Round Up: 14 of the Best Trail Dog Videos
Mar 21, 2020
by
Sarah Moore
A Rider's Best Friend
by
jogpeters
Views: 7,487
Faves:
33
Comments: 12
Trail Dogs
by
morvelo
Views: 13,715
Faves:
97
Comments: 6
Lily Shreds 2.0
by
mtnranks
Views: 288,810
Faves:
469
Comments: 19
Lily Shreds trailside.
by
mtnranks
Views: 654,826
Faves:
2,289
Comments: 364
Bonus Dog Content:
16 Dogs of Crankworx 2018
Photo Epic: Gone to the Dogs - Crankworx Whistler 2019
Posted In:
Videos
15 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
8
1
MTBIZL6
(1 hours ago)
It is now impossible for Pinkbike content to improve. Where do you go when you reach the top?
[Reply]
6
0
nicfugere
(1 hours ago)
No contest:
www.youtube.com/watch?v=GVkQnUV-lDM
[Reply]
1
0
gcmartini
(1 hours ago)
WHAT THE HECK
[Reply]
1
3
IntoTheEverflow
(53 mins ago)
Pretty cool, but that is not trail.
[Reply]
3
2
jgainey
(33 mins ago)
PB, please don't glorify trail dogs to Joe. Most can't train, care for or respect the work it takes to have a good trail dog. (and no, your dog being friendly doesn't make it a good trail dog)
[Reply]
1
0
tannerd
(6 mins ago)
Awesome! Just remember that biking with your dog is a good way to injure them. If you are going to take the pup out be sure to take plenty of breaks and do not go on a long ride.
[Reply]
3
0
goldfly
(1 hours ago)
In times of fear and uncertainty this is precisely what we need!
[Reply]
2
0
brendangauthier
(1 hours ago)
Bryan and Karl top 900 forsure
[Reply]
2
1
barefootdan
(1 hours ago)
Oh man, I needed this! I got a GSP pup two weeks ago and she's a little terror! Can't wait til she can hit the trails
[Reply]
1
0
DHhack
(1 hours ago)
Walking, hiking, jogging and then biking. Did that with my current dog, he’s almost 7 now, and he’s a natural trail dog. I have to leave a leash in the car, otherwise I won’t remember to bring it when we are in public somewhere and he’s supposed to be on leash. Plus, with all the physical activity we have zero issues with him chewing, digging or just overall being a pain in the ass. Most unusual for a black lab mix... Good luck with your new pup!
[Reply]
1
0
jm-chappy
(49 mins ago)
I’ve got two GSP’s that come riding at 7 and 13 years old. One leads, one follows. They definitely started as terrors in the house, thankfully now thats just outside! Enjoy your pup.
[Reply]
2
0
thecarrotcruncher
(54 mins ago)
The best Pinkbike post ever!
[Reply]
3
0
JacobyDH
(43 mins ago)
Doncha just love dogs!
[Reply]
1
0
JacobyDH
(41 mins ago)
If you win fantasy rampage, they’ll give you a free trail dog, sponsernd by the Aspca
[Reply]
1
0
pkrides
(12 mins ago)
Is it just me or did it seem like trail dogs and transitions are a popular combo?
[Reply]
