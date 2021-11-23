Rossignol Sells Felt Bicycles to KTM Owners

Rossignol has today announced it is selling Felt Bicycles to Pierer Mobility, the owners of KTM motorcycles, Bicycle Retailer reports.

Rossignol first bought Felt in February 2017. However, it has now almost fully exited the cycling industry following the sale of Time Sport to SRAM in February this year. Rossignol now no longer has any dedicated cycling brands under its umbrella, but it reportedly will continue to produce mountain bikes under its own name.

Pierer, by contrast, is now starting to move into the cycling market. The Austria-based company began selling sells its Husqvarna e-bikes in the U.S. and Canada, earlier this year but now has its first brand solely dedicated to cycling.

Stefan Pierer, the CEO of Pierer Mobility, said, "The acquisition of Felt Bicycles fits perfectly with the overall strategy of Pierer E-Bikes – that of becoming a global player in the field of two-wheel mobility, with both electric and non-electric bikes, across all cycling categories. With FELT we are able to expand our bicycle portfolio and also strongly enter the North American market with an established, high-performance brand. The company is also heavily involved in competition, which brings an extra attraction for us."

Felt Bicycles was founded by motorbike mechanic and triathlete Jim Felt in California in 1994. It had been making mountain bikes up until the start of 2021 and sponsored the jb Brunex World Cup cross country team until the start of this season. We will wait and see if Felt is able to start making mountain bikes again under its new ownership. One manager at Felt told BRAIN, "Skiing is great, but I think the two-wheeled alignment is fantastic. They are all about optimizing products to go fast and be the world's best. That was music to my ears."

22 Comments

  • 13 2
 Rossignol Felt this was the right move!
  • 1 0
 They felled felt from their portfolio
  • 4 0
 Had the most recent version of felts enduro bike a few years ago. Their 6 bar equilink platform was one of the most versatile suspension designs I’ve tried to date but had many a reliability/serviceability issue. Hopefully KTM gives them the resources they need to make something cool happen.
  • 5 1
 Haha, I'm not sure KTM is the right company to make them more reliable or serviceable. Now, if they'd been bought by Honda, I'd be on-board. KTM will make sure you have to bring them into the shop for some proprietary part after every 20 to 30 hours of riding.
  • 1 0
 I had one of their "Equilink" bikes many moons ago and I too feel that the design is among the best out there, just needs some refinement.
  • 1 0
 I had a 2009 Compulsion 1, was a great suspension for the time.
  • 5 0
 Shows picture of category that brand doesn’t even participate in any longer.

Pro move
  • 4 0
 Worst...title...ever... (or maybe just today). I thought I was about the start receiving some FELT spam as a KTM owner....
  • 1 0
 I had a FELT Decree for a few years and it was honestly the best performing suspension design I’ve owned. It utilized flex stays on a 140mm bike back in 2016, something the other brands are just recently releasing. The only downfall was their sizing—the bike was always too small. If KTM can release a bike with the same platform and weight, but with modern geo I’ll buy one immediately. Still wish I had it.
  • 1 0
 Felt’s pavement lineup is solid, their full suspension bikes had reliability issues and didn’t match category leaders for pedaling efficiency or descending prowess.

It’ll be interesting to see if new ownership will be willing to spend the money to develop a new suspension platform and bring it to market.
  • 2 0
 Hey maybe that means there's still hope for Felt as a brand! Would like to see a comeback. They made some really interesting bikes.
  • 2 0
 Can't wait for the moto-country dirt-cross e-bike
  • 1 0
 Does this mean felt could start making mtbs again? I would like to see what they could do with an xc/dc bike.
  • 1 0
 They must have Felt this was a good offer...
  • 1 1
 I felt this article was a little short on details.
  • 1 1
 Do they still make MTBs? I can't find them on their site.
  • 2 0
 No they don’t. The article mentions that
