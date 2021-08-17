Rossignol Recalls All Track DH Bike Due to Possible Headtube Failures

Rossignol is recalling 2018 and 2019 model years of its All Track DH bike due to a fall hazard, Bicycle Retailer reports
.
Rossignol is best known as a snowsports brand but has begun to diversify into the mountain bike world including now supporting an Enduro World Series team
. It is recalling the RMH0006 2018MY Matte Black and RMH5009 2019MY Chartreuse models due to faulty welding leading to cracks.
The Canadian recall website states
, "Rossignol has received reports of cracks forming at the head tube area of the bicycle frame in the above referenced models shipped to dealers between March, 2018 and October, 2020. This could lead to the frame's head tube and fork unexpectedly separating from the rest of the bicycle. This type of frame failure could result in severe injury or even death."
In total, Rossignol believes the recall applies to 153 units sold in the USA and a further 24 units sold in Canada. As of August 9, Rossignol has reported no injuries or incidents arising from the fault but is still advising customers to "immediately stop riding their Rossignol All-Track DH bicycles." They said, "Consumers will be contacted by Rossignol Dealer Services and directed to their nearest Rossignol dealer, or other appropriate service provider, to arrange for a replacement. Regardless of whether or not visible cracks are found, the frame's front triangle must be replaced. Replacement front triangles will be available in the beginning of May, 2021. Until the frame's front triangle is replaced by a qualified dealer, the bicycle must not be ridden."
For more information, consumers may contact the company directly by e-mail or by calling (800) 267-7547 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.
22 Comments
And I'm pretty sure they're all single crown, not dual.
Maybe the head tubes are cracking from newbie hucks to flat?
Post a Comment