Round Up: 16 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now

Fox

Mountain Bike and Lifestyle Key Account Manager

Fox is after a Mountain Bike and Lifestyle Key Account Manager in the UK who will be "driving Mountain Bike and Lifestyle category sales with our highest value, key account, multi door retailers in the UK. Using their business and sales accumen, it is expected that the Key Account Manager will maximise sales by building strong relationships with our existing key account dealer network, as well as identifying and cultivating new retail opportunities with other, potential volume retailers within the UK market."