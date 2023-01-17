Crankworx Rotorua Back To Its Roots With Return To March Slot

For sure, as always, having fun is one of my biggest goals, see all the boys and ride with them. But obviously I want to win a Crankworx stop once in my life. So, my goal for 2023 is a Crankworx win, in at least one contest. That would be sick. I’m motivated. I’m hyped. But I know the other riders are super strong as well, and training hard. So I’m just going to try my best and see where I end up. This year the course was brand new. Some features we couldn’t really train on. So now, knowing what the course will be looking like, I have some other tricks in mind, especially after riding it a couple months ago. I have some more ideas of what I could do on that course. So, I’m gonna prepare some new tricks, and get back into it in Rotorua.I’m looking forward to being there [in Rotorua] a couple weeks earlier. Go surfing with some of the other boys in Mount Manganui, maybe Queenstown for a week, just enjoying New Zealand. And super hyped to go sledging again. It was so fun in Rotorua. I can’t wait. Looking forward to the season, 2023. — Erik Fedko, 2nd place in 2022 Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship standings, 7x Crankworx Slopestyle podiums