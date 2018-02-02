PHOTOGRAPHY

2017 Photo of the Year - Round 2 Voting Open

Feb 2, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Photo of the Year

Voting is now well underway in the 7th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest powered by SRAM. Below are the Round 1 matchups and who won each after the votes were cast. Once you see whether your favorites made it through, head on over to the voting page and cast your votes for the next round!

The winner will join John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue, Sean Lee and Steve Shannon in the Pinkbike Photo of the Year Hall of Fame.





Match Up 1 - Winner: Isac Paddock


Isac Paddock: 62.6%

September 2017 Sam Blenkinsop turned things to 12 during later afternoon practice at World Champs in Cairns Australia
X
Cameron Mackenzie: 37.4%



Match Up 2 - Winner: Bartek Woliński


Bartek Wolinski 56.7%

X
Robin O'Neill: 43.3%


Match Up 3 - Winner: Satchel Cronk


A moment right out of my photographic dreams as the sun began to set on the final day of Deep Summer and just another casual lap for 15-year-old Elliot Smith.
Satchel Cronk 74.9%

I like sports and I don t care who knows
X
Reuben Krabbe: 25.1%


Match Up 4 - Winner: Tyler Roemer


Photo by Tyler Roemer
Tyler Roemer 58.7%

KC Dean riding a tight steep chute in interior BC filming for Dirt Diaries contest.
X
Jussi Grznar: 41.7%


Match Up 5 - Winner: Dave Trumpore


Some riders just do it with more style. Iago Garay is one of those riders.
Dave Trumpore 71.1%

Tyler McCaul escaping his own sand storm off the noblin.
X
Nathan Hughes 28.9%



Match Up 6 - Winner: Calvin Huth


Dancing through a snowy pacific north west forest
Calvin Huth 62.9%

X
Christophe Laue 37.1%


Match Up 7 - Winner: Andy Lloyd


Munsiyari Mountain Bike Survey FOR INTERNAL USE BY UTTARAKHAND FOREST DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ONLY. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography
Andy Lloyd 64.6%

Mike Hopkins
X
Bruno Long 35.4%


Match Up 8 - Winner: Ian Collins


DEATHGRIPMOVIE
Ian Collins 75.8%

biggest superseater on a mountain bike ever
X
Ale Di Lullo 24.2%


Match Up 9 - Robb Thompson


When the weather does amazing things it s all about finding a way to make the most of it. Even though we got completely soaked and I couldn t see through my viewfinder it s moments like these that we all live for.
Robb Thompson 76%

definition FREERIDE photo by Christoph Breiner
X
Hannes Klausner 24%


Match Up 10 - Mateusz Szachowski


Bas is a king of speed and precision - watching him at Loosfest
Mateusz Szachowski 57.5%

Matty Miles - Kamloops Bike Ranch Kamloops BC
X
Harookz 42.5%



Match Up 11 - Rupert Fowler


Olly wilkins bouncing down ridges in Spain
Rupert Fowler 70.7%

POY 2018
X
Margus Riga 29.3%



Match Up 12 - David Cachon


Just 200 meters from this wonder is the smallest hotel in the world. It appears like this in the Guinness World Records book.
David Cachon 61.5%

X
Dan Milner 38.5%


Match Up 13 - JB Liautard


J remy Berthier with a suicide no hander at his home trail. Behind the scene here https www.pinkbike.com news how-to-get-a-banger-shot-with-jb-liautard-2017.html
JB Liautard 73%

Getting into the holiday spirit with a festive night ride.
X
Eric Mickelson 27%



Match Up 14 - Filip Zuan


Riding the last light above the Engadin valley.
Filip Zuan 55.4%

Lone Wolf. Te Mata Sunset. Printed as a double page spread in the latest Spoke Magazine www.spokemagazine.com . Self shot with a remote shutter release.
X
Luke Jarmey 44.6%


Match Up 15 - Ewald Sadie


Brendog detonating like a boss.
Ewald Sadie 55.1%

8 years ago I took a similar picture here of Rainer pulling a manual down this on his back wheel. Today Andi Schuster does a reverse nose wheely down it..
X
Colin Stewart 44.9%


Match Up 16 - Chris Pilling


Reilly Horan throwing a huge superman double seat grab at 8am in kamloops.
Chris Pilling 67.6%

Tom VanSteenBergen in Big Water Utah USA while filming for C3 Project
X
Sterling Lorence 32.4%


What's at stake? $10,000 CASH!
Winner will receive a check for $5000
• Runner-up will receive a check for $3000
• Other semi-finalists will each receive $1000

Thanks to SRAM.





Photo of the Year

@SramMedia

69 Comments

  • + 34
 Too bad some weaker shots move on... I wish it wasn't the head-to-head format. I would have rather have just picked out of all of them which ones I thought should move on. That said, what a collection of amazing shots!
  • + 20
 yes ! PB should just show the 32 pics and allow us to click on our 16 favourites ... at the end of the day they pick the 16 most chosen pictures on the 32 ... Next year's format Hopefully @pinkbike
  • + 7
 @RedBurn: x2
Both the Milner and Cachon shots should be able to progress on.
  • + 5
 Agreed, should be more DH/Enduro, I dont think slalom is the best format for this competition.
  • + 0
 ..
  • + 8
 Too bad PB is full of f*cking idiots who vote for the roost shot simply because "OMG DIRT FLYING EVERYWHERE!"
  • + 3
 I was bummed to see an old hat contrived berm shot make it through the first round. Just no. Colin’s competing photo had much better composure.
  • + 20
 It seems like people get easily swayed by pretty landscapes and colorful skies.

I try to award craftsmanship and originalty, not postcard shots of place I'd like to go on vacation to :-)
Therefore, I both time gave the nods to the black and white photograph.

And seriously, the roost shot. Are we really goind to do this?
  • + 2
 You're right, i only voted for that Brendog shot because I've seen the film and i got a bit stoked - technically probably wasn't the better photo. I am ashamed...
  • + 0
 The jump one to clarify - says alot about the guy that he's in to POTY shots!
  • + 8
 It's a public vote contest, like a TV talent show. What do you expect?

Again, please run a "Photographer's choice" award in a straight vote format Pinkbike.
  • + 2
 "Favourite first round loser" straight public vote would be a nice bonus award too. Wink
  • + 1
 I go with shots that are interesting to me, both it terms of content and visually. I weigh technique heavily but there can be "perfect" shots that bore me. I think people generally vote the same way, with the one they like to look at. I think that's fine. I did like the black and white in match up 3 a lot more but I also shamelessly picked Brendog's roost shot.
  • - 1
 Man I love the roost shot
  • + 1
 @Ozziefish: i didnt see the DEATHGRIP movie yet.. we are STILL WAITING for the free premier e! (I know its coming Salute )
  • + 1
 Damnit, *two
  • + 1
 DAMN you roost shot!!!! Seriously, enough. Maybe if it was an ebike roost shot it would finally die on PB
  • + 3
 Its the most savage roost shot I've ever seen, its badass, and unique compared to other roost shots. If you watched the movie you'd know he no-braked that corner at about 30mph and this is the aftermath. Its super cool and I'm prepared to ride it all the way to the final round
  • + 1
 First, it seems like there was an inordinate number of landscape photos this year. I agree, I enjoy the scenery, but the fact that mountain bikers were also in the photo seemed almost incidental in a few of them. It was kind of like, here's this gorgeous backdrop -- oh, and those dots down there? Those are guys on bikes. Not exactly what I'm looking for in a mountain biking site. The guys on bikes should be the main story, not an add-on or afterthought.

As for black and white photography, it has its merits, but unfortunately I think it's at a disadvantage online. The medium is just not conducive to black and white photos. People are just not going to be as moved by it over a computer screen.

Finally, accept the roost! Roost muthaf#$%as! Roost! No way it doesn't make the final four.
  • + 11
 To every photographer eliminated, I think you guys need to still hold your head real high. This is one hell of a competition this year. You are all winners in my books, for real. Hats off to you all.
  • + 9
 Match up 4 was a shame, two of my favorite shots from this year... In match up 5 I didn't see that result coming, really thought Nathan's shot was worth a lote more! The same goes for match up 15, but that unfortunately you could see happening, it's a roost on pinkbike lol
  • + 4
 whats the reason behind the head to head format? who decides the match ups? Seems like some great photos have fallen already. Like Ruben's self portrait. its one things lining up a great photo, but then he goes and gets in the frame himself?!
  • + 3
 I guess this format generates both, more content and more traffic, something worth considering when you make a living out of the website.

Anyhow, the result will be the same; the most liked will win. It'd be unfair in case they had prizes for 2nd and 3rd
  • + 7
 Just curious, if round one had over 180000 votes, how in hell does it have only 65000 views?
  • + 1
 ether the voting page is counted differently than the article page. or like old YouTube Pb has trouble keeping count of high sudden traffic
(just a guess though)
  • + 2
 I don‘t get 12. One of my absolute favourites got kicked out by a shot, where I can‘t relate to the riding at all. Great shot without a doubt, but no „I wanna get out there“ vibe. I think this is majorly important, too, next to the more or less objective criteria...
  • + 4
 My finger is clearly not on the popular pulse. Some great photography lost out in round one. Frown
  • + 5
 The roost lives! Kill the roost!!
  • + 0
 The JB Liautard shot. Seriously? That whole setup is so contrived. The smoke between the jumps, the backlighting, etc. It looks like something a 12 year old would have come up with. In fact, I've seen attempts at that on the PB Friday Fails recently....

To be fair, the shot is well composed, well shot, and the rider is obviously skilled. Just a bit dull in execution.
  • + 4
 Too bad Luke Jeremy, you had my vote to go all the way.
  • + 1
 Yes, my favourite photo from the whole set.
  • + 1
 In match up 15 Colin Stewart got robbed. That roost picture is boring and standard. His picture is incredible and wickedly framed. Lame! You damn Diet Coke guzzling Donald Trump voting tasteless bastards!!
  • + 2
 Isn't the rider in the Dave Trumpore picture about to eat dirt? I know you gotta throw some shapes for the camera but that just looks like it's going wrong to me.
  • + 1
 Ok, so looking again I can see that as a fish eye like shot the angles might be skew from real life, still looks wrong though to me.
  • + 0
 I have no idea what's going on in that shot. Is he in the air and scrubbing (which would be cool, if you could tell at first glance, which I can't)? Is he on the ground and just turning (which would be pretty boring and kind of a weird body position)? It seems like a shot that you could do with the rider being stationary, I don't get any sense of dynamic movement from it.
  • + 3
 Definitley not a crash or a rider posing for the camera... I'm up a tree if that helps with perspective a bit.
  • + 2
 @Pedro404: Looks like he is about to totally eat shit. That's why it got my vote. Not all of mountain biking is killer whips and jumps. There is some pain in there as well!
  • + 4
 Still can't work out what the hell is going on with Bruno Longs picture?!?
  • + 6
 it's inverted I think, so what you see is the reflection in the water. Try turning it upside down.
  • + 4
 @Braindrain: Good shout! Had me stumped until now Wink
  • + 4
 @Braindrain: well spotted. I thought it was taken from under a willow tree. Shame it lost. One of my favorites.
  • + 2
 Bad day for black and white photography. None made it through the first round.
  • + 0
 to be fair, some b&w's were pretty flat though, others didn't have the rider as more than a pixel size and one wasnt mountain biking, on a mtb website. i think Rupert Fowler and Dave Trumpore to the final. Weak year though. Preferred other years personally.
  • + 2
 IMO the losers of 1,4,6,8 and 10 are better than some of the other winners.... IMO yadda yadda yadda
  • + 3
 That's like just your opinion man.
  • + 3
 Yeah, well, that's just, like, your opinion, man...
  • + 1
 Round 2 is harder, I agree with most of the votes so far... that Robb Thompson shot might be a post card but it makes me want to ride bikes...
  • + 3
 unlucky Dan and Luke, rad pics
  • + 1
 Thanks man, was up against some great competition!
  • + 2
 Ale Di Lullo was a banger Frown
  • + 2
 How does Matchup 4 add up to 100.4%?.....
  • + 1
 He may not be the best photographer, but Satchel Cronk definitely has the best name in mountain biking.
  • + 2
 Surprised to not see Bruno's shot in the next round, love the creativity!
  • + 1
 Most creative photo of the lot. Bummed it didn't even make it past the first round.
  • + 1
 Round 2, Match 6 is killing me. Probably my two favourite shots from the group.
  • + 1
 Just vote for calvin and dan ! Easy choice
  • + 2
 No more rooooooost shots. I cant take no moreeeeeee
  • + 1
 Filip Zuan FTW !! His picture shows the essence of MTB, what it(s all about ! Salute
  • + 1
 10 is boggling. How could a photo lacking general framing rules be considered one of the best photos of the year?
  • + 1
 Are there any rules in photohraphy still in 2018?
  • + 2
 Photography is art. There are no rules in art. There are guidelines but that shot looks great despite not following them.
  • + 0
 @szach: composition doesn’t matter in 2018?
  • + 2
 @Fluidworks: just because it isn't golden /thirds ratio does not make it not have a composition
  • + 2
 Please not the roost shot for the win Big Grin
  • + 1
 Oh but now match up 3 in round 2 pairs up the two strongest shots! :-(
  • + 1
 Clearly the rule of thirds did not work out in Match up 10's favor.
  • + 1
 Match up 6 winner all the way
  • + 1
 Matching up Dave with Calvin is just unethical...
  • + 0
 Match Up 7 should be the final...

Post a Comment



