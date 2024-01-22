Round Up: 13 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now

As the business continues to grow at a fast pace, we have a new position for a Videographer/Photographer who will support our global bicycle & powersports content team, at our Head Office in Poole, Dorset.



The Videographer/Photographer is responsible for maintaining a high standard and level of content for our bicycle & powersports division. Supporting the Head of Content and team in delivering content on time and in full, this role is an exciting blend of hands-on camera operation, to editing and planning. The role would suit an individual with all round production skills and capabilities. — Muc-Off