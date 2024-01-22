Round Up: 13 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now

We thought we'd round up some of the more awesome-looking job opportunities in the bike industry that we've seen lately. The ones where you're most likely to be able to jump out for a ride at lunch or get to geek over bike-related things all day.

Don't see anything that you're interested in? Many of these companies have multiple jobs posted on their websites, so we'd recommend doing a deep dive into the career section on each company's website. Still nothing? Lots of companies will have a jobs@ email address for you to send your resume to and they'll reach out if something comes up that is suited to your skillset. Happy hunting!



Hunt Wheels & Privateer Bikes
MTB Brand Manager

bigquotesThe Rider Firm USA seeks an exceptional candidate to fill the role of MTB US Brand Manager. In this full-time role, you will work in person 5 days per week in our Boulder HQ, bridging the worlds of product development, engineering, supply chain and marketing. The Rider Firm USA

Salary Range: $50,000 - $65,000

(Learn More)
Hunt Trail Wide 29er wheels



International Police Mountain Bike Association
Executive Director

bigquotesThe International Police Mountain Bike Association (IPMBA) seeks an exceptional executive to lead this dynamic association of over 2500 public safety cyclists. We provide standardized, specialized training to public safety personnel throughout the United States and Canada. IPMBA

Salary Range: $90,000 - $100,000

(Learn More)
photo



Berd Spokes
Independent Sales Representative

bigquotesBerd is seeking experienced, proven dealer reps for all markets covering the USA. Berd Spokes

(Learn More)
photo



Specialized
Rider Care Representative

bigquotesWe’re looking for a Rider Care Representative to join Specialized UK, providing first-class customer service support to our retail partners and fellow riders. Specialized

(Learn More)
photo



SRAM
Graphic Designer

bigquotesThe Graphic Designer conceptualizes, develops, and implements visual design solutions that meet communication strategies and reflect SRAM’s brand identity. The communications are implemented in a wide range of graphic applications including print, environment, social media, digital, motion, soft goods, and emerging media. SRAM

(Learn More)
photo



Madison
Warranty Technician

bigquotesWe are now recruiting for an additional Warranty Technician to join our Warranty Team based at Knowlhill, Milton Keynes to help us maintain our high standards and to be part of our continuing success story.

Reporting to the Warranty & GSR Manager, the successful candidate will have experience in managing own workload, with responsibility of warranty review and decision making. He/she will need to be an enthusiastic team player with a proven track record of achieving their goals. Madison

(Learn More)
Madison Saracen Team Myst 2017 Bikes and Kits



Muc-Off
Videographer/Photographer

bigquotesAs the business continues to grow at a fast pace, we have a new position for a Videographer/Photographer who will support our global bicycle & powersports content team, at our Head Office in Poole, Dorset.

The Videographer/Photographer is responsible for maintaining a high standard and level of content for our bicycle & powersports division. Supporting the Head of Content and team in delivering content on time and in full, this role is an exciting blend of hands-on camera operation, to editing and planning. The role would suit an individual with all round production skills and capabilities. Muc-Off

(Learn More)
photo



Forbidden Bikes
Bookkeeper

bigquotesForbidden Bike Company is growing and looking to add a bookkeeper to the team! Our ideal candidate will be responsible for timely and accurate processing of payments, expenditures, and maintaining the accuracy of the accounting system. aaa

Salary Range: $25-28/hr

(Learn More)
Forbidden Druid V2 photo Liam Morgan



Trek
Prototype Technician - Fabricator Welder

bigquotesJoin Trek Bikes as a Prototype Machinist and Fabricator Welder, where you'll play a pivotal role in creating high-tolerance prototypes from conception to completion. Trek

(Learn More)
photo



Shimano
Brand Coordinator

bigquotesAs Brand Coordinator at Shimano, you would facilitator between Sales/ Marketing/Product teams and the Customer / Consumer contributing to the execution of an excellent marketing plan. We are looking for someone who is proactive in approach. One who can bring about new ideas and implement them and is willing to work as a team. Shimano

(Learn More)
Shimano Deore on Vancouver s North Shore 2020



Santa Cruz
Solutions Architect

bigquotesYou will join a collaborative ERP team focused on continually improving our SAP S/4 HANA and SAC platforms and also be a part of a green field implementation for our sister company, Cervelo. You will work directly with the Finance and Controlling subject matter experts and Business Systems Analysts to align on system and process improvement opportunities and priorities. This will involve managing demand for new capabilities, process improvements, data quality, and leveraging application software capabilities. Santa Cruz

(Learn More)
photo



YT
Warranty Coordinator

bigquotesAs a warranty coordinator you will play a critical role in providing post purchase services to our end consumer. This includes troubleshooting technical issues, processing warranty claims, as well as handling logistics and documentation. This is a customer facing role with a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction through professional communication and efficient task processing. YT

Salary Range: $20-23/hr

(Learn More)
photo



SRAM
Regulatory Compliance Engineer

bigquotesDue to SRAM’s advancing presence in the E-Bike market, we are looking for a Regulatory Compliance Engineer at one of our offices in Germany to support us with the ongoing and newly emerging tasks and challenges.SRAM

(Learn More)
photo



24 Comments
  • 42 0
 mountain bike police?
what is that - through headset cable routing?! $10k fine!!
  • 2 2
 Sentence: Having cables routed in through your mouth and out through your ass.
  • 29 1
 MTB Brand Manager... Salary = barely enough to afford a room in the basement of your mum's house.

Bike Industry.... do better.
  • 10 0
 Bike industry is not where its at for making a livable wage. Reminds me the time I applied at Santa Cruz for west coast account executive and the pay was less than a bike shop manager… ridiculous
  • 8 0
 @porkchopsandwich: Mum would still have to be charging rent in Boulder... haha
  • 3 1
 That doesn't scream 'exceptional' candidate to me.
  • 3 0
 In Boulder of all places. You'd have to sleep in your car.
  • 4 0
 Seriously. That PM role for Hunt is less than 1/2 the market value. Add that to needing to live in Boulder, which has a much higher cost of living than most places in the US. It's a sad reminder for why I got out of working in this industry.
  • 2 0
 @wako29: I deluded myself into thinking that 17 years in the industry would leave me with good options and solid financial stability. Think again. I’m ecstatic to have moved on, but I’ll remember all of those years fondly nonetheless.
  • 3 0
 In an industry where the answer to every question is a Shreddit maybe you don’t need experience, just supportive parents and a mustache.
  • 1 0
 Considering that a brand manager spends most of their time on hootsuite, CRM software and social media, the 5 days per week in-person requirement is a joke. But hey, people with "3+ year experience" don't know much better, perhaps?
  • 1 0
 @tremeer023: EXACTLY! How can you expect to attract committed, talented people with piss poor wages relative to every other industry. It reads like " I am looking for a high end carbon race bike but I wont pay more than $2,100"
  • 17 0
 Yeah, $50-65k for a Brand Manager-level position in Boulder is laughable.
  • 7 0
 Agreed. The breadth and depth of experience they're requiring should command a much higher salary.
  • 1 0
 Its pathetic. Do not support this brand
  • 13 0
 No wonder the bike industry is in the red, with these salaries, it’s clearly run by children!
  • 4 0
 YT Warranty Coordinator. Fix all the issues but forget about a living wage, peasant.
  • 4 0
 Solutions Architect writeup induces heavy eye glazing.
  • 3 0
 Wow. Bike industry is REALLY hurting if you can make more money flipping burgers than doing these positions.
  • 4 0
 20k bikes and minimum wage employees
  • 2 0
 If I were young that fabricator/welder job would be calling me.
  • 1 0
 Brand Manager up to $65K in Colorado Front Range...that's basically poverty level
  • 1 0
 why are we so weird in the UK not advertising salary
Below threshold threads are hidden







