ROTOR Raptor Crankset & MET Parachute - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway

Let the big hits and berm blasting begin with ROTOR’s Raptor Crankset on your side. These DH-ready cranks check all the boxes when it comes to stiffness and durability, while offering modular flexibility so you can swap them from bike to bike no matter the hub spacing. Raptor pairs its stiff alloy arms with standard, Boost, or downhill axle options, and can be fitted with either round or oval Q Rings for getting the max out of your power. And because style matters, Raptor cranks can be combined with your pick of 6 color-matched rubber boots to that keep your kit looking fresh, all the while providing some protection from the stray crank-gobbling rock in the boulder-field ahead. Pick your choice of chainrings, axle, boots, and crank length and get ready to get shreddy.



To double the freshness of the deal, ROTOR is tossing in MET’s top-tier DH helmet to keep your noggin on lock-down when things get a little haywire in the bike park. The MET Parachute helmet is crafted for total coverage, but without the bulky weight you find in other full-face offerings. It features ample ventilation to keep you cool when steep, exposed pitches call for toasty hike-a-bike sessions, but without skimping on safety. MET’s Parachute ticks all of the boxes with ASTM, CE, AS/NZ, and CPSC certification, and features a fixed chin bar that keeps your money-maker fresh when a dusty berm sends you sideways into the woods.



• Lengths: 165, 170, 175

• Chainring sizes: 28T, 30T, 32T, 34T, 36T, 38T

• Crank protector colors: orange, yellow, green, blue, pink, black

• Axle compatibility: standard, boost, DH

• MSRP: $215



• Are you Q-curious? ROTOR makes Qrings for almost every crank interface, and can give you more leverage when pedaling. They also use a specially hardened aluminum, making your rings last multiple times longer than softer alloys used by most brands.

• Made in Spain.

• MSRP $80 USD



• Sizes: Medium, Large

• Colors: Black/Matte Black, Black & Red, Deep blue/Cyan

• Weight: 700g

• Shock-absorbing polystyrene liner

• Adjustable Safe-T retention system to dial in fit

• Gel front pad with Coolmax

• Goggle clip keeps your eyewear on lock down

• MSRP $220 USD





www.rotoramerica.com

