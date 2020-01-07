Round Up: 10 Little-Known German Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff

NEWMEN

Newmen flare out the rim flanges to align them better with impact forces. Their 2 bolt stems are crazy light.

HOPP

Carbon mech parts to drop the weight. Hopp replace current parts with lightweight carbon replicas.

INTEND

Intend's Hover shock. Their tech part of the website goes into incredible detail about the design of their parts. Here, explaining machining chamfers.

TRICKSTUFF



Even Trickstuff's banjo bolt is machined to within an inch of its life. They even do a hydaulic gyro.

77DESIGNZ

Beautifully simple bolt on bash guards. Their stem follows a 2 bolt design and utilises a shim when used on a carbon bar.

VECNUM

Vecnum's dropper posts go up to 215mm drop. Even parts out of sight are beautifully crafted.

SCHMOLKE

This saddle weighs absolutely naff all, and according to reports is actually very comfortable. Not one unnecessary gram is clinging onto Schmolke parts.

TUNE

Hubs being assembled in Tune's German headquarters. If your kitchen needs some bike component flair, then look no further.

BIKE AHEAD, BEAST & LIGHTWEIGHT

Bike Ahead's biturboRS wheels are one piece and pretty striking in design.

Beast's manufacturing is all done in-house in Dresden, Germany.

Lightweight cater more to the road segment, but their parts often find a home on mountain bikes.