Round Up: 17 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now

We thought we'd round up some of the more awesome-looking job opportunities in the bike industry that we've seen lately. The ones where you're most likely to be able to jump out for a ride at lunch or get to geek over bike-related things all day.
Don't see anything that you're interested in? Many of these companies have multiple jobs posted on their websites, so we'd recommend doing a deep dive into the career section on each company's website. Still nothing? Lots of companies will have a jobs@ email address for you to send your resume to and they'll reach out if something comes up that is suited to your skillset. Happy hunting!
SRAM
Engineering Equipment Specialist
SRAM is currently searching for someone to use "engineering principles to design, implement and maintain equipment (mechanical and electrical systems, tooling, fixtures, and machinery) which enable SRAM technical teams (including test lab, engineering, Electrical & Software Engineering, and other teams) to provide high-quality output to their customers in a timely and efficient manner." (Learn more.)
Pivot
Designer
Ever wanted to design bike frames and components? If this is you then Pivot is currently on the hunt for a designer who will "be a detail-oriented individual who will use their industrial design or engineering background as well as bicycle industry experience to design frames and components. This person will be an integral member of the Design/Engineering team and work to bring future Pivot Cycles products from idea to reality." (Learn more.)
SRAM
Design Engineer
Another design job up this month is with SRAM who want "a Design Engineer to contribute to the mechanical design team on new product development across a variety of SRAM’s cycling components." (Learn more.)
Yeti
Engineering Manager
Yeti have a spot available on its team for the Engineering Manager who "is directly responsible for the organization and oversight of the engineering team of 10+. A strong background in both team management and engineering" (Learn more.)
YT
Customer Service Agent
YT are after a new Customer Service Agent in the UK to "become one of the faces of YT UK. It is important to ensure that each potential and existing customer have an exceptional experience." (Learn more.)
Norco Bicycles / LTP Sports
Social Media Marketing Specialist
Norco is looking for the right person to champion "the social strategy and execution for the Norco brand, Norco Factory Team, and Live to Play Sports. With their finger on the pulse of both social media trends and the mountain bike industry, the Social Media Marketing Specialist integrates with all marketing efforts, bringing the stories of the brand and our advocates to life online, engaging consumers and growing the brand." (Learn more.)
Silverfish
Warranty Technician/Cycle Mechanic
UK based importers and distributor Silverfish are looking for someone to "provide customers with technical and warranty support." (Learn more.)
Commencal
Graphic Designer
Commencal is searching for someone to bring their creative talents onboard for a designer role based at its offices in Andorra. (Learn more.)
Santa Cruz Bikes
Customer Service Manager
Santa Cruz is after a new Customer Service Manager who "oversees and leads Santa Cruz’s customer service department, managing the Rider Support Team and proactively monitoring and developing service mechanisms for consumer and retailer inquiries across the spectrum of customer support functions." (Learn more.)
Shimano
Content Marketeer
Shimano is searching for a Content Marketeer in either Nunspeet, The Netherlands or Mechelen, Belgium. This role involves coordinating "the content creation and distribution of all platforms." (Learn more.)
CUBE
Fashion Designer for Cycling Wear
Create the clothing you want to wear. Tasks include "Design of the CUBE clothing collections, independent, creative development of the design of new CUBE clothing collections in the areas of sport and leisure, development and adaptation of cuts and detailed solutions, material selection, communication with suppliers, successful implementation of the design in cooperation with the manufacturers." (Learn more.)
Scott Sports
Product Engineer - Helmets
Scott is looking for a new product engineer for its helmets. The role involves being a "part of the engineering team which is developing helmets, goggles, body protections and other accessories across all divisions" (Learn more.)
Canyon
Brand Copywriter
One of the current vacancies at Canyon includes a space for a Brand Copywriter who will "Create engaging stories across online and offline channels, be a lead storyteller in brand and product launch campaigns and help to define global tone of voice standards across bike categories" (Learn more.)
Rapha
Graphic Designer - MTB
After launching its new MTB range earlier this year Rapha is searching for a new Graphic Designer. This person will be "integral in developing the MTB category based on the direction set from the central team. You’ll be expected to think for yourself and come up with creative solves that go beyond the brief. You’ll work closely with the central team to develop and push the future direction of MTB" (Learn more.)
Rapha
Communications and Social Media Manager - MTB
Another job up at Rapha is the role of Communications and social media manager. Rapha is looking for someone who will be "responsible for driving communications, developing copy and managing social for the MTB side of the business." (Learn more.)
Enduro World Series
Creator
The Enduro World Series are after someone to work from its Innerleithen office with the chance to travel around the world for its new Creator role. "This role is a brand-new position with the Enduro World Series/EWS-E, bringing content creation, focussed on video, in house. The video Creator will form a key part of the marketing and communications team and, while the focus is on video creation, the content will be varied across all platforms." (Learn more.)
DT Swiss
Graphic Designer
Finally DT Swiss have a vacant to work with them in Biel, Bern, Switzerland. (Learn more.)
It's very interesting to see how these kind of topics are discussed/managed abroad !
