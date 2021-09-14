Rotor Launches Universal Tooth Pattern Chainrings

Sep 14, 2021
by Matt Beer  

Rotor Bike Components has been known to push drivetrain technologies, like their 13-speed, hydraulic shifting system, but their newest chainring development opens up chain compatibility via a "Universal Tooth Pattern".

These 7075 alloy chainrings are compatible with any 11- and 12-speed chains from KMC, Shimano, SRAM, and most other major manufacturers. The idea comes at a suitable time, since sourcing brand specific 12-speed chains could be tough due to supply constraints. A laser-etched logo on the back of the chainring identifies the Universal Tooth Pattern.


Universal Tooth Pattern Chainring Details

• Q RINGS Direct Mount: 38 | 36 | 34 | 32 | 30 | 28
• Q RINGS BCD 110 x 4: 38 | 36 | 34
• ROUND rings Direct Mount: 38 | 36 | 34 | 32 | 30 | 28
• ROUND rings BCD 110 x 4: 38 | 36 | 34
rotorbike.com

In regards to the specifications, the weights are nearly identical to the previous generation of narrow-wide offerings, at 55 g for the round, 32-tooth Direct Mount. The 110 BCD rings are compatible with Rotor's INspider power meter and pricing will start at $70 USD for the 32-tooth size.

The Universal Tooth Pattern chainrings will be available at the beginning of October in both round and oval shapes.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Rotor


19 Comments

  • 20 0
 Now for a universal mounting method!
  • 8 0
 With a universal BB. Let's go full send.
  • 11 1
 I run 12 speed whatever i can get on my sram drive; sram with raceface crank drive… sram with ab oval drive.

They work fine. If not. They will wear the f*ck in.
  • 2 0
 Almost all brands of chain will work with any drivetrain. Its the reason drivetrain aftermarket brands like kmc, miche, sunrace, hope, e13, garbaruk etc even exist.

It's obvious that matching brands is reccomeneded, as the parts have been designed together, but does it actually make a noticable difference?

I work in a very high end workshop and I down to using campag chains that never sell and heavy ebike chains on €10k+ bikes daily with dura ace, red, xo1 axs drivetrains because there is simply nothing else.
Want a genuine gx eagle chain? January.
Shimano road brake pads? May.
DUB BB? Forget about it.
  • 1 1
 What about using Shimano 12spd chains? I was under the impression these were narrower and not useable with 'standard' rings.
  • 1 0
 @justanotherusername: Na they work just grand. Mtb chains on sram 2x12 to brose and my companies ebike rings
  • 4 0
 Me, who bangs on any old chainring because everything is compatible after a good bit of bedding in
  • 2 0
 Never had an issue running SRAM/Shimano/3rd party manufacture chainrings with Shimano/SRAM/KMC chains, even if it has 0.0001 mm intolerance, after some miles it will be perfectly bedded
  • 1 1
 Does that include using 12spd Shimano chains on any old ring, or just SRAM stuff?

Shimano 12spd stuff is internally narrower.
  • 2 1
 A Shimano 12spd chain is a fair bit thinner internally than SRAM 12spd or Shimano / SRAM 11spd chains.

For this reason brands like Wolf Tooth, Absolute Black, Unite, etc etc make Shimano 12spd specific rings as the teeth are about 0.5mm thinner.

So the only way these work with a Shimano 12spd chain is if they are thin enough for the chain to fit onto them - a good idea?

Surely there is a reason the other brands didnt go this route? - I imagine they would like to have saved the effort and inventory making completely new tooth pattern chainrings after all.
  • 3 0
 No it isn't. It's only their chainlink
  • 1 0
 @LDG: Ah OK - Do the inner chamfered links not cause issues with non 12spd rings though?

Why do the brands bother making special 12spd versions if they could just advise removing the quick link.
  • 4 0
 Universal high prices on chainrings from all manufacturers.
  • 1 0
 These chainrings are available for sram and shimano, and were compatible with 11/12speed Sram/shimano before they lasered the logo on.
  • 1 0
 Nice! I’ve been using a shimano 12s steel chainring with fsa/sram/kmc chains with no issue though, should this not work?
  • 1 1
 The ring will be slightly thinner as its designed for 12spd Shimano chains.
  • 3 1
 Lost me at not having a universal direct mounting system smh
  • 2 0
 There's a difference??? I was better off not knowing.
  • 1 0
 Wait, what chainrings teeth aren't universal?!?!

Post a Comment



