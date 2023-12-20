Rotor Announces INspider Power Meter for Shimano Cranks

Rotor Bike is introducing a Shimano-compatible version of its popular INspider Power Meter, designed to work with SLX, XT and XTR cranksets. The Spanish brand claims their INspider power meters are the only spider-based power meters that are able to measure power accurately for both round, and oval chainrings. That's thanks to the high torque sampling rate of 120 times per second - so, if you're pedaling at 60 rpm, the INspider takes a measurement 120 times per revolution of the cranks. Other spider-based power meters with a much lower sampling rate tend to give erroneous power measurements thanks to the inconsistent curvature of the chainring.Rotor INspider Power Meter for Shimano Cranks - Tech Details
This is Rotor's very first spider-based power meter that is compatible with non-Rotor cranks, bringing the technology to those who run a Shimano crankset. Spec-wise, the new Shimano-compatible INspider is much the same as the Rotor one, only the OCP Mount spline replaced by the Shimano's Direct Mount spline, and the profile adjusted for chainline requirements.
It adds a 99 gram weight penalty to your drivetrain, in exchange for power, cadence, estimated balance and torque information that can be transmitted directly to your cycle computer of choice via ANT+ or Bluetooth Smart. The 100 x 4 BCD INspider is compatible with round chainrings from 30T to 36T, as well as ROTOR's own Q-Rings (that are oval in shape).
As the oval ring varies the effective chainring size throughout the pedal stroke, it allows riders to clock the largest part of the chainring to match up with the most powerful portion of their pedal stroke, maximizing use of it while smoothing out power delivery to the rear wheel. The Q-Rings can be mounted in a variety of positions, and the best position is said to vary between riders, likely dependent on how their anatomy is pre-conditioned to deliver power, lever lengths, crank length, seat tube angle, saddle position, and I'm sure a heap of other factors. The Rotor INspider power meter can also be used as a tool to dial in the correct Q-Ring angle, by virtue of its Optimum Chainring Angle feature.
The INspider measures power from the right and left leg combined, with claimed accuracy at +/- 1.5% over a temperature range of -20ºC and 50ºC. Its lithium-ion battery is rechargeable via USB, and has a claimed run time of 350 hours on a full charge.Pricing & Availability
The Rotor INspider Shimano-Compatible power meter is available now at an introductory price of 449 €. More details available on rotorbike.com
