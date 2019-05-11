Day One Photo Epic: Rough and Tough - EWS Madeira 2019

Photo Epic presented by ODI
In terms of time spent out racing today, it was a relatively short day with only three stages on offer. But those three stages were rough, fast and dusty as hell. They served up a fair amount of punishment with many a rider reaching the end of stage one wearing more of the dirt than they would have liked. Stage two was studded with small stones that punished the arms, and three was all speed up top and high-speed grass down below. Martin Maes sits in first after a powerful performance on day one. Adrien Dailly took second after putting a hole in his arm on stage two, Jose Borges sits in third. Sam Hill was back up to speed, but a crash on stage three cost him precious time. Isabeau Courdurier is in the lead for the women while Ella Conolly had a break out day and took second. Anita Gehrig sits in third after day one. Day two is going to be a big one with five stages to deal with and things start out on a very dusty and blown out Gamble track in the morning.
