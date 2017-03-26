RACING

Round One in One Minute – EWS Rotorua 2017 – Video

Mar 26, 2017
by Enduro World Series  

To say the opening round of the Enduro World Series for 2017 was a challenge would be an understatement. Here's a quick tease of the action to tease the palette.


MENTIONS: @EnduroWorldSeries


