Round Up: 14 of the Best Trail Dog Videos

Mar 21, 2020
by Sarah Moore  











A Rider's Best Friend

by jogpeters
Views: 7,487    Faves: 33    Comments: 12


Trail Dogs

by morvelo
Views: 13,715    Faves: 97    Comments: 6


Lily Shreds 2.0

by mtnranks
Views: 288,810    Faves: 469    Comments: 19


Lily Shreds trailside.

by mtnranks
Views: 654,826    Faves: 2,289    Comments: 364



Bonus Dog Content:
16 Dogs of Crankworx 2018
Photo Epic: Gone to the Dogs - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Posted In:
Videos


15 Comments

  • 8 1
 It is now impossible for Pinkbike content to improve. Where do you go when you reach the top?
  • 6 0
 No contest: www.youtube.com/watch?v=GVkQnUV-lDM
  • 1 0
 WHAT THE HECK
  • 1 3
 Pretty cool, but that is not trail.
  • 3 2
 PB, please don't glorify trail dogs to Joe. Most can't train, care for or respect the work it takes to have a good trail dog. (and no, your dog being friendly doesn't make it a good trail dog)
  • 1 0
 Awesome! Just remember that biking with your dog is a good way to injure them. If you are going to take the pup out be sure to take plenty of breaks and do not go on a long ride.
  • 3 0
 In times of fear and uncertainty this is precisely what we need!
  • 2 0
 Bryan and Karl top 900 forsure
  • 2 1
 Oh man, I needed this! I got a GSP pup two weeks ago and she's a little terror! Can't wait til she can hit the trails
  • 1 0
 Walking, hiking, jogging and then biking. Did that with my current dog, he’s almost 7 now, and he’s a natural trail dog. I have to leave a leash in the car, otherwise I won’t remember to bring it when we are in public somewhere and he’s supposed to be on leash. Plus, with all the physical activity we have zero issues with him chewing, digging or just overall being a pain in the ass. Most unusual for a black lab mix... Good luck with your new pup!
  • 1 0
 I’ve got two GSP’s that come riding at 7 and 13 years old. One leads, one follows. They definitely started as terrors in the house, thankfully now thats just outside! Enjoy your pup.
  • 2 0
 The best Pinkbike post ever!
  • 3 0
 Doncha just love dogs!
  • 1 0
 If you win fantasy rampage, they’ll give you a free trail dog, sponsernd by the Aspca
  • 1 0
 Is it just me or did it seem like trail dogs and transitions are a popular combo?

