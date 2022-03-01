Rossignol Re-Launches Consumer Direct Mountain Bike Range

The Mandate eMTB model comes in four sizes ranging from small to extra-large, but all use 29" wheels and the same rear center measurement. Rossignol settled with 150 mm of travel at both ends and chose Shimano's popular EP8 motor with a 630 Wh battery. Similarly to the Heretic, there are top and down tube mounts for a bottle and accessory mount within the front triangle, plus internal cable routing and a rubber chainstay protector.



Starting at $4,399 USD, the budget friendly eMTB uses Shimano's 11-speed Deore drivetrain and a RockShox 35 fork, while the top tier Mandate Shift XT is supplied with the burlier ZEB fork and 4-piston Shimano XT brakes and drivetrain, as the name suggests.





Mandate Shift Details



• 6061 Aluminum frame

• Travel: 150 mm / 150 mm fork

• Wheel size: 29"

• 65-degree head angle

• Chainstays: 450 mm

• Motor: Shimano EP8 EM800

• Battery: Shimano 630 Wh

• Size: S, M, L, XL

• Price: $4,399 - $6,399 USD

