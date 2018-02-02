2017 Photo of the Year - Round 2 Voting Open

Voting is now well underway in the 7th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest powered by SRAM
The winner will join John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue, Sean Lee and Steve Shannon in the Pinkbike Photo of the Year Hall of Fame.
Match Up 1 - Winner: Isac Paddock
Isac Paddock: 62.6%
Cameron Mackenzie: 37.4%
Match Up 2 - Winner: Bartek Woliński
Bartek Wolinski 56.7%
Robin O'Neill: 43.3%
Match Up 3 - Winner: Satchel Cronk
Satchel Cronk 74.9%
Reuben Krabbe: 25.1%
Match Up 4 - Winner: Tyler Roemer
Tyler Roemer 58.7%
Jussi Grznar: 41.7%
Match Up 5 - Winner: Dave Trumpore
Dave Trumpore 71.1%
Nathan Hughes 28.9%
Match Up 6 - Winner: Calvin Huth
Calvin Huth 62.9%
Christophe Laue 37.1%
Match Up 7 - Winner: Andy Lloyd
Andy Lloyd 64.6%
Bruno Long 35.4%
Match Up 8 - Winner: Ian Collins
Ian Collins 75.8%
Ale Di Lullo 24.2%
Match Up 9 - Robb Thompson
Robb Thompson 76%
Hannes Klausner 24%
Match Up 10 - Mateusz Szachowski
Mateusz Szachowski 57.5%
Harookz 42.5%
Match Up 11 - Rupert Fowler
Rupert Fowler 70.7%
Margus Riga 29.3%
Match Up 12 - David Cachon
David Cachon 61.5%
Dan Milner 38.5%
Match Up 13 - JB Liautard
JB Liautard 73%
Eric Mickelson 27%
Filip Zuan 55.4%
Luke Jarmey 44.6%
Match Up 15 - Ewald Sadie
Ewald Sadie 55.1%
Colin Stewart 44.9%
Match Up 16 - Chris Pilling
Chris Pilling 67.6%
Sterling Lorence 32.4%
What's at stake? $10,000 CASH!
• Winner will receive a check for $5000
• Runner-up will receive a check for $3000
• Other semi-finalists will each receive $1000
Thanks to SRAM
.
Both the Milner and Cachon shots should be able to progress on.
I try to award craftsmanship and originalty, not postcard shots of place I'd like to go on vacation to :-)
Therefore, I both time gave the nods to the black and white photograph.
And seriously, the roost shot. Are we really goind to do this?
Again, please run a "Photographer's choice" award in a straight vote format Pinkbike.
As for black and white photography, it has its merits, but unfortunately I think it's at a disadvantage online. The medium is just not conducive to black and white photos. People are just not going to be as moved by it over a computer screen.
Finally, accept the roost! Roost muthaf#$%as! Roost! No way it doesn't make the final four.
Anyhow, the result will be the same; the most liked will win. It'd be unfair in case they had prizes for 2nd and 3rd
(just a guess though)
To be fair, the shot is well composed, well shot, and the rider is obviously skilled. Just a bit dull in execution.
