Round Up: 17 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now

We thought we'd round up some of the more awesome-looking job opportunities in the bike industry that we've seen lately. The ones where you're most likely to be able to jump out for a ride at lunch or get to geek over bike-related things all day.

Don't see anything that you're interested in? Many of these companies have multiple jobs posted on their websites, so we'd recommend doing a deep dive into the career section on each company's website. Still nothing? Lots of companies will have a jobs@ email address for you to send your resume to and they'll reach out if something comes up that is suited to your skillset. Happy hunting!



MRP
Sales Development Representative

MRP is looking for "a driven sales professional with proven experience growing sales, closing new accounts, and developing OE and key aftermarket relationships within the bicycle industry."

Salary: $50,000 - $80,000 USD
(Learn More)
Staff Rides - Mike Levy s Rocky Mountain Element




Vail Resorts
Whistler Bike Park Patrol

Vail Resorts is looking for people to fill full and part time Bike Patrol positions in the Whistler Bike Park for the 2023 season. There's a hiring clinic this October 6th and 8th and successful candidates will be offered a job for the 2023 bike park season.

Salary: Starting Wage - $21 / hour
(Learn More)
WB McConkey Bike Race Photo Oisin McHugh



Kona
Dual Suspension Product Manager

Kona Bicycles is looking to hire a dual suspension product manager. The Product Manager will "work with senior management to create lifecycle plan and strategy, develop product proposals and accurately communicate concept, manage development of project from ideation to production and provide clear updates to stakeholders" and more.

(Learn More)




UCI
Communications and Media Relations Coordinator

The Communications and Media Relations Coordinator will be "responsible for ensuring that the UCI maintains a positive image in the media and for conveying key messages that reflect the UCI’s general positions, in particular by making persuasive arguments in response to issues in the public arena."

(Learn More)
UCI Logo




SRAM
Ambassador Manager

Among other roles, SRAM is looking for an Ambassador Manager to build and maintain relationships, identify talent, and measure efforts.

(Learn More)



Specialized
Industrial Designer: Bikes

Specialized has a ton of positions available, including this one for an Industrial Designer. They're looking for someone who will "unify and progress product design language across the bike line while respecting the unique needs to each individual product positioning and rider experience."

(Learn More)




Santa Cruz Bicycles
Rider Support Representative

Santa Cruz Bicycles is looking for someone to "answer all incoming phone calls and reply to voicemails for Rider Support and handle the requests in accordance with our No Missed Rides policy."

(Learn More)
HyperFocal 0




YT Industries
Bike Mechanic - Event & Marketing Bikes

YT Industries is looking for someone to join their team to assemble and maintain YT bikes for the marketing department (e.g. photo and video productions, press).

(Learn More)




Scott
Bike Engineer - E-bikes

Scott Sports is looking for someone to join their team in Givisiez, Switzerland with a focus on e-bikes.

(Learn More)



CamelBak
Senior Designer, Soft Goods

CamelBak is looking for someone to design backpacks, hip-packs, and vests for the outdoor consumer. A perk? The "ability to occasionally field-test products."

(Learn More)



Stans
Digital Content & Social Media Specialist

The Stans Digital Content & Social Media Specialist "will be responsible for creating, organizing and distributing all digital content produced in-house and by agencies and partners, as well as producing and monitoring brand voice across all company social media channels."

(Learn More)




Whyte Bikes
International Business Manager

Whyte Bikes was recently acquired from family ownership by Cairngorm Capital and the company has substantial growth plans and is currently recruiting several roles to "support the transformation into a much larger, market leading brand." Reporting to the Commercial Director the main purpose of the International Business Manager is "international account development or management, research, analytics and building a target list to enable the business to expand."

(Learn More)
Whyte S-120 review



Smith Optics
Bike Marketing Manager

Smith Optics is looking for "an experienced marketeer who is passionate, consumer-centric and loves all things bike for the role of Bike Marketing Manager."

(Learn More)
Smith Mainline helmet review



Industry Nine
Chief Operating Officer

Industry Nine is looking for a COO to "help facilitate Industry Nine's growth from our current position of approximately $30 million in annual sales to a target of $100+ million over the next 5-8 years."

(Learn More)



OneUp Components
Supply Planner - North America

Squamish-based OneUp Components is "seeking an experienced, detail-oriented engineering manager to join our growing team. The successful candidate will play a key role in the overall success of our organization by planning, managing, and monitoring engineering functions."

Learn More.




Fox
Soft Goods Designer/Developer

Fox is looking for someone to design and develop products within their Soft Goods collection.

(Learn More)




Wahoo
Head of UX

The Head of UX will lead the design of Wahoo’s device and software product ecosystem. "In this role you will lead Wahoo’s UX function by driving user experience design direction and strategy with senior leadership, providing leadership to a team of developers / designers, and working cross functionally to make Wahoo’s user experience strategy come to life for our athletes."

Learn More.


Posted In:
Industry News


