to "immediately stop riding their Rossignol All-Track DH bicycles." They said, "Consumers will be contacted by Rossignol Dealer Services and directed to their nearest Rossignol dealer, or other appropriate service provider, to arrange for a replacement. Regardless of whether or not visible cracks are found, the frame's front triangle must be replaced. Replacement front triangles will be available in the beginning of May, 2021. Until the frame's front triangle is replaced by a qualified dealer, the bicycle must not be ridden."

For more information, consumers may contact the company directly by e-mail or by calling (800) 267-7547 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

22 Comments

  • 36 0
 R.I.P bike park rental fleets.
  • 3 0
 How "big" are these fleets if they sold less than 200 in Canada/USA?
  • 1 0
 Resigndemall
  • 2 0
 They have a small fleet of Rosignoll's at Beech Mountain. But they're all usually cartwheeling down a bank or being dumped over in gravel on the green trail.

And I'm pretty sure they're all single crown, not dual.

Maybe the head tubes are cracking from newbie hucks to flat?
  • 1 0
 What bike?
  • 20 0
 I prefer my head tubes to expectedly separate from the frame.
  • 10 0
 And they thought they cracked the market!
  • 2 1
 I don't recall these bikes being advertised
  • 2 1
 @mrgonzo: Their marketing campaign was not all it was cracked up to be
  • 1 1
 @browner: If they're going to fix this problem they need to get crackin
  • 2 0
 DH Rental Bike Fleet Requirements - Durable. Affordable. Huckable. Pick 2 It's a tough code to crack.
  • 8 0
 I had no idea Rossignol even made mountain bikes.
  • 2 0
 Might just be that they are licencing the name to some random crate-pusher company.
  • 7 0
 Wow, impressed that they sold 177 of these things
  • 2 0
 Maybe if they copied their homework close enough they can find some old Commencal Supreme DH front triangles kicking around. The pivot points might just be in the same spot.
  • 1 0
 May 2021 for a new frames? That's a first ;-)
  • 2 0
 Thanks for the heads up
  • 2 0
 Who?
  • 1 0
 Not heard of them either - but there are some pretty big bike companies out there that just dont get any press in western markets - ever heard of Sense bikes for example, or Caloi?
  • 1 0
 Rossignal makes DH bikes?
  • 2 4
 Rossignol, ask yourself a question. What would Kona do?
  • 2 0
 What would Pole do?

Post a Comment



