Rossignol Re-Launches Consumer Direct Mountain Bike Range

Rossignol's 2022 lineup includes everything from a 20" wheeled kids mountain bike and an eMTB, to a 140mm trail and 160mm travel enduro bike. This fleet will be available through Rossignol.com
for the U.S. and European customers, and there's even a scoot bike to round out the whole family.
All of the adult frames keep things straightforward with aluminum construction, and front fork travel that matches the Horst Link rear suspension numbers. Where things get a little blurred is the wheel sizing. The Mandate trail and Heretic enduro models come in five sizes and feature 27.5" wheels on the extra-small and small frames, while the medium to extra-large use 29" wheels. There are no geometry adjustments or mixed wheel options, but the chainstays are proportioned for the two sizing dimensions.
Enduro - Heretic
You may have seen the Heretic raced on the EWS circuit by the Rossignol factory team, the Rad Bandits,
under the guise of black and white camo swirls on the prototype bike.
The geometry is more reserved than we've seen compared to the longer and lower numbers from other brands. That shouldn't really be a surprise when you have influence from your enduro race team who are used to navigating tighter, European race tracks.
As for the components on the premium build, RockShox takes care of the suspension duties with a ZEB Ultimate and Super Deluxe Air with Shimano XT gearing and brakes. E*thirteen rounds out the controls, and the rims are wrapped in Maxxis Assegai/DHR II EXO+ tire pairing.Heretic Geometry
Trail - Mandate
Mandate Geometry
The Mandate is a scaled down version of the Heretic sharing the size-proportional wheel and chainstay theory. This trail bike features 140mm of front and rear wheel travel and a steeper 66-degree head angle.
It too comes in three part configurations with a full gamut of Shimano components and RockShox suspension and starts at $2,399 USD, $400 less than the Heretic.
eMTB - Mandate Shift
Mandate Shift Geometry
The Mandate eMTB model comes in four sizes ranging from small to extra-large, but all use 29" wheels and the same rear center measurement. Rossignol settled with 150 mm of travel at both ends and chose Shimano's popular EP8 motor with a 630 Wh battery. Similarly to the Heretic, there are top and down tube mounts for a bottle and accessory mount within the front triangle, plus internal cable routing and a rubber chainstay protector.
Starting at $4,399 USD, the budget friendly eMTB uses Shimano's 11-speed Deore drivetrain and a RockShox 35 fork, while the top tier Mandate Shift XT is supplied with the burlier ZEB fork and 4-piston Shimano XT brakes and drivetrain, as the name suggests.
Youth - Mandate Junior 20/24
Youth riders can get started on a 20" or 24" wheeled Mandate Junior bikes that use a single pivot suspension design for $1,399 or $1,499 USD, respectively.
Geo is slightly conservative (half a degree here, 10-15mm of reach there, etc.), but otherwise it looks like a solid contender. Nice job.
