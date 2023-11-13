Round Up: 14 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now

We thought we'd round up some of the more awesome-looking job opportunities in the bike industry that we've seen lately. The ones where you're most likely to be able to jump out for a ride at lunch or get to geek over bike-related things all day.
Don't see anything that you're interested in? Many of these companies have multiple jobs posted on their websites, so we'd recommend doing a deep dive into the career section on each company's website. Still nothing? Lots of companies will have a jobs@ email address for you to send your resume to and they'll reach out if something comes up that is suited to your skillset. Happy hunting!
YT
Customer Service Agent
A fantastic opportunity has arisen for an enthusiastic Customer Service Agent to join our new YT UK team. You will be based in our office in Guildford (The Mill) but will also be able to work from home up to 2 days a week.
The mission for the Customer Service Agent is to represent the YT brand in the UK.— YT
Our global Sales Graduate Program provides you a unique opportunity of 12 months development in our Specialty Tires markets with excellent Sales career opportunities afterwards.
The learning journey is offering you local and global business assignments, functional trainings, product know-how related to Bicycle as well as professional networking within our international organization.— Continental
Located in our Denver office, we have an exciting opportunity for a Director, Sustainability with responsibility for the strategy and execution of Gates sustainability initiatives across our global operations in alignment with our strategic business objectives.— Gates
The Rider Firm seeks an exceptional candidate to fill the role of HUNT Dropbar Marketing Specialist. In this full-time role, you will work in-person three days per week in our West Sussex HQ, bridging the worlds of product development, engineering, supply chain and marketing.— Hunt
As a Senior Product Designer, you will collaborate with Product Management, Software Engineering, and Industrial Design to support a user-centered product direction across multiple product-lines. This will allow you to: Embody and evangelize a process of research-based inquiry and iteration. Craft simple, effortless user experiences from complex systems.— SRAM
As an Alias Modeler at Scott Sports SA, you will be involved in projects from sketch to concept, prototype and production. Your design and surfacing expertise, whilst collaborating with product design, visualization, graphic design, engineering, and marketing, will ensure that Scott Sports continues to develop industry leading products.— Scott
We are looking for a production 3D Artist to propel our digital visualization team to the next level. You will be working on some of the most exciting cycling products in the world, using your skill and talent to create photo-realistic product visualizations at a world-class level.— Trek
As a Technical Warranty Lead for Hunt Wheels & Privateer Bikes, you will oversee the department and also be responsible for providing exceptional customer service and operating hands-on day-to-day receiving and processing returns, repairs, and warranty claims for both Hunt Wheels and Privateer Bikes.— The Rider Firm
Located in our Englewood office, you will ensure bicycle market customers receive the best technical support possible through product selection, troubleshooting, warranty processing, and bicycle design guidance.— Gates
To drive product development projects to target launch and stable production, keep the organization informed about project progress, barriers, successes and improve Quality, Execution and Productivity. The Team Lead will support the Drivetrain product line either in our Düsseldorf or Schweinfurt location.— SRAM
In this role you will work directly on the Drive Unit projects. You will ensure that our Drive Units are the benchmark regarding noise, vibration and harshness and deliver the absolute best cycling experience to Specialized riders around the world.— Specialized
Yikes that is is not a lot of money to live in Boulder CO. Sad to see such poor wages for such an important role at a company. After purchase support is so important for a mountain bike brand, and its hard to imagine someone is motivated to do a great job barely scraping by.
If you wonder why warranty and customer support (and engineering, and manufacturing) aren't so hot on your 10k new bike-THIS is why!!!!!
