Rotor Launches Universal Tooth Pattern Chainrings

Rotor Bike Components has been known to push drivetrain technologies, like their 13-speed, hydraulic shifting system, but their newest chainring development opens up chain compatibility via a "Universal Tooth Pattern".
These 7075 alloy chainrings are compatible with any 11- and 12-speed chains from KMC, Shimano, SRAM, and most other major manufacturers. The idea comes at a suitable time, since sourcing brand specific 12-speed chains could be tough due to supply constraints. A laser-etched logo on the back of the chainring identifies the Universal Tooth Pattern.
Universal Tooth Pattern Chainring Details
• Q RINGS Direct Mount: 38 | 36 | 34 | 32 | 30 | 28
• Q RINGS BCD 110 x 4: 38 | 36 | 34
• ROUND rings Direct Mount: 38 | 36 | 34 | 32 | 30 | 28
• ROUND rings BCD 110 x 4: 38 | 36 | 34
• rotorbike.com
In regards to the specifications, the weights are nearly identical to the previous generation of narrow-wide offerings, at 55 g for the round, 32-tooth Direct Mount. The 110 BCD rings are compatible with Rotor's INspider power meter and pricing will start at $70 USD for the 32-tooth size.
The Universal Tooth Pattern chainrings will be available at the beginning of October in both round and oval shapes.
They work fine. If not. They will wear the f*ck in.
It's obvious that matching brands is reccomeneded, as the parts have been designed together, but does it actually make a noticable difference?
I work in a very high end workshop and I down to using campag chains that never sell and heavy ebike chains on €10k+ bikes daily with dura ace, red, xo1 axs drivetrains because there is simply nothing else.
Want a genuine gx eagle chain? January.
Shimano road brake pads? May.
DUB BB? Forget about it.
Shimano 12spd stuff is internally narrower.
For this reason brands like Wolf Tooth, Absolute Black, Unite, etc etc make Shimano 12spd specific rings as the teeth are about 0.5mm thinner.
So the only way these work with a Shimano 12spd chain is if they are thin enough for the chain to fit onto them - a good idea?
Surely there is a reason the other brands didnt go this route? - I imagine they would like to have saved the effort and inventory making completely new tooth pattern chainrings after all.
Why do the brands bother making special 12spd versions if they could just advise removing the quick link.
