Rossignol Re-Launches Consumer Direct Mountain Bike Range

Mar 1, 2022
by Matt Beer  

Rossignol's 2022 lineup includes everything from a 20" wheeled kids mountain bike and an eMTB, to a 140mm trail and 160mm travel enduro bike. This fleet will be available through Rossignol.com for the U.S. and European customers, and there's even a scoot bike to round out the whole family.

All of the adult frames keep things straightforward with aluminum construction, and front fork travel that matches the Horst Link rear suspension numbers. Where things get a little blurred is the wheel sizing. The Mandate trail and Heretic enduro models come in five sizes and feature 27.5" wheels on the extra-small and small frames, while the medium to extra-large use 29" wheels. There are no geometry adjustments or mixed wheel options, but the chainstays are proportioned for the two sizing dimensions.

Youth riders can get started on a 20" or 24" wheeled Mandate Junior bikes that use a single pivot suspension design for $1,399 or $1,499 USD, respectively.



Enduro - Heretic


You may have seen the Heretic raced on the EWS circuit by the Rossignol factory team, the Rad Bandits, under the guise of black and white camo swirls on the prototype bike.

The geometry is more reserved than we've seen compared to the longer and lower numbers from other brands. That shouldn't really be a surprise when you have influence from your enduro race team who are used to navigating tighter, European race tracks.

Heretic Details

• 6061 Aluminum frame
• Travel: 160 mm / 160 mm fork
• Wheel sizes: XS-S 27.5" / M-XL 29"
• 64.5-degree head angle
• Chainstays: XS-S 435 mm / M-XL 445
• Size: XS, S, M, L, XL
• Price: $2,799 - $4,699 USD
rossignol.com

As for the components on the premium build, RockShox takes care of the suspension duties with a ZEB Ultimate and Super Deluxe Air with Shimano XT gearing and brakes. E*thirteen rounds out the controls, and the rims are wrapped in Maxxis Assegai/DHR II EXO+ tire pairing.


Heretic Geometry



Heretic XT: $4,699 USD.
Heretic SLX: $3,599 USD.
Heretic Deore: $2,799 USD.



Trail - Mandate



The Mandate is a scaled down version of the Heretic sharing the size-proportional wheel and chainstay theory. This trail bike features 140mm of front and rear wheel travel and a steeper 66-degree head angle.

It too comes in three part configurations with a full gamut of Shimano components and RockShox suspension and starts at $2,399 USD, $400 less than the Heretic.

Mandate Details

• 6061 Aluminum frame
• Travel: 140mm / 140mm fork
• Wheel sizes: XS-S 27.5" / M-XL 29"
• 66-degree head angle
• Chainstays: XS-S 425 mm / M-XL 430
• Size: XS, S, M, L, XL
• Price: $2,399 - $4,399 USD

Mandate Geometry


Mandate XT: $4,399 USD.
Mandate SLX: $3,399 USD.
Mandate Deore: $2,399 USD.



eMTB - Mandate Shift


The Mandate eMTB model comes in four sizes ranging from small to extra-large, but all use 29" wheels and the same rear center measurement. Rossignol settled with 150 mm of travel at both ends and chose Shimano's popular EP8 motor with a 630 Wh battery. Similarly to the Heretic, there are top and down tube mounts for a bottle and accessory mount within the front triangle, plus internal cable routing and a rubber chainstay protector.

Starting at $4,399 USD, the budget friendly eMTB uses Shimano's 11-speed Deore drivetrain and a RockShox 35 fork, while the top tier Mandate Shift XT is supplied with the burlier ZEB fork and 4-piston Shimano XT brakes and drivetrain, as the name suggests.

Mandate Shift Details

• 6061 Aluminum frame
• Travel: 150 mm / 150 mm fork
• Wheel size: 29"
• 65-degree head angle
• Chainstays: 450 mm
• Motor: Shimano EP8 EM800
• Battery: Shimano 630 Wh
• Size: S, M, L, XL
• Price: $4,399 - $6,399 USD


Mandate Shift XT: $6,399 USD.
Mandate Shift Deore 12: $5,399 USD.
Mandate Shift Deore 11: $4,399 USD.

Mandate Shift Geometry




Youth - Mandate Junior 20/24

Youth riders can get started on a 20" or 24" wheeled Mandate Junior bikes that use a single pivot suspension design for $1,399 or $1,499 USD, respectively.

Mandate Junior 24: $1,499 USD
Mandate Junior 20: $1,399 USD
Mandate Uno: $139 USD


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Rossignol


25 Comments

  • 24 1
 Seems like a no nonsense quality bike for the price.
  • 4 1
 But what if they said pivot on them
  • 4 0
 @usedbikestuff: unlike the pivot, these have different chainstays per size
  • 12 1
 Sheesh - a fairly modern enduro bike, with premium Rockshox and full Shimano XT for $4700? That borders on flat-out-cheap, even compared to upstanding direct-to-consumer brands like GG or Commencal.

Geo is slightly conservative (half a degree here, 10-15mm of reach there, etc.), but otherwise it looks like a solid contender. Nice job.
  • 1 0
 Looks like it uses press in headset cups so just slap a -1° angle set in there and you’re off the races
  • 1 0
 Mandate Jr. looks like the love child of a Canyon Strive (insert other brand with weird bend in TT near HT) and a Diamondback Splinter 24. I don't ride eMTBs nor know much about em, but the Rossi Deore ebike looks like a good value.
  • 3 0
 I'm into it. I can see these catching on and selling well like the dback release did a few years ago.
  • 1 1
 I think they are using open mould frames. The Mandate looks like an updated Radon Swoop Al and also the kids bike looks oddly familiar. In previous bikes they also used open mould frames that looked like Mondraker. So they can safe some money and can offer more affordable bikes.
  • 3 0
 anyone can mass produce a bike these days!
  • 1 0
 Those single pivot Mandate bikes look best actually. Bummer they don't make them in bigger sizes.
  • 1 0
 Rossignol bikes must be the perfect bikes for going down the Mega avalanche
  • 3 1
 Who doesn't love a mandate these days?
  • 1 0
 A man date is when only one of your bros will come with
  • 2 0
 Ski ya later!
  • 1 1
 Are these getting a review soon? I think a mandate SLX would suit my wife quite well…
  • 1 0
 I am thoroughly confused by those BB drop numbers.
  • 1 0
 Just think, your buddies endless jokes how you ride a cock!
  • 1 0
 Sorry, not available in Canada, sorry.
  • 1 0
 Apparently they will be just launching a bit later.
  • 1 0
 Is that a free manual trainer included in every box?
  • 1 0
 cool
  • 6 8
 Attention bike industry……not everyone wants 29” wheels! Just stop It!
  • 2 0
 27.5 ain't dead!!
  • 4 1
 To be fair....they sell what people want generally. Demand = sales = profit. So if demand is higher for 29ers, they are going to sell those. Especially if the brand is not a huge established name like Specialized which has the cash and ability to bring out 20 different mountain bikes to address every niche rider.
