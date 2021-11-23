Rossignol Sells Felt Bicycles to KTM Owners

Rossignol has today announced it is selling Felt Bicycles to Pierer Mobility, the owners of KTM motorcycles, Bicycle Retailer reports
.
Rossignol first bought Felt in February 2017. However, it has now almost fully exited the cycling industry following the sale of Time Sport to SRAM
in February this year. Rossignol now no longer has any dedicated cycling brands under its umbrella, but it reportedly will continue to produce mountain bikes under its own name.
Pierer, by contrast, is now starting to move into the cycling market. The Austria-based company began selling sells its Husqvarna e-bikes in the U.S. and Canada, earlier this year but now has its first brand solely dedicated to cycling.
Stefan Pierer, the CEO of Pierer Mobility, said, "The acquisition of Felt Bicycles fits perfectly with the overall strategy of Pierer E-Bikes – that of becoming a global player in the field of two-wheel mobility, with both electric and non-electric bikes, across all cycling categories. With FELT we are able to expand our bicycle portfolio and also strongly enter the North American market with an established, high-performance brand. The company is also heavily involved in competition, which brings an extra attraction for us."
Felt Bicycles was founded by motorbike mechanic and triathlete Jim Felt in California in 1994. It had been making mountain bikes up until the start of 2021 and sponsored the jb Brunex World Cup cross country team until the start of this season. We will wait and see if Felt is able to start making mountain bikes again under its new ownership. One manager at Felt told BRAIN, "Skiing is great, but I think the two-wheeled alignment is fantastic. They are all about optimizing products to go fast and be the world's best. That was music to my ears."
Pro move
It’ll be interesting to see if new ownership will be willing to spend the money to develop a new suspension platform and bring it to market.
