Rotor Launches Universal Tooth Pattern Chainrings

• Q RINGS Direct Mount: 38 | 36 | 34 | 32 | 30 | 28

• Q RINGS BCD 110 x 4: 38 | 36 | 34

• ROUND rings Direct Mount: 38 | 36 | 34 | 32 | 30 | 28

• ROUND rings BCD 110 x 4: 38 | 36 | 34

Rotor Bike Components has been known to push drivetrain technologies, like their 13-speed, hydraulic shifting system, but their newest chainring development opens up chain compatibility via a "Universal Tooth Pattern".These 7075 alloy chainrings are compatible with any 11- and 12-speed chains from KMC, Shimano, SRAM, and most other major manufacturers. The idea comes at a suitable time, since sourcing brand specific 12-speed chains could be tough due to supply constraints. A laser-etched logo on the back of the chainring identifies the Universal Tooth Pattern.In regards to the specifications, the weights are nearly identical to the previous generation of narrow-wide offerings, at 55 g for the round, 32-tooth Direct Mount. The 110 BCD rings are compatible with Rotor's INspider power meter and pricing will start at $70 USD for the 32-tooth size.The Universal Tooth Pattern chainrings will be available at the beginning of October in both round and oval shapes.