Rossignol Supports EWS Factory Team with Estelle & Clément Charles

“We started the “Rad Bandits Factory Team” as a tribute to the movie BMX Bandits. We were big fans of this old school mood and it’s was a fun way to get attention on the athletes and their machine without mentioning the bike brand.



We are super happy to officially announce the Rossignol Factory team. Racing is into Rossignol’s blood since the beginning. We have some of the best winter athletes in the world and it drives our R&D to the highest level. Follow the same path on the bike development is key. And it will help to develop the future range too..



They were both on the podium last week at the maxi avalanche in Valnord, Estelle 1st and Clément 4th. It’s awesome!" — Jean MEYBECK, Global Brand Manager