Day One Photo Epic: Rough and Tough - EWS Madeira 2019

May 11, 2019
by Matthew DeLorme  

Rough and Tough
Enduro World Series Round Three Madeira, Portugal
Photography by Matthew DeLorme and Dave Trumpore

In terms of time spent out racing today, it was a relatively short day with only three stages on offer. But those three stages were rough, fast and dusty as hell. They served up a fair amount of punishment with many a rider reaching the end of stage one wearing more of the dirt than they would have liked. Stage two was studded with small stones that punished the arms, and three was all speed up top and high-speed grass down below. Martin Maes sits in first after a powerful performance on day one. Adrien Dailly took second after putting a hole in his arm on stage two, Jose Borges sits in third. Sam Hill was back up to speed, but a crash on stage three cost him precious time. Isabeau Courdurier is in the lead for the women while Ella Conolly had a break out day and took second. Anita Gehrig sits in third after day one. Day two is going to be a big one with five stages to deal with and things start out on a very dusty and blown out Gamble track in the morning.

Isabeau and Bex head out on the climb to the start of stage one.

Poncha served trackside? Yes please, we will take three.

Dave, Matt, and Kiki enjoy a little morning Poncha before the racing gets hot and heavy.

Eddie Masters was on pace today taking fifth after the first three stages.

Cedric Ravanel has decided to race in masters this weekend and is currently sitting at the top of the result sheet.

Remi Absalon heading towards the ocean and the finish of stage one.

Stage one descended across a steep ridgeline just above Machico.

Dominant. It's the only word that comes to mind when speaking about Martin Maes right now.

Martha Gill weaves her way through the cactus at the bottom stage two.

What a day for Ella Conolly. Ella finished in second, her best result to date.

Jose Borges finishes day one in third place. The Portuguese champ hopes to be on the podium at days end tomorrow.

The climb out of stage two was more of a push.

Martha Gill on Stage one.

Dimitri Tordo just inside the top 10 after day one.

A slow start in 20th for Remi Gauvin.

12th after a rough day for ALN.

Martin Maes was digging for the fuel after digging deep on stage two.

Anita Gehrig closes out day one in third place.

Morgane Charre sits in fourth place after day one.

7th for Rae Morrison.

Once again Isabeau Courdurier is out front and making the other women chase her down.

Not the happiest of Birthdays for Mark Scott on stage one.

Sam Hill was back on form today, but an OTB on three cost him precious seconds. He sits in fourth place after day one.

Eddie Masters is once again mixing it up at the front of the EWS field. 5th after day one.

Wyn Masters. Always pinned.

7th and still in the mix for Jesse Melamed.

Remi Gauvin Back in 20th and not the result he was hoping for after finishing just off the podium last round.

Matt Walker sits in twelfth place after day one.

11th after day one for Robin Wallner

Kevin Miquel rounds out the top 10.

Seriously, what kind of position is Martin Maes even in on his bike in this photo. Once again doing what others can't and making it look easy.

3rd after day one for Anita Gehrig.

It looks like Adrien Dailly is recovered from his elbow surgery that ended his 2018 season. Back up front and currently in 2nd for the young Frenchman.

Wyn Masters took 7th on stage one today. A mistake on two put him in 66th, and he closed out three in 15th.

Dave's brother Lee got out from behind a camera and is racing in Masters this weekend.

Antonie Vidal takes the top spot in the U21 men after day one.

Day one ended down in the harbor just as it started.

Leigh Johnson on stage three and in 15th after the first day of racing.

Codey Kelley licking his lips over how good the tracks are in Madeira.

Jose Borges is making the home country proud after day one where he currently sits 3rd.

Isabeau Courdurier leads the women after day one.

Adrien Dailly sits in second place at the end of day one even after needing stitches in his elbow from stage two.

Florian Nicolai sits in sixth place after day one.

Duncan Mason is currently fighting it out for a podium spot in the U21 race.

Matt Koen struggles to grow facial hair so opted for the spray on version this weekend.

Florian Nicolai, gritting his teeth and pushing into 6th.

Hard work paying off once again for Martin Maes.

Keegan Wright shows off his war wound from the first day of practice.

Bex Baraona and Robin Wallner keeping the mood light before a big day of racing.

Time for a swim after a long day in the dust.

Wyn Masters sits in 24th after day one.

Robin Wallner and Duvert cool down in a very chilly Atlantic Ocean after a very hot day of racing.

All smile from youngster Ella Conolly after a day of mixing it up with the fastest women in the world.

A hand in a bag of ice sums up Mark Scott's birthday today.

Until tomorrow.

  • + 2
 Martin's position on the bike is a great example of why the Mullet works. Dive the front into anything and sneak the rear wheel up and slither through.
  • + 2
 Yeah a bit of that but average riders and even the local pinner would just loose control in that position. The guy obviously has a crazy hip hinge and core strength.
  • + 1
 Time for Adrien Dailly to buy some elbow pads. Seriously how many times do you have to injure your elbows before you get over the fashion faux-pas of wearing protective gear?
  • + 1
 Fantastic pictures, more so given the amount of poncha the photographers have consumed! Keep it up, boys!

