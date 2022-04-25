Round Up: 16 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now

We thought we'd round up some of the more awesome-looking job opportunities in the bike industry that we've seen lately. The ones where you're most likely to be able to jump out for a ride at lunch or get to geek over bike-related things all day.
Don't see anything that you're interested in? Many of these companies have multiple jobs posted on their websites, so we'd recommend doing a deep dive into the career section on each company's website. Still nothing? Lots of companies will have a jobs@ email address for you to send your resume to and they'll reach out if something comes up that is suited to your skillset. Happy hunting!
Trash Free Trails
Programme Officer
Trash Free Trails is looking for a Programme Officer to work "with our TrashMob around the world to develop and deliver our Clean Trails, Purposeful Adventure and Exploration & Understanding programmes of work."
YT are after a new UK Workshop Technician to "manage the customer click and collect option for our customers once the bike has arrived within the Mill, including adding any customer specific parts they require. You will build and maintain the Mill demo fleet. Plus, will be a key member for our UK Rolling Circus and event tour (roughly 6 events)."
UK distributor Silverfish is searching for a Internal Sales representative who will nee to be "organised, focused and result oriented. You will be regularly making outbound sales calls to our stockists and seeking every opportunity to maximise sales with your charm and selling skills to support target driven campaigns and our customers’ needs."
Cayon is looking for a new Pre Sales and Customer Service Agent in the UK who will be "responsible for handling incoming chats, emails and phone calls on a wide range of topics; new bike and gear sales, sizing advice, technical questions, order updates, delivery dates and payment queries."
Fox is after a Mountain Bike and Lifestyle Key Account Manager in the UK who will be "driving Mountain Bike and Lifestyle category sales with our highest value, key account, multi door retailers in the UK. Using their business and sales accumen, it is expected that the Key Account Manager will maximise sales by building strong relationships with our existing key account dealer network, as well as identifying and cultivating new retail opportunities with other, potential volume retailers within the UK market."
Alongside a Programme Officer Trash Free Trails are also looking for a Digital Community Activator to work "with an incredible community of volunteers, A-TEAM ambassadors, freelance team and partners to develop, deliver, and manage a schedule of inspiring digital communications and content to build awareness, understanding and engagement to help drive our objectives and mission."
Whyte currently has a vacancy for a Business Development Manager who will "proactively identifying and developing new routes to market. This is outside of our existing retail network and will include corporate B2B and managing government tenders. This role will compile detailed market analysis, highlight potential risks and rewards and support our sales team."
The Rider Firm is hunting for a new Head of Technology who "will deliver on strategic and stakeholder requirements, whilst taking overall ownership for the application and architecture that deliver The Rider Firm products and services to our customers and internal stakeholders."
Santa Cruz is searching for an Industrial Designer who "develop commercially viable designs that maintain our brand’s design language and supports our leading position in the industry. You will also be responsible for developing and evolving a premium aesthetic for future relevancy and competitiveness of our frames and components."
SRAM currently are looking for a new Senior Test Automation Engineer in Chicago who "will help us bring new products into production while evolving our manufacturing and development test automation systems. We have a highly collaborative team of electrical, mechanical and software engineers."
Yeti is hoping to find a Data Analyst who "will report to the Senior Technology Manager and work as a Yeti Cycles’ Technology team member. This person possesses knowledge of product analytics, data modeling, and developing analytical reports. This role will influence key strategic decisions by sharing insights with leadership and departments."
Cube is looking for a Video Producer who can: - Independent development of new formats - Independent conception and realisation of video productions for different, varied projects such as athlete portraits or product shootings - Conception, planning and organisation of sport & lifestyle shootings - Post-production incl. video editing as well as image and sound processing - Development and production of creative formats for social media and web
We Are One currently has quite a few vacancies open rights now including a spot for a CNC Machinist, Wheel Builder and Assembly Tech. You can check out the full list of the currently available jobs for We Are One here.
14 Comments
> Suicide
Pick one.
Post a Comment