Round Up: 13 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now

Mar 13, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

SRAM Drivetrain Development Centre Schweinfurt visit January 2015
ROUND UP
Bike Industry Jobs
March 2023


We thought we'd round up some of the more awesome-looking job opportunities in the bike industry that we've seen lately. The ones where you're most likely to be able to jump out for a ride at lunch or get to geek over bike-related things all day.

Don't see anything that you're interested in? Many of these companies have multiple jobs posted on their websites, so we'd recommend doing a deep dive into the career section on each company's website. Still nothing? Lots of companies will have a jobs@ email address for you to send your resume to and they'll reach out if something comes up that is suited to your skillset. Happy hunting!



Marin
Independent Sales Representative

bigquotesThe Independent Sales Representative (Rep) is directly responsible for the revenue generation in his/her territory. It is the primary responsibility of the Representative to grow the market of the Marin Bikes Brand. In a manner consistent with the goals of the company and to ensure Marin is being represented in a positive and professional image in the given territory. Marin

(Learn More)



Wolf Tooth
Marketing Manager

bigquotesWolf Tooth is in search of a bike nerd to join the marketing team. This is a person who has experience in marketing strategy, content creation, and digital campaign management. The ideal candidate is a generalist who has a background working at a small business, is independent, and is eager to take initiative and learn new skills. This person needs to be curious, creative, collaborative, detail-oriented, and never satisfied with the phrase “good enough.” Wolf Tooth

(Learn More)



Giant
Account Executive

bigquotesGiant is currently seeking an Account Executive for the No. Kentucky/Ohio Regions who will grow business revenue and profit within their market through effective relationships, confirming our brands are well represented as the primary partner. Giant

(Learn More)


Commencal USA
Mechanic

bigquotesWe are looking for a candidate who is passionate about mountain bikes, has experience working directly with modern-day high-end mountain bikes, and enjoys making customers feel welcome as they visit our showroom. The position is primarily based at our Golden, Colorado location but there are many opportunities for our mechanics to join in on local and national demo events and races. Commencal USA

(Learn More)


Yeti Cycles
AR Staff Accountant

bigquotesWe are looking for a smart, humble, and hard-working individual to maintain the Accounts Receivable for Yeti Cycles. The position will work directly with the Controller and Accounting Supervisor to oversee Yeti’s financial needs. The ideal candidate will have a general accounting background and strong understanding of the outdoor industry. The ability to understand the larger financial picture and handle confidential information is critical to this position. We are looking for someone who cares about the details and performs critical thinking to ensure we are collecting from customers while still delivering product to our dealer and distributors. Yeti Cycles

(Learn More)



SRAM
CAD Technician

bigquotesWe are looking for a CAD Technician to join the team in San Luis Obispo, CA to support the development of front drivetrain products for a bicycle. In this role, you will assist in the creation, review, and timely release of engineering documentation that is error-free. SRAM

(Learn More)


Industry Nine
Senior Engineer

bigquotesSeeking an experienced engineer(degree not necessary)who can create new designs for bicycle components. Strength/weight ratios and designs are paramount. Work proficiency required with ability to draw complex shapes. We prefer machining experience. Optimally, this person would be able to draw, use CAM packages to program CNC machines, and assist machinists in making final product. Can be self-sufficient on a CNC, highly desired ability with higher pay. Industry Nine

(Learn More)



BMC USA
Inside Sales Support and Customer Service

bigquotesWe are looking to add two new members to the Inside Sales and Customer Service Team at our office in Scotts Valley, CA. We’re looking for passionate and motivated individuals to help to better service our rider needs across the BMC, SCOR, and Adicta Lab brands. BMC USA

(Learn More)



PIERER New Mobility North America
Marketing Communications Specialist

bigquotesWorking with our family of bicycle brands, (FELT Bicycles, Husqvarna E-Bicycles and GASGAS Bicycles), our Marketing Communications Specialist will be the amplifier for messaging on our collection of bicycle and e-bicycle brands through media, advertising, and PR as well as other aspects of marketing such as social media and trade marketing. PIERER New Mobility North America

(Learn More)
Felt Decree 2018



Pivot Cycles
Demo Technician

bigquotesPivot Cycles is seeking a highly organized, detail-oriented mechanic with a passion for cycling to join our team. The Demo Technician supports and maintains the demo bike fleet in cooperation with the sales and marketing teams. Candidates will need to have exemplary people skills to work with the public with travel required 1-2 weekends per month during spring, summer and fall.

Demo Drivers are selected out of the Demo Technicians to go on the road full time when a position is available. Demo Technicians must be willing to transition to a Demo Driver role and travel full time (11 of 12 months), in 1-2 years. Pivot Cycles

(Learn More)



Orange Bikes
Warranty / Support Manager

bigquotesWe are looking for a Warranty Manager to come on board and help keep Orange Bikes at the forefront of the industry. This is a pivotal role and will see you involved in many aspects of Orange Bikes customer services requirements.

The candidate needs to have a great customer service and a good technical / mechanical understanding of all kinds of bikes. Orange Bikes

(Learn More)
Orange 279 - photo Satchel Cronk



Muc-Off
Internal Sales Representative

bigquotesThe successful applicant will be responsible for providing sales support to our dealer network.

This is not a role for the faint hearted, Muc-Off moves at a rapid pace and you will need to have the ability to think on your feet, re-prioritise quickly and problem solve. Meticulous organisation will be crucial. Muc-Off

(Learn More)



Scott
Additive Manufacturing Engineer

bigquotesThe Engineer will have opportunities to touch all parts of the sport equipment creation process and have access to the latest technologies and innovations. This is an opportunity to be part of a great success story as SCOTT Sports S.A. builds a new AM line for product development and manufacturing. Scott

(Learn More)




44 Comments

  • 48 0
 Maybe the Scott engineer can add some ports to the side of the head tube.
  • 24 0
 That’s obviously the subtractive manufacturing engineer’s job.
  • 28 0
 SRAM's looking for experienced CAD engineer's that want to work for amazon warehouse wages? lol
50k in slo you better be living with mom n dad or in your car.
  • 2 0
 Only $50k? I didn’t see the salary listed.
  • 4 0
 @generictrailrider: yep, 50k and you have to move to San Luis Obispo with rent that rivals San Francisco.
  • 1 0
 @generictrailrider: $50-65k, depending on experience.
  • 2 0
 Yeah, what a joke. A studio apartment's average rent is around $1.8k a month in SBO (with average rent in general being $2,500), so potentially half of your post-tax wages would be going just to rent a tiny apartment.
  • 2 0
 @nickfranko: dang. I’m dating myself here but I paid $425/month in SLO in 2002 for half of a 2/1 apartment.
  • 5 0
 But you get to work on 'front drivetrain' products. Front derailleur joke goes here.
  • 3 0
 @generictrailrider: even 3-4 years ago you could pay that, things blew up really quickly.
  • 3 0
 Imma preface my comment by clarifying that I am fully a proponent of folks being paid living wages for the places they are working in, and I don’t think 50k is that for SLO. But I’m looking at that listing, and I see that minimum quals are an associates degree or two years of applicable experience. I’m not saying that that justifies paying someone peanuts, but I guess I’m just struck by, like, I didn’t even know you could be considered an engineer with a two year degree. I mean, that’s an “engineer,” not an Engineer, right?
  • 1 0
 @lowkeyokeydokey: Hey no one is saying you can’t have a second or third job. /s
  • 14 2
 Yeti's post seems like a list of all the things they've had problems with from their previous employees. Yikes.

"Smart, humble, and hardworking" is like the employers' version of "Light, durable, and cheap": pick two.
  • 4 0
 Plus the pay starts at 40k... Yikes!
  • 2 0
 @40k its more like "smart, humble, hardworking...pick none".
  • 11 0
 ... come on board and help keep Orange Bikes at the forefront of the industry. This is a single pivotal role..
  • 9 0
 Keep Orange at the “forefront” of the industry? That’s a good chuckle.
  • 8 0
 Warranty manager at Orange? Sounds like you’ll be busy!
  • 8 0
 Its a pivotal role. I'm assuming the role will be very single minded.
  • 8 1
 That Marin job. Talk about passive aggressive language. So basically hit your numbers or you’re toast. Nice!

@marin; sales has moved on from the 80s and so have the best sales people.
  • 6 0
 Second prize is a set of steak knives.
  • 1 0
 @BrambleLee: Third prize is you’re fired.
  • 1 0
 @BrambleLee: Third place, you're fired.
  • 7 0
 "Seeking an experienced engineer (degree not necessary)"

Then you aren't seeking an engineer you are possibly seeking a product designer or a draftsperson but most likely just an underpaid CAD user.
  • 3 0
 Doesn’t make me feel real good about my 2 broken industry nine stems that weren’t crash related and were torqued to spec.
  • 2 0
 "As a self-proclaimed engineer....."
  • 1 0
 @dualsuspensiondave: cube frames designer does not have a degree: m.pinkbike.com/news/michael-prell-from-the-top-interview-2016.html
  • 3 0
 @lightone: And I would not purchase a Cube bicycle.
  • 5 0
 What’s better than not having industry deals? Not needing them! Left the bike industry 3 years ago, work half as much, and make almost twice the salary. I pay full pop these days and don’t even miss a minute. These jobs are a joke. Riding bikes > working in bikes.
  • 7 0
 Still no professional procrastinator roles....damn
  • 4 0
 They don’t have government jobs in the uk?
  • 7 0
 Awesome looking job opportunities? Is this from the Onion?
  • 4 0
 the bike industry - the perfect place to go to work more hours and make less money =/
  • 5 0
 @twonsarelli: Getting out of the ski/bike industry was the best thing I ever did for my love of the sports.
  • 1 0
 Commencal, get real. 38k to 43k on the front range is barely above minimum wage and you want these qualifications?

- Minimum of 2 years' experience in the bike industry as a mechanic
- Highly organized and an extreme attention to detail
- Knowledge in modern day mountain bikes technologies
- Knowledge in E-bike diagnoses and repairs preferred
- Customer driven and a team player
- Ski / Snowboard assembly and tuning experience is a plus
- Ability to stand on your feet all day and move packages up to 60lbs
- Willingness to work on Saturdays and help on events taking place in CO and out of state

Denver's min wage is $17.29 - $35963 a year full time. Basically they want experienced mechanics to work for the same wage anyone could get at McDonalds. Insanity.
  • 3 0
 Who is taking these jobs with these ridiculous salaries? In-n-out is paying more than this…
  • 2 0
 Low pay, hard work and long hours....

"NoBoDy wAnTs tO wOrk!"
  • 1 0
 BRP (Bombardier) who now owns Pinion gearbox is hiring in all kinds of departments to develop their new E-bike. All jobs are up in Bromont Quebec.
  • 1 0
 orange warranty manager - nothing to do one he bike has more than 1y already !
  • 1 0
 Paging @brianpark, that gig at Scott is your ticket out of the Outside Inc machine.
  • 1 0
 time to update my resume with several lies.
  • 1 0
 You’re already at the forefront of the industry. My Enforcer/Pubes is the future of Mountaingravcommuter packing. One bike to rule them all, except I have seven bikes.
They should be coming to you. No need to audition.
  • 1 0
 Is that a new Yeti?
  • 1 4
 [PB readers anxiously scrolling through to see if anyone's hiring dentists]





