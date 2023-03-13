Round Up: 13 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now

We are looking for a smart, humble, and hard-working individual to maintain the Accounts Receivable for Yeti Cycles. The position will work directly with the Controller and Accounting Supervisor to oversee Yeti’s financial needs. The ideal candidate will have a general accounting background and strong understanding of the outdoor industry. The ability to understand the larger financial picture and handle confidential information is critical to this position. We are looking for someone who cares about the details and performs critical thinking to ensure we are collecting from customers while still delivering product to our dealer and distributors. — Yeti Cycles