Vote Now in Round 2 of the 2019 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest

Voting is now well underway in the 9th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest presented by Jenson USA Below are the Round 1 matchups and who won each after the votes were cast. Once you see whether your favorites made it through, head on over to the voting page and cast your votes for the next round!

The winner will join John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue, Sean Lee, Steve Shannon, Robb Thompson and Richard Baybutt in the Pinkbike Photo of the Year Hall of Fame.





Match Up 1 - Winner: Reuben Krabbe


Kyleigh Stewart. Sunrise at Sun Peaks bike park.
Reuben Krabbe: 55.2%

X
Oliver Parish: 44.8%



Match Up 2 - Winner: Sterling Lorence


Brett Rheeder during filming of Oahu segment of Anthill s Return to Earth Hawaii
Sterling Lorence: 59.4%

Logan Peat - Coast Gravity Park Sechelt BC - Ride or Die Shoot
X
Harookz: 40.6%


Match Up 3 - Winner: Ross Bell


Ross Bell: 68.7%

Rider - Dylan Forbes Location - Whistler BC markmackayphoto gmail.com
X
Mark Mackay: 31.3%


Match Up 4 - Winner: Bartek Pawlikowski


Exploring World on two wheels
Bartek Pawlikowski 52.5%

First tracks on a fresh line
X
Kelsey Toevs 47.5%


Match Up 5 - Winner: Boris Beyer


Boris Beyer: 87.4%

X
Samantha Saskia Dugon: 12.6%



Match Up 6 - Winner: Toby Crowley


Toby Crowley: 89.4%

Carson Storch in Pacific City OR
X
Paris Gore: 10.6%


Match Up 7 - Winner: Vlad Bakumenko


Photo Alexey Molotov Shabanov
Vlad Bakumenko: 82.6%

Conor MacFarlane and Nico Vink chasing reflections at Loosefest 2019.
X
Trevor Lyden: 17.4%


Match Up 8 - Winner: Matt Collins


Kirt Voreis taking it a step above.
Matt Collins: 65.5%

It s not always raining here in Seattle in fact late fall has been almost dusty.
X
Matt DeLorme: 34.5%


Match Up 9 - Winner: Nathan Hughes


Nathan Hughes: 68.4%

Deep Summer 2019
X
Lear Miller: 31.6%


Match Up 10 - Winner: JB Liautard


Ironic weather on the Canadian sunshine coast. The atmosphere is so special in those forests especially when the fog comes in and stays in the woods for the whole day.
JB Liautard 83.9%

X
Jay French 16.1%



Match Up 11 - Winner: Chris Pilling


Back flip tail whip off the drop for Rheeder.
Chris Pilling: 66.4%

From Parallel
X
Ian Collins: 33.6%



Match Up 12 - Winner: Steve Shannon


Steve Shannon: 75.8%

imagine the endless terrain where everything s rideable without touching a shovel
X
Bartek Wolinski: 24.2%


Match Up 13 - Winner: Andy Lloyd


08.04.19. Scotty Laughland at Glyncorrwg for Mountain Biking UK. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography
Andy Lloyd: 62.2%

X
Dylan Sherrard: 37.8%



Match Up 14 - Winner: Luca Commeti


Greg and Kyle catching some last minute light overlooking east county San Diego on some private jumps.
Luca Cometti: 73.7%

Kaos Seagrave figured the best way to see the the track was from a birds eye view from high above
X
Dave Trumpore: 26.3%


Match Up 15 - Winner: Manuel Sulzer


Shooting for 720 Protections new Awake helmet in the Dolomites with Cadini di Misurina mountain group in the background. www.manuelsulzer.de
Manuel Sulzer: 75.1%

When ya can stretch those lethargic legs in the backyard n drink in virtuously valiant views like this... well life ain t bad sonny Jim life ain t bad.
X
Luke Jarmey: 24.9%


Match Up 16 - Winner: Sam Needham


Scrubs down the woods.
Sam Needham 71.9%

X
Matt Wood 28.1%


