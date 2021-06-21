Rotwild Teases New 180mm Travel Lightweight eMTB

The bike will ship with two motor profiles; one from Shimano and a second derived by Rotwild. Neither of the profiles are not hard-coded and can be tuned on the Shimano app.

Even the link and the yoke are carbon.

The large head tube looks like it could house interchangeable cups to facilitate reach or angle adjustments.

There is plenty of tire clearance out back and the minimum rear rotor size is 203mm.

Rotwild had been prototyping bits using 3D printed plastics, but moved to alloys after learning more about how it affected the haptics of installing the battery. Testers preferred the "click" feeling with the alloy components. Brass hardware is used on the battery clip to keep things moving smoothly and an anti-theft lock is ditched to save weight.

Last week at the Bike Connection media camp the German bike manufacturer, Rotwild, was showing off a new eMTB offering vinyl wrapped in swirly graphics that will officially be released later this summer.We reached out to Rotwild for more info, but the only details they would release at this time was that the bike has 180mm front and rear wheel travel with a head angle around 62°, and will share the same features as their R.X375 and R.E375 models. These bikes are built for the traditional rider who doesn't want the full weight or power of a regular eMTB. The overall weight is minimized using a full carbon frame, including the links, a 375 Wh battery, and a Shimano EP8 motor with 63 Nm of torque to maximize the range.One of the neat things about the whole design process happened by mistake. The motor was late to arrive, so Rotwild 3D printed an alloy dummy motor with a standard bottom bracket and rode the bike in a traditional mode to see how the bike performed, allowing them to refine the suspension further.Stay tuned for more on this long travel eMTB as we get closer to the release date.