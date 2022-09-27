Round Up: 17 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now

We thought we'd round up some of the more awesome-looking job opportunities in the bike industry that we've seen lately. The ones where you're most likely to be able to jump out for a ride at lunch or get to geek over bike-related things all day.
Don't see anything that you're interested in? Many of these companies have multiple jobs posted on their websites, so we'd recommend doing a deep dive into the career section on each company's website. Still nothing? Lots of companies will have a jobs@ email address for you to send your resume to and they'll reach out if something comes up that is suited to your skillset. Happy hunting!
MRP
Sales Development Representative
MRP is looking for "a driven sales professional with proven experience growing sales, closing new accounts, and developing OE and key aftermarket relationships within the bicycle industry."
Vail Resorts is looking for people to fill full and part time Bike Patrol positions in the Whistler Bike Park for the 2023 season. There's a hiring clinic this October 6th and 8th and successful candidates will be offered a job for the 2023 bike park season.
Kona Bicycles is looking to hire a dual suspension product manager. The Product Manager will "work with senior management to create lifecycle plan and strategy, develop product proposals and accurately communicate concept, manage development of project from ideation to production and provide clear updates to stakeholders" and more.
The Communications and Media Relations Coordinator will be "responsible for ensuring that the UCI maintains a positive image in the media and for conveying key messages that reflect the UCI’s general positions, in particular by making persuasive arguments in response to issues in the public arena."
Specialized has a ton of positions available, including this one for an Industrial Designer. They're looking for someone who will "unify and progress product design language across the bike line while respecting the unique needs to each individual product positioning and rider experience."
The Stans Digital Content & Social Media Specialist "will be responsible for creating, organizing and distributing all digital content produced in-house and by agencies and partners, as well as producing and monitoring brand voice across all company social media channels."
Whyte Bikes was recently acquired from family ownership by Cairngorm Capital and the company has substantial growth plans and is currently recruiting several roles to "support the transformation into a much larger, market leading brand." Reporting to the Commercial Director the main purpose of the International Business Manager is "international account development or management, research, analytics and building a target list to enable the business to expand."
Industry Nine is looking for a COO to "help facilitate Industry Nine's growth from our current position of approximately $30 million in annual sales to a target of $100+ million over the next 5-8 years."
Squamish-based OneUp Components is "seeking an experienced, detail-oriented engineering manager to join our growing team. The successful candidate will play a key role in the overall success of our organization by planning, managing, and monitoring engineering functions."
The Head of UX will lead the design of Wahoo’s device and software product ecosystem. "In this role you will lead Wahoo’s UX function by driving user experience design direction and strategy with senior leadership, providing leadership to a team of developers / designers, and working cross functionally to make Wahoo’s user experience strategy come to life for our athletes."
