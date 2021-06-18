Rossignol Supports EWS Factory Team with Estelle & Clément Charles

PRESS RELEASE: Rossignol
After a first introduction under the hidden Rad Bandits Factory Team, Rossignol is proud to officially announce their EWS structure: The Rossignol Factory Team. The upcoming riders is a family affair. Estelle and Clément CHARLES will represent the brand and bring those bikes to the highest level of racing.Estelle CHARLES :
Estelle CHARLES managed to be 3rd at Finale Ligure in 2020 on the Elite category and a 4th place on the overall. She shines where trails are extremely technical. Watch her riding and you will see a little blonde girl flying above gnarly stuff and make everything looks easy.
Clément CHARLES :
|For 2021, It’s a dream to be into a pro team. We can stay together with Clément while having all the support & professionalism we need. My goal for this season is to have fun on my bike, have a good flow and ride fast - And this new bike combines it all! Can’t wait to start the season for real – stay tuned!”—Estelle CHARLES
Close to the top 15 in Canazei in 2019, Clément always managed to be consistent as privateer. The frenchy is the definition of speed on the trail. Wait for the track to open and you will see him stomp the gas and go down the stage like a rocket.
THEIR RIDE :
|“The Rossignol Factory Team will allow me to focus on my training and ride my bike at 200%. I’m so pumped about this new bike; it rides fast on gnarly sections with eyes closed. I can’t wait to race it this season!”—Clément CHARLES
The team will ride Enduro prototypes developed by the brand. Based on an Aluminum platform, this rig runs 29’ or mullet set-up.
|“We started the “Rad Bandits Factory Team” as a tribute to the movie BMX Bandits. We were big fans of this old school mood and it’s was a fun way to get attention on the athletes and their machine without mentioning the bike brand.
We are super happy to officially announce the Rossignol Factory team. Racing is into Rossignol’s blood since the beginning. We have some of the best winter athletes in the world and it drives our R&D to the highest level. Follow the same path on the bike development is key. And it will help to develop the future range too..
They were both on the podium last week at the maxi avalanche in Valnord, Estelle 1st and Clément 4th. It’s awesome!"—Jean MEYBECK, Global Brand Manager
EWS is a big adventure that needs to be shared. The brand will create a web-series “inside the team” available on Youtube. 4 episodes following the team before, during and after races. You’ll get to know every little secret from our riders. Croissant or Baguette in the Morning, what’s your guess ?
Follow Clément, Estelle and Rossignol Bikes on Instagram for more !Supported by : Rossignol, Duke wheels, Fast Suspension, ION, Magura, Zéfal, Michelin, KS, Bluegrass, Smith, HT, Tioga, DMR, and ESI
|This team is also about sharing. And if you are around, don’t hesitate to have chat with us, come by the pit for a coffee and/or a beer. It’s always a pleasure to talk about BIKES with you guys.
8 Comments
Looks like they buy from Astro..
Post a Comment