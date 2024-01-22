Round Up: 13 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now

We thought we'd round up some of the more awesome-looking job opportunities in the bike industry that we've seen lately. The ones where you're most likely to be able to jump out for a ride at lunch or get to geek over bike-related things all day.
Don't see anything that you're interested in? Many of these companies have multiple jobs posted on their websites, so we'd recommend doing a deep dive into the career section on each company's website. Still nothing? Lots of companies will have a jobs@ email address for you to send your resume to and they'll reach out if something comes up that is suited to your skillset. Happy hunting!
Hunt Wheels & Privateer Bikes
MTB Brand Manager
The Rider Firm USA seeks an exceptional candidate to fill the role of MTB US Brand Manager. In this full-time role, you will work in person 5 days per week in our Boulder HQ, bridging the worlds of product development, engineering, supply chain and marketing.— The Rider Firm USA
The International Police Mountain Bike Association (IPMBA) seeks an exceptional executive to lead this dynamic association of over 2500 public safety cyclists. We provide standardized, specialized training to public safety personnel throughout the United States and Canada.— IPMBA
The Graphic Designer conceptualizes, develops, and implements visual design solutions that meet communication strategies and reflect SRAM’s brand identity. The communications are implemented in a wide range of graphic applications including print, environment, social media, digital, motion, soft goods, and emerging media.— SRAM
We are now recruiting for an additional Warranty Technician to join our Warranty Team based at Knowlhill, Milton Keynes to help us maintain our high standards and to be part of our continuing success story.
Reporting to the Warranty & GSR Manager, the successful candidate will have experience in managing own workload, with responsibility of warranty review and decision making. He/she will need to be an enthusiastic team player with a proven track record of achieving their goals.— Madison
As the business continues to grow at a fast pace, we have a new position for a Videographer/Photographer who will support our global bicycle & powersports content team, at our Head Office in Poole, Dorset.
The Videographer/Photographer is responsible for maintaining a high standard and level of content for our bicycle & powersports division. Supporting the Head of Content and team in delivering content on time and in full, this role is an exciting blend of hands-on camera operation, to editing and planning. The role would suit an individual with all round production skills and capabilities.— Muc-Off
Forbidden Bike Company is growing and looking to add a bookkeeper to the team! Our ideal candidate will be responsible for timely and accurate processing of payments, expenditures, and maintaining the accuracy of the accounting system.— aaa
As Brand Coordinator at Shimano, you would facilitator between Sales/ Marketing/Product teams and the Customer / Consumer contributing to the execution of an excellent marketing plan. We are looking for someone who is proactive in approach. One who can bring about new ideas and implement them and is willing to work as a team.— Shimano
You will join a collaborative ERP team focused on continually improving our SAP S/4 HANA and SAC platforms and also be a part of a green field implementation for our sister company, Cervelo. You will work directly with the Finance and Controlling subject matter experts and Business Systems Analysts to align on system and process improvement opportunities and priorities. This will involve managing demand for new capabilities, process improvements, data quality, and leveraging application software capabilities.— Santa Cruz
As a warranty coordinator you will play a critical role in providing post purchase services to our end consumer. This includes troubleshooting technical issues, processing warranty claims, as well as handling logistics and documentation. This is a customer facing role with a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction through professional communication and efficient task processing.— YT
Due to SRAM’s advancing presence in the E-Bike market, we are looking for a Regulatory Compliance Engineer at one of our offices in Germany to support us with the ongoing and newly emerging tasks and challenges.—SRAM
what is that - through headset cable routing?! $10k fine!!
Bike Industry.... do better.