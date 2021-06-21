Rotwild Teases New 180mm Travel Lightweight eMTB

Jun 21, 2021
by Matt Beer  

Last week at the Bike Connection media camp the German bike manufacturer, Rotwild, was showing off a new eMTB offering vinyl wrapped in swirly graphics that will officially be released later this summer.

We reached out to Rotwild for more info, but the only details they would release at this time was that the bike has 180mm front and rear wheel travel with a head angle around 62°, and will share the same features as their R.X375 and R.E375 models. These bikes are built for the traditional rider who doesn't want the full weight or power of a regular eMTB. The overall weight is minimized using a full carbon frame, including the links, a 375 Wh battery, and a Shimano EP8 motor with 63 Nm of torque to maximize the range.


The bike will ship with two motor profiles; one from Shimano and a second derived by Rotwild. Neither of the profiles are not hard-coded and can be tuned on the Shimano app.

Even the link and the yoke are carbon.

The large head tube looks like it could house interchangeable cups to facilitate reach or angle adjustments.

There is plenty of tire clearance out back and the minimum rear rotor size is 203mm.

Rotwild had been prototyping bits using 3D printed plastics, but moved to alloys after learning more about how it affected the haptics of installing the battery. Testers preferred the "click" feeling with the alloy components. Brass hardware is used on the battery clip to keep things moving smoothly and an anti-theft lock is ditched to save weight.


One of the neat things about the whole design process happened by mistake. The motor was late to arrive, so Rotwild 3D printed an alloy dummy motor with a standard bottom bracket and rode the bike in a traditional mode to see how the bike performed, allowing them to refine the suspension further.

Stay tuned for more on this long travel eMTB as we get closer to the release date.




All photos courtesy of Roo Fowler and Bike Connection Agency.

22 Comments

  • 3 0
 I'm in my mid 50s and I'm looking forward to having an ebike for my 60s so I can have a blast when on the trails with my kids and make it my grocery hauler/coffee shop runner when not. I'll still give a friendly wave even if you cuss at me going by.
  • 10 6
 Yep, I see the benefits and all the glamour and nuance that e-bikes bring to the market. I still hate them..
  • 8 0
 Good thing they still make non ebikes then hey?
  • 4 1
 Does the Pinkbike ebike filter not work anymore?
  • 3 1
 Looks expensive. Bike brands need to work on making a more affordable ebike. Let’s say in the 3-4 thousand dollar range.
  • 2 0
 There are ebikes for 3-4 grand price range.
  • 1 0
 @jomacba: But they’re all sh!t. The fact that it’s an e-bike makes it even worse. Go buy a chinese carbon e-bike if you really think getting one for 3 grand is possible
  • 2 0
 Dude, you cant even buy a decent regular bike for those prices…
  • 1 0
 @neroleeloo: exactly my point
  • 1 0
 @zuckleberry: Your right they ARE all shit. So basically what your saying is, "That bike looks good, I want it, but I don't wanna pay the asking price". That's alot like asking a Ferrari to start making cars that cost 30-40 grand. That being said, you can always do what we did when we were kids, and get a cool poster for your wall!!!
  • 1 0
 @jomacba: You got one thing wrong: I don’t want it
  • 1 0
 “And an anti-theft lock is ditched to save weight.”
When you’re talking about 30+ pounds, does a lock for a $500 battery really weigh a big fraction of that?
  • 1 0
 “ Neither of the profiles are not hard-coded and can be tuned on the Shimano app.”

Of course they aren’t... wait, what?
  • 1 0
 Call it lightweight and then don't talk about the weight of it.
  • 3 2
 Looks meta
  • 1 0
 sheeesh!
  • 1 0
 Looks pretty good.
  • 5 7
 Moped*
