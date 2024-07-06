Powered by Outside

Round 5 Fantasy DH League Results - Les Gets DH World Cup 2024

Jul 6, 2024
by Pinkbike Staff  
photo


The results are in for the fifth round of Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League, presented by the good people at Five Ten. Check out how you did in the Global ranking. At the end of the season, one lucky player will take home a $5000 USD cash prize*.

Rosters are unlocked now so you can swap out your team ahead of the World Championships in Andorra next month.


DH World Cup Round 5
Les Gets, France

photo
@dtsabas 's Round 5 team
First Place:

@dtsabas picked the highest-scoring team for this round and received 151 points

@rosl is still in the overall league lead with 393 points.




Prizes
The League is open to everyone, but prizes are only available for contestants from the US, Australia, Canada, Germany and the UK. If the top contestant is not from one of these countries, prizes will go to the next eligible person.

photo
Round 5 // Les Gets, France

Each race round will have a prize for the Top Fantasy Team of that round. One person will take home two fresh pairs of shoes and an athlete-signed jersey. We will update this article shortly once we've confirmed the eligibility for the winner. See Official Rules for details.


photo

Grand Prize / Season Overall

At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get a $5000 USD cash prize*. Yep, cold hard cash to spend on whatever you want. Should there be multiple teams with the same total cumulative points scores, the grand prize will be awarded to whoever scored the highest points in round race #1. See Official Rules for details.

In addition to the Grand Prize, $5000 USD will be donated by Five Ten in honour of the Grand Prize winner to their charity of choice of Grow Cycling Foundation, Trash Free Trails or the Athlete Recovery Fund. See Official Rules for details.



2024 Race Schedule:

May 3-5: UCI DH World Cup #1 - Fort William, Scotland
May 17-19: UCI DH World Cup #2 - Bielsko Biala, Poland
June 7-9: UCI DH World Cup #3 - Leogang, Austria
June 14-16: UCI DH World Cup #4 - Val di Sole, Italy
July 5-7: UCI DH World Cup #5 - Haute-Savoie, France
August 28-September 1: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships – Pal Arinsal/Vallnord, Andorra
September 6-8: UCI DH World Cup #6 - Loudenvielle, France
October 4-6: UCI DH World Cup #7 - Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada

Good luck!



Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Five Ten

photo

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Purchase will not increase your chances of winning. The Contest begins on 18 March 2024 at 09:00:01 a.m. PDT and ends on October 6, 2024 at 11:59 PM PDT. Anyone can participate in the Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League Game but the The Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League Contest whereby participants can win prizes (“Contest”) is open only to legal residents of Australia, Canada (except the Province of Québec), Germany, United Kingdom, and 50 United States and DC who are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in theirjurisdiction of residence. The Contest begins on 18 March 2024 at 09:00:01 a.m. PDT and ends on 6 October 2024 at 11:59:59 PM PDT. *5,000 USD cash portion of the grand prize will be awarded in a form of a check if the winner is from US or Canada; and will be awarded as a bank wire transfer if the winner is from Australia, Germany or UK.

Winners outside of the United States will receive the cash prize in their local currency as of the date of prize award according the current foreign exchange rate. If the Grand Prize winner is from Australia, Canada, Germany or the UK, s/he will have to provide their bank wire transfer information at a duly licensed financial institution in order to receive the Grand Prize. See Official Rules for full details on eligibility requirements, how to play, and prize description. Void in Province of Quebec and where prohibited. Sponsor: Outside Interactive.

3 Comments
  • 5 0
 Holy shit that winning team is just soooo good! Hate how obvious it is in hindsight. That dude has a crystal ball!
  • 1 0
 Every week my best rider gets removed. I looked on Wednesday and it still seared under 1.5m I just checked this morning and perron is gone. I took a punt pre season on riders making big come backs across the season but then you aren't rewarded. Bit of a shit system tbh.
  • 1 0
 Strange week







