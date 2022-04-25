Round Up: 16 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now

Apr 25, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

ROUND UP
Bike Industry Jobs
April 2022


We thought we'd round up some of the more awesome-looking job opportunities in the bike industry that we've seen lately. The ones where you're most likely to be able to jump out for a ride at lunch or get to geek over bike-related things all day.

Don't see anything that you're interested in? Many of these companies have multiple jobs posted on their websites, so we'd recommend doing a deep dive into the career section on each company's website. Still nothing? Lots of companies will have a jobs@ email address for you to send your resume to and they'll reach out if something comes up that is suited to your skillset. Happy hunting!



Trash Free Trails
Programme Officer

Trash Free Trails is looking for a Programme Officer to work "with our TrashMob around the world to develop and deliver our Clean Trails, Purposeful Adventure and Exploration & Understanding programmes of work."

Salary: £21,000 (pro rata)
(Learn More)
Photo Daniel Clifford



Revel Bikes
Head of Supply Chain

Revel are searching for a Head of Supply chain who will be "responsible for managing the day-to-day Supply Chain operations."

(Learn More)



YT
UK Workshop Technician

YT are after a new UK Workshop Technician to "manage the customer click and collect option for our customers once the bike has arrived within the Mill, including adding any customer specific parts they require. You will build and maintain the Mill demo fleet. Plus, will be a key member for our UK Rolling Circus and event tour (roughly 6 events)."

(Learn More)
YT Capra 2022 review



Silverfish
Internal Sales

UK distributor Silverfish is searching for a Internal Sales representative who will nee to be "organised, focused and result oriented. You will be regularly making outbound sales calls to our stockists and seeking every opportunity to maximise sales with your charm and selling skills to support target driven campaigns and our customers’ needs."

(Learn More)



Canyon
Pre Sales and Customer Service Agent

Cayon is looking for a new Pre Sales and Customer Service Agent in the UK who will be "responsible for handling incoming chats, emails and phone calls on a wide range of topics; new bike and gear sales, sizing advice, technical questions, order updates, delivery dates and payment queries."

(Learn More)



Fox
Mountain Bike and Lifestyle Key Account Manager

Fox is after a Mountain Bike and Lifestyle Key Account Manager in the UK who will be "driving Mountain Bike and Lifestyle category sales with our highest value, key account, multi door retailers in the UK. Using their business and sales accumen, it is expected that the Key Account Manager will maximise sales by building strong relationships with our existing key account dealer network, as well as identifying and cultivating new retail opportunities with other, potential volume retailers within the UK market."

(Learn More)
Bike Connection Agency Winter 2020 Fox Racing Photo Rupert Fowler



Trash Free Trails
Digital Community Activator

Alongside a Programme Officer Trash Free Trails are also looking for a Digital Community Activator to work "with an incredible community of volunteers, A-TEAM ambassadors, freelance team and partners to develop, deliver, and manage a schedule of inspiring digital communications and content to build awareness, understanding and engagement to help drive our objectives and mission."

Salary: £25,000 (pro rata)
(Learn More)
It s amazing to see such a high profile event align with such a worthy cause. If you haven t already check out Trash Free Trails on all the usual social media and more importantly always take your own rubbish home.



Whyte
Business Development Manager

Whyte currently has a vacancy for a Business Development Manager who will "proactively identifying and developing new routes to market. This is outside of our existing retail network and will include corporate B2B and managing government tenders. This role will compile detailed market analysis, highlight potential risks and rewards and support our sales team."

(Learn More)
Whyte S-120C Works review



Madison
Key Account Manager

Another UK distributor Madison is looking for a Key Accounts Manager to "look after a portfolio of key accounts."

(Learn More)
Madison Saracen Team Myst 2017 Bikes and Kits



The Rider Firm
Head of Technology

The Rider Firm is hunting for a new Head of Technology who "will deliver on strategic and stakeholder requirements, whilst taking overall ownership for the application and architecture that deliver The Rider Firm products and services to our customers and internal stakeholders."

(Learn More)
Privateer 161



Santa Cruz Bicycles
Industrial Designer

Santa Cruz is searching for an Industrial Designer who "develop commercially viable designs that maintain our brand’s design language and supports our leading position in the industry. You will also be responsible for developing and evolving a premium aesthetic for future relevancy and competitiveness of our frames and components."

(Learn More)
2022 Santa Cruz Bronson XO1 AXS Reserve Carbon CC MX



Shimano
Supply Chain Team Leader

Shimano have an open slot for a Supply Chain Team Leader in The Netherlands who "will be to ensure a cost efficient and accurate purchase and stock control for all Bike related products."

(Learn More)
Shimano Deore on Vancouver s North Shore 2020



SRAM
Senior Test Automation Engineer

SRAM currently are looking for a new Senior Test Automation Engineer in Chicago who "will help us bring new products into production while evolving our manufacturing and development test automation systems. We have a highly collaborative team of electrical, mechanical and software engineers."

(Learn More)



Yeti
Data Analyst

Yeti is hoping to find a Data Analyst who "will report to the Senior Technology Manager and work as a Yeti Cycles’ Technology team member. This person possesses knowledge of product analytics, data modeling, and developing analytical reports. This role will influence key strategic decisions by sharing insights with leadership and departments."

(Learn More)
Yeti 160E 2022



Cube
Video Producer for Bikes

Cube is looking for a Video Producer who can:
- Independent development of new formats
- Independent conception and realisation of video productions for different, varied projects such as athlete portraits or product shootings
- Conception, planning and organisation of sport & lifestyle shootings
- Post-production incl. video editing as well as image and sound processing
- Development and production of creative formats for social media and web

(Learn More)
2021 Cube TWO15



We Are One

We Are One currently has quite a few vacancies open rights now including a spot for a CNC Machinist, Wheel Builder and Assembly Tech. You can check out the full list of the currently available jobs for We Are One here.

We Are One Arrival




Posted In:
Industry News


14 Comments

  • 35 3
 Just posted Email Marketing Coordinator, Marketing Coordinator, Customer Service Associate, and Warehouse Associate on our site. Sorry to hijak the space but feels positive.
  • 26 0
 > A supply chain related job in 2022
> Suicide

Pick one.
  • 3 0
 Yup apply for a position that's set up completely to fail, sounds exciting!
  • 26 0
 Plenty of engineers on here, should have a healthy application rate
  • 18 0
 Damn, didn’t see a listing for a 52yo overweight test rider for DH bikes. Maybe next time……sad face.
  • 5 1
 Have you checked with e-bike manufacturers? You seem to represent their target group nicely.
  • 15 0
 Can you make it easier and just post jobs requiring a BMX background?
  • 1 0
 You'll need those BMX moves to dodge all the complaints you'll get in any of those Supply Chain jobs.
  • 7 0
 Passion doesn't pay the bill...
  • 1 0
 I’m a gigolo and I’m ok , I work all night and I sleep all day …………. Bills are paid !
  • 2 0
 I wonder how many of these jobs are actual careers and not poverty level jobs. Based on the 3 or 4 postings that had monetary values published, I'm pretty sure I couldn't afford to even ride a bicycle if that was my career.
  • 2 0
 Wait, what? Nothing Outside??
  • 6 4
 On what data does Santa Cruz assert themselves as an industry leader?
  • 1 0
 For such a massively booming industry, you’d expect them to pay more than this… 25k??? Sheesh.

Post a Comment



