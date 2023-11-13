Round Up: 14 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now

Nov 13, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

photo
ROUND UP
Bike Industry Jobs
November 2023


We thought we'd round up some of the more awesome-looking job opportunities in the bike industry that we've seen lately. The ones where you're most likely to be able to jump out for a ride at lunch or get to geek over bike-related things all day.

Don't see anything that you're interested in? Many of these companies have multiple jobs posted on their websites, so we'd recommend doing a deep dive into the career section on each company's website. Still nothing? Lots of companies will have a jobs@ email address for you to send your resume to and they'll reach out if something comes up that is suited to your skillset. Happy hunting!



YT
Customer Service Agent

bigquotesA fantastic opportunity has arisen for an enthusiastic Customer Service Agent to join our new YT UK team. You will be based in our office in Guildford (The Mill) but will also be able to work from home up to 2 days a week.

The mission for the Customer Service Agent is to represent the YT brand in the UK. YT

(Learn More)
photo



Continental
Sales Graduate Trainee Program

bigquotesOur global Sales Graduate Program provides you a unique opportunity of 12 months development in our Specialty Tires markets with excellent Sales career opportunities afterwards.

The learning journey is offering you local and global business assignments, functional trainings, product know-how related to Bicycle as well as professional networking within our international organization. Continental

(Learn More)
Continental Argotal Review



FSA
Tech and Warranty Representative

bigquotesFull Speed Ahead (FSA) is hiring for a Tech position in Mukilteo, WA. We are looking for someone with GREAT customer service skills, professional behavior, and mechanic experience. FSA

(Learn More)
photo



Gates
Director, Sustainability

bigquotesLocated in our Denver office, we have an exciting opportunity for a Director, Sustainability with responsibility for the strategy and execution of Gates sustainability initiatives across our global operations in alignment with our strategic business objectives. Gates

(Learn More)
Zerode Carbon Drive



Hunt
Dropbar Marketing Specialist

bigquotesThe Rider Firm seeks an exceptional candidate to fill the role of HUNT Dropbar Marketing Specialist. In this full-time role, you will work in-person three days per week in our West Sussex HQ, bridging the worlds of product development, engineering, supply chain and marketing. Hunt

(Learn More)
Hunt Trail Wide 29er wheels



Endura
Independent Sales Representatives

bigquotesEndura is seeking experienced independent sales representatives to manage territories, build the brand, and grow sales with existing and new accounts. Endura

(Learn More)
photo



SRAM
Senior Product Designer

bigquotesAs a Senior Product Designer, you will collaborate with Product Management, Software Engineering, and Industrial Design to support a user-centered product direction across multiple product-lines. This will allow you to: Embody and evangelize a process of research-based inquiry and iteration. Craft simple, effortless user experiences from complex systems. SRAM

(Learn More)
photo



Scott
3D Design Modeller

bigquotesAs an Alias Modeler at Scott Sports SA, you will be involved in projects from sketch to concept, prototype and production. Your design and surfacing expertise, whilst collaborating with product design, visualization, graphic design, engineering, and marketing, will ensure that Scott Sports continues to develop industry leading products. Scott

(Learn More)
photo



Trek
3D Artist – Production Product Visualization

bigquotesWe are looking for a production 3D Artist to propel our digital visualization team to the next level. You will be working on some of the most exciting cycling products in the world, using your skill and talent to create photo-realistic product visualizations at a world-class level. Trek

(Learn More)
photo



The Rider Firm
Technical Warranty Lead

bigquotesAs a Technical Warranty Lead for Hunt Wheels & Privateer Bikes, you will oversee the department and also be responsible for providing exceptional customer service and operating hands-on day-to-day receiving and processing returns, repairs, and warranty claims for both Hunt Wheels and Privateer Bikes. The Rider Firm

(Learn More)
Privateer 161



Gates
Bicycle Lab Manager

bigquotesLocated in our Englewood office, you will ensure bicycle market customers receive the best technical support possible through product selection, troubleshooting, warranty processing, and bicycle design guidance. Gates

(Learn More)
photo



SRAM
Team Lead E-Bike

bigquotesTo drive product development projects to target launch and stable production, keep the organization informed about project progress, barriers, successes and improve Quality, Execution and Productivity. The Team Lead will support the Drivetrain product line either in our Düsseldorf or Schweinfurt location. SRAM

(Learn More)
photo



Specialized
Noise, Vibration & Harshness Engineer e-Bike

bigquotesIn this role you will work directly on the Drive Unit projects. You will ensure that our Drive Units are the benchmark regarding noise, vibration and harshness and deliver the absolute best cycling experience to Specialized riders around the world. Specialized

(Learn More)
photo



We Are One Composites
Digital Marketing

We Are One Composites is looking for a "digital marketing candidate that has the ability to provide value within an E-commerce environment."

(Learn More)
We Are One Prototype DH Bike. Photo credit Aedan Skinner



Posted In:
Industry News Job Postings


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,835 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
SaddleSpur’s New Saddle, Presented Without Comment of Any Sort
98052 views
First Look: 2024 Santa Cruz V10 & Suspension Chat with 'The Human Dyno'
61929 views
First Ride: Raaw Madonna V3 - Better Than Ever
60489 views
Reader Story: Making a Custom Bike By Recycling Old Frames
46469 views
Neko Mulally's Frameworks DH Bikes Now Available for Preorder
43381 views
First Ride: 2024 Canyon Lux Trail
38688 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Pinkbike Editors' Favorite Clipless Shoes
37107 views
Burning Question: What Did the Riders & Industry Insiders Think of the Judging at Red Bull Rampage 2023?
35183 views

16 Comments
  • 9 0
 $48k-52k is the salary range for the Technical Warranty Lead for Privateer Bikes.

Yikes that is is not a lot of money to live in Boulder CO. Sad to see such poor wages for such an important role at a company. After purchase support is so important for a mountain bike brand, and its hard to imagine someone is motivated to do a great job barely scraping by.
  • 4 0
 That's honestly higher than most. Try living in Santa Cruz on like $40k....shit trying living anywhere on that.
  • 3 0
 @lowkeyokeydokey: Exactly my point. How can management expect someone to try their best when they are barely living. This Hunt/Privateer job wants 3-5 years of wheel building experience for $23-$25/hour. Also you are managing a department and in charge of warranty. That is honestly insulting. A bike shops in my area hire wheel builder/pro mechanic for the same or more than that.
  • 4 0
 Gas stations in Boulder County starting pay 60k for store manager position. Why would ANYONE take a job that pays below local market to work in the bicycle (or other specialty sporting goods) market?!

If you wonder why warranty and customer support (and engineering, and manufacturing) aren't so hot on your 10k new bike-THIS is why!!!!!
  • 3 1
 @wyorider: Say it louder for the gen x/boomers still saying "you kids should be thankful you even have a job, I worked for free for years to build my career and bought my house for $90k"
  • 9 0
 Looking at the two U.K. roles. I like YT and Hunt wheels but (politely) they can both f*ck right off. ‘Competitive’ and no salary listed at all.
  • 1 0
 It is not competitive if it is similar to the US wages Hunt posted on their listing. Its the classic example of a management position with 5 years experience paying what you can make as a 1st year server at a bar and grill
  • 9 0
 14 jobs you could be made redundant in before next spring!
  • 6 0
 SRAMs job descriptions looks like they were AI generated
  • 1 0
 I've read it three times and still am a little confused.
  • 5 0
 You got smart this time, not listing the salaries.
  • 1 0
 Wow… one of the sports with most expensive products, yet pays the least. I’d really like to know the inside financials of some of the bike companies. Are they’re margins really so low that they have to keep labour prices below living wages or are they just able to find enough warm bodies to keep the gravy train rolling?
  • 3 0
 Not strictly in the industry, but might be of interest. www.bikeparkwales.com/chief-operating-officer
  • 1 0
 Here’s one that involves working in the Whakarewarewa Forest, Rotorua, New Zealand.
www.seek.co.nz/job/71416969?ref=search-standalone&type=standard#sol=e8c88db2b01e71b908e6049d994fb5550b2ba1df
  • 3 0
 Noise, Vibration & Harshness Engineer, that sounds like a party job
  • 2 0
 They forgot Bankruptcy Lawyer







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.042654
Mobile Version of Website